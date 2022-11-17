Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
berkeleyside.org
Popular Oakland beer bar abruptly closes
It’s always a shock to discover that your go-to cafe has gone for good, seemingly without notice. In this regular report, we at Nosh seek to track every notable East Bay restaurant closure. Since, unlike restaurant openings, these shutdowns often happen quietly, your tips and emails are what keeps this column going. They’re always welcome at editors@eastbaynosh.org.
SFist
Day Around the Bay: Downtown Whole Foods in SF Now Requires Receipt to Use Restrooms
Citing an increase in shoplifting and instance of drug use, the bathrooms at the Whole Foods location at 1185 Market Street are now only open to customers. The new bathroom rules come after the downtown location dramatically cut operating hours amid instances of violence and retail theft; shoppers must scan a QR code found to gain entry to the restrooms... after they've shown on-site security their receipt. [SF Standard]
Levi's just renewed a big lease in downtown San Francisco
Large lease renewals will be crucial to the future health of downtown San Francisco.
berkeleyside.org
East Bay restaurants that are open on Thanksgiving
Thanksgiving is, arguably, one of the best holidays of the year. The affable autumnal vibe in the air, the stuffing, that parade in New York City with the gargantuan cartoon balloons, the stuffing, family feuds at the dinner table, pigskin on the telly, the stuffing. To make this Thanksgiving a no-cook/no-clean affair, close down your kitchen and make a reservation at one of these East Bay spots — from white-tablecloth scenarios to a community feast for the underserved, there’s a dining option for everyone next Thursday.
richmondconfidential.org
Why has program to help people buy homes in San Pablo gone unused?
In a recent survey , San Pablo residents and commuters made one thing abundantly clear: They want more opportunities to own a home in the city. Dyett & Bhatia Urban and Regional Planners, consulting for the city, conducted the survey from December to late February, asking respondents to rank economic and business priorities in San Pablo. Homeownership was the second-highest priority among both residents and non-residents, just behind well-paying jobs. Among solely non-residents who work or go to school in San Pablo, homeownership was the highest priority.
KTVU FOX 2
'Watermelon Rock' resurfaces along shoreline after mysterious disappearance
OAKLAND, Calif. - If you live in Alameda or Oakland, chances are you have seen it: Watermelon Rock. It's the painted slab of cement that sits off the water on Doolittle Drive as you drive toward Bay Farm. The infamous slice of fruit has been in the same spot for...
Body found in Bay Area home engulfed by fire; arson suspected
A fire that engulfed an East Bay house where a body was found was intentionally set, officials said Thursday night.
Yelp crowns San Francisco brunch spot best in California
Yelp has confirmed it, San Francisco knows good brunch. The online restaurant guide has released its top 100 brunch spots in California list for this year, and a San Francisco establishment has been ranked number 1.
Oakland North
Oakland is losing more trees than it is planting, leaving some neighborhoods more exposed to pollution
On his birthday in 2020, Walter Hood planted six trees in front of his house. That same year, he tore out the concrete parking strip and planted a dozen more. Now children come by to pick his lemons. It’s not much, he says, but it’s an investment in Oakland’s future.
ksro.com
“Tripledemic” Hitting Bay Area Hospitals Hard
The Bay Area is sounding the alarm as three winter viruses hit kids at the same time. Children’s hospitals are near capacity. One in San Francisco and one in Oakland are already out of beds. This started with the RSV surge but now COVID and flu cases are rising as well. It’s enough for Santa Clara County to issue a warning. Health officials say anyone feeling sick needs to stay home, from work or school, to avoid spreading infection.
8 arrested in Bay Area gang sweep; Suspected in shootings, robberies, auto burglaries
SAN FRANCISCO -- A months-long investigation into a criminal street gang resulted in numerous arrests by multiple law enforcement agencies serving simultaneous warrants across the Bay Area, police announced Friday.The investigation began in April when San Francisco police served a search warrant in East Palo Alto, arresting two people and seizing firearms, ammunition and electronic devices. The action led to a probe into a gang based in San Francisco but with several ties throughout the Bay Area, San Francisco police said.On Tuesday, San Francisco police and other law enforcement agencies simultaneously served seven search warrants in seven different cities. Eight...
Third Culture Bakery aims to open second San Francisco storefront by end of year
"We're very excited to join the mix and energy of the Sunset area."
sfstandard.com
New Black-Owned, Music-Inspired Ice Cream Shop Opens in Bayview
Bayview has a reputation for being the warmest and sunniest district in San Francisco, but the enclave just got a lot cooler with the grand opening of What’s the Scoop. The Black-owned business, located at 5668 Third St. at Armstrong Avenue, is the only independent ice cream parlor in Bayview. It is also a confirmed retailer of Goon With the Spoon ice cream, created by legendary Bay Area rapper E-40.
Oakland police searching for vehicle linked to possible kidnapping
OAKLAND, Calif. (BCN) — Police in Oakland are investigating a possible domestic violence-related kidnapping that occurred Friday. The incident occurred Friday just before 5:30 p.m. in the area of Harrison and Pearl streets, according to the Oakland Police Department. Police said witnesses reported seeing two women involved in a physical struggle, and then both women […]
VIDEO: Auto burglary suspects arrested after dramatic freeway foot chase in San Francisco
A driver captured this stunning foot chase on southbound 101 where plain-clothed SFPD officers zig-zagged across lanes of traffic and arrested two men and a juvenile in connection to a string of auto burglaries.
Richmond Mayor offers reward in seeking "incessant" noise that kept Bay Area residents awake all night
The Mayor's office offered a $500 reward to whoever could identify the source of the sound.
The do's and don'ts of parking in San Francisco
A guide to keep you from stacking up costly tickets or even a tow.
Washington Examiner
Wasting taxpayer dollars is what San Francisco does best
San Francisco is losing out on tax revenue as residents have fled the city over the last several years. Given how the city wastes money, it would be difficult to argue that it was a bad thing. The city’s Department of Public Health paid researchers $500,000 to “determine the impact”...
KTVU FOX 2
Residents say thieves seen on video prying open mailboxes for gas refund checks
OAKLAND, Calif. - Residents at an apartment complex in Oakland's Chinatown said thieves pried open their community mailbox in search of gas refund checks. Surveillance video from inside the building on 10th and Webster streets, shows one suspect using an object to pull apart the community mailbox, while a second suspect comes behind and grabs the mail out, before stuffing it inside a bag.
NBC Bay Area
Unhoused Individuals Plan to Build Rent-Free Permanent Housing Community in Oakland
It's been a long-term problem addressing the homeless crisis in Oakland and now those at the center of the fight are trying their own solutions. A group of unhoused individuals are buying land and building their own community to get people off the street permanently. The land on MaCarthur Boulevard...
SFGate
