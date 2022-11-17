ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
insidetheloudhouse.com

Syracuse Basketball: In ESPN team rankings, 5-star priority PG eyes No. 1

In ESPN’s latest top-25 rankings of the top high-school squads around the country for the recently started 2022-23 campaign, multiple Syracuse basketball recruiting targets are suiting up for teams that reside way up in these ratings. One of these groups is the powerhouse Link Academy in Branson, Mo., which...
Syracuse.com

Syracuse football missing 3 starting offensive linemen at Wake Forest

Winston-Salem, N.C. — Syracuse football’s offensive line problems only look to be worse this week. Left tackle Matthew Bergeron, left guard Kalan Ellis and right guard Chris Bleich will not play Saturday. The former two did not travel to North Carolina for SU’s 8 p.m. game against Wake Forest. Bleich did but is unavailable, per SU radio host Matt Park.
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Syracuse beats Northeastern by a landslide

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat the Northeastern inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The final score was 76-48. You can watch all of the highlights on NewsChannel 9. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
WETM

Where to watch SU games Saturday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest...
cuse.com

Syracuse Set for NCAA Championships

W – 10:20 AM (ET), M – 11:10 AM. Both the men's and women's squads automatically qualified for Saturday's meet by finishing in the top-two of the NCAA's Northeast Regional Championships last week. The men won the region once again, while the women took second. Both teams enter...
Eagle Newspapers

West Genesee football stopped in Class A regional final

CICERO – All that went well for the West Genesee football team when it shut out Fayeteville-Manlius for the Section III Class A championship turned against them when it sought further glory. The Wildcats saw Friday night’s Class A regional final at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium turn into a...
localsyr.com

Syracuse hoops legend holds 5th annual Turkey Giveaway

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers and Syracuse basketball fans might remember Eric Devendorf from his days on the court, but it’s the work he is putting in off the court that is making an impact on the community this year. With the help of community partners...
WSYR NewsChannel 9

High school hockey season on thin ice to start

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In less than a week the high school hockey season is set to start, but that may be in jeopardy due to a labor dispute between Section III and its hockey officials. The state adopted the extra 13 percent of game time. The Section tried to install it and didn’t want […]
syracuse.com

Section III boys basketball players poll: Who is your team’s glue guy?

Cicero, N.Y. — In basketball, it takes more than what appears in the box score to win games. A lot of times, the players that perform the tasks that don’t appear in the stats can go unnoticed by fans, but to their teams, they are viewed as the invaluable glue guy that holds it all together.
syracuse.com

Have mercy: John Stamos coming to Beach Boys concert in Syracuse

Have mercy: Uncle Jesse is coming to Syracuse. “Full House” star John Stamos has been added to The Beach Boys’ Christmas concert scheduled at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m., according to ASM Global. The “Tis the Season” show will feature The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra and songs from the iconic band’s 1964 Christmas album as well as lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.”
cnycentral.com

New home for first time buyers in Syracuse: Matt's Memo

The new homeowners were the last to arrive at the celebration a long time in coming. The other guests had already toured the newly built single family home on Martin Luther King West. Like any party, many of the invited gathered in the kitchen. It had been ten years since Jubilee Homes of Syracuse last welcomed a new homeowner. The longtime head of the community organization Walt Dixie beamed with the pride of the effort it took to build two neighboring homes on Syracuse's south side.
