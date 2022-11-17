HUNTSVILLE – The Tennessee Valley’s most beloved family holiday tradition returns to Fantasy Playhouse for two weekends only, Dec 2-4 & 9-11, at the Von Braun Center Playhouse! Back for the 32nd annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” audiences take a trip in time through the past, present, and future with the miserly Mr. Scrooge, whimsical Christmas Spirits, and all the colorful characters of London town. With more theater magic than ever before, this Charles Dickens classic will delight all ages as an inspiration to keep Christmas in our hearts all year long.

