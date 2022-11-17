ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

themadisonrecord.com

Fantasy Playhouse uses grant for technical theatre lab

HUNTSVILLE – Fantasy Playhouse Children’s Theater and Academy has received a $25,000 grant, which already has benefitted the organization. The grant announcement included State Sen. Tom Butler of Madison, State Sen. Sam Givhan of Huntsville and State Rep. Howard Sanderford of Huntsville, along with members of the Resource Conservation & Development Council with the Alabama Mountains Rivers Valleys organization.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Fantasy Playhouse’s “A Christmas Carol” to open Dec. 2

HUNTSVILLE – The Tennessee Valley’s most beloved family holiday tradition returns to Fantasy Playhouse for two weekends only, Dec 2-4 & 9-11, at the Von Braun Center Playhouse! Back for the 32nd annual production of “A Christmas Carol,” audiences take a trip in time through the past, present, and future with the miserly Mr. Scrooge, whimsical Christmas Spirits, and all the colorful characters of London town. With more theater magic than ever before, this Charles Dickens classic will delight all ages as an inspiration to keep Christmas in our hearts all year long.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Madison natives, The Beasley Brothers, plan annual Christmas concert at the Princess Theater Dec. 15

DECATUR – Christmas Time with The Beasley Brothers is back for a seventh consecutive year! The Nashville based country/rock duo returns to their home of North Alabama every year to put on a Christmas show like none other in town. The show is family-friendly and features Christmas classics, the Brothers’ original Christmas music, and special guests from the local music scene. They will perform this year at The Princess Theater in Decatur on Dec. 15 starting at 7:00 p.m.
DECATUR, AL
WAFF

Why Huntsville loves Domaine South

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (TENNESSEE VALLEY LIVING) - The Huntsville food scene is constantly growing, but the eccentric eatery known as Domaine South was one of the first to change the Huntsville game. What started as a small charcuterie spot on North Side Square in Huntsville has expanded to the Westside Square...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
RocketCityMom

Huntsville Weekend Roundup November 18 – 20

If you’re in the holiday spirit, you’re in luck this Huntsville Weekend! From holiday light shows to Skating in the Park and more, there’s something for everyone! Find our top picks below or check out our full event calendar for even more family fun!. Have the Brightest...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
Franklin County Times

Distinguished Through the Decades: 2013 – Maggie Coan

A Russellville High School alumnus, Maggie Coan said she was attracted to the Distinguished Young Women competition based on her cousin’s experience – Addie (Pickett) Harbin was the 2005 county Junior Miss winner. “It was really rewarding on the local and the state level. I got to meet...
RUSSELLVILLE, AL
WAAY-TV

Alabama Original: Gary Dobbs

For decades, Gary Dobbs served the Tennessee Valley loyally as WAAY 31's chief meteorologist. Dobbs' career at WAAY started in 1984 as Bob Baron's replacement. Almost instantly, Dobbs was a hit with viewers on every show, from "WAAY Too Early" to the primetime 10 p.m. newscast. "(I was) covering severe...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Reflections fine arts gives outlet for students’ creativity

MADISON – More than 50 years ago, the National PTA entered a longstanding commitment to arts education when the organization founded the PTA Reflections Art Contest. High school students at Bob Jones and James Clemens still can participate in the 2022 Reflections Fine Arts Contest. Deadline to submit an entry is Nov. 28. Most elementary schools have completed the contest steps.
MADISON, AL
themadisonrecord.com

Bob Jones Topples James Clemens In Wrestling Before Packed House

MADISON- The Bob Jones wrestling program posted another win over crosstown rival James Clemens during a special school-day time matchup at Bob Jones High. The final tally was Bob Jones 68 James Clemens 10. “We we’re glad the students showed up to support and we were able to perform to...
MADISON, AL
WDEF

Whataburger breaks ground on Scottsboro restuarant

SCOTTSBORO, Alabama (WDEF) – A new fast food chain is debuting in the Tennessee Valley. Whataburger broke ground on Thursday for a new location in Scottsboro, Alabama, the closest one yet to Chattanooga. The Texas chain has been moving east for years. There are now locations in Huntsville and...
SCOTTSBORO, AL
256today.com

Urban Home Market helps revitalize Madison shopping center

MADISON – A new experience in home furnishings, custom design and décor is helping lead the way in the renovation of the former Publix shopping center here. Urban Home Market opened last week next to the Staples on U.S. 72, just west of Hughes Road. The official Madison Chamber ribbon-cutting was Monday. The store is the first in North Alabama for the Birmingham-based company.
MADISON, AL
256today.com

How to spend a weekend in Scottsboro – no bags required

SCOTTSBORO — It’s an unfortunate consequence of air travel. Somewhere along their journeys, suitcases get lost in transit and sometimes they’re never reunited with their owners. If you’ve ever wondered what becomes of all those long-lost bags, you need only to look to Scottsboro. This tiny town...
SCOTTSBORO, AL

