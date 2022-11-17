Read full article on original website
Related
Centre Daily
Lisa O’Hurley, former Golf Channel exec, dishes on life with her famous actor husband, college golf and her Lohla Sport brand
“In Texas, it’s really all about the people, right?” Lisa O’Hurley said within the first two minutes of our conversation, explaining that she originally had no plans to play golf at Baylor University. Now, the former Golf Channel executive can’t imagine what life would have been like...
South Africa faces challenges in transition away from coal
Living in the shadow of one of South Africa's largest coal-fired power stations, residents of Masakhane fear job losses if the facility is closed as the country moves to cleaner energy
Comments / 0