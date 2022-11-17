Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The University of Alabama Crimson Tide Football Superfan is from Huntsville and Has Not Missed a Game in 50 YearsZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Rules for Thee But Not for Me | Alabama Mayor Ignores City OrdinanceJameson StewardDecatur, AL
5 Things to Do with Your Family in Athens, AlabamaJameson StewardAthens, AL
Armed Robber Dies After Being Shot by Ex-Marine at an Ardmore, AL Gas Station at his Second Armed RobberyZack LoveArdmore, AL
There's a Murder Mystery Dinner Party November 19th in Huntsville, AL at Dragon's Forge Café in Lowe Mill Arts CenterZack LoveHuntsville, AL
themadisonrecord.com
Fantasy Playhouse uses grant for technical theatre lab
HUNTSVILLE – Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy has received a $25,000 grant, which already has benefitted the organization. The grant announcement included State Sen. Tom Butler of Madison, State Sen. Sam Givhan of Huntsville and State Rep. Howard Sanderford of Huntsville, along with members of the Resource Conservation & Development Council with the Alabama Mountains Rivers Valleys organization.
themadisonrecord.com
Fantasy Playhouse’s “A Christmas Carol” to open Dec. 2
HUNTSVILLE – The Tennessee Valley’s most beloved family holiday tradition returns to Fantasy Playhouse for two weekends only, Dec 2-4 & 9-11, at the Von Braun Center Playhouse! Back for the 32nd annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” audiences take a trip in time through the past, present, and future with the miserly Mr. Scrooge, whimsical Christmas Spirits, and all the colorful characters of London town. With more theater magic than ever before, this Charles Dickens classic will delight all ages as an inspiration to keep Christmas in our hearts all year long.
themadisonrecord.com
Madison natives, The Beasley Brothers, plan annual Christmas concert at the Princess Theater Dec. 15
DECATUR – Christmas Time with The Beasley Brothers is back for a seventh consecutive year! The Nashville based country/rock duo returns to their home of North Alabama every year to put on a Christmas show like none other in town. The show is family-friendly and features Christmas classics, the Brothers’ original Christmas music, and special guests from the local music scene. They will perform this year at The Princess Theater in Decatur on Dec. 15 starting at 7:00 p.m.
WAFF
Why Huntsville loves Domaine South
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
Huntsville Weekend Roundup November 18 – 20
If you’re in the holiday spirit, you’re in luck this Huntsville Weekend! From holiday light shows to Skating in the Park and more, there’s something for everyone! Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. Have the Brightest...
WAAY-TV
North Alabama kicks off the holiday season with weekend full of events
If you're looking to cross a few items off your holiday shopping list, take the family out for a bit of fun or tuck in for a good meal, North Alabama has what you need this weekend. Across the region, cities and organizations are hosting a variety of things to...
Dragon Forge Cafe to host Medieval Murder Mystery
Dragon Forge Café and Fantasy Playhouse will be hosting a dinner party to die for.
Franklin County Times
Distinguished Through the Decades: 2013 – Maggie Coan
A Russellville High School alumnus, Maggie Coan said she was attracted to the Distinguished Young Women competition based on her cousin’s experience – Addie (Pickett) Harbin was the 2005 county Junior Miss winner. “It was really rewarding on the local and the state level. I got to meet...
WAAY-TV
Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs
For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
themadisonrecord.com
Reflections fine arts gives outlet for students’ creativity
MADISON – More than 50 years ago, the National PTA entered a longstanding commitment to arts education when the organization founded the PTA Reflections Art Contest. High school students at Bob Jones and James Clemens still can participate in the 2022 Reflections Fine Arts Contest. Deadline to submit an entry is Nov. 28. Most elementary schools have completed the contest steps.
Why is a Yellow-hammer called a Yellow-hammer?
Alabama's State Bird is officially the Yellow-hammer, also known as the Northern Flicker, but the bird's name doesn't actually have much to do with how it looks but it does have something to do with North Alabama.
Huntsville is getting another huge Starbucks - this time in MidCity
Can’t wait for the largest Starbucks in Alabama to open in Huntsville?. You have another enormous option - opening as early as next summer. MidCity this week announced a 2,500-square-foot Starbucks going up at the corner of MidCity Place and Commerce Street, directly across the corner from Trader Joe’s.
themadisonrecord.com
Bob Jones Topples James Clemens In Wrestling Before Packed House
MADISON- The Bob Jones wrestling program posted another win over crosstown rival James Clemens during a special school-day time matchup at Bob Jones High. The final tally was Bob Jones 68 James Clemens 10. “We we’re glad the students showed up to support and we were able to perform to...
WDEF
Whataburger breaks ground on Scottsboro restuarant
SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A new fast food chain is debuting in the Tennessee Valley. Whataburger broke ground on Thursday for a new location in Scottsboro, Alabama, the closest one yet to Chattanooga. The Texas chain has been moving east for years. There are now locations in Huntsville and...
256today.com
Urban Home Market helps revitalize Madison shopping center
MADISON – A new experience in home furnishings, custom design and décor is helping lead the way in the renovation of the former Publix shopping center here. Urban Home Market opened last week next to the Staples on U.S. 72, just west of Hughes Road. The official Madison Chamber ribbon-cutting was Monday. The store is the first in North Alabama for the Birmingham-based company.
256today.com
How to spend a weekend in Scottsboro – no bags required
SCOTTSBORO — It’s an unfortunate consequence of air travel. Somewhere along their journeys, suitcases get lost in transit and sometimes they’re never reunited with their owners. If you’ve ever wondered what becomes of all those long-lost bags, you need only to look to Scottsboro. This tiny town...
WAAY-TV
Boomtown: Rise in enrollment puts Grissom High over capacity just 4 years after opening new campus
All month long, WAAY 31 is taking a look at the explosive growth in Madison County and how it's impacting the area. In Huntsville, it means tight quarters inside Grissom High School — forcing larger class sizes and teachers to get creative. The school district opened the doors on...
Three North Alabama schools ‘failing,’ according to state report card
Only three schools in North Alabama, all located within the Huntsville City Schools system, received a failing score on the state report card.
State report cards show Madison school ranked highest in North Alabama
The Alabama Department of Education state report cards came out on Friday. One of Madison County's own is among the highest ranked in the state.
Madison County Commission votes against including Juneteenth on 2023 county schedule
Madison County Commission postponed the inclusion of Juneteenth on its holiday calendar for the third consecutive time.
