insidetheloudhouse.com
Syracuse Basketball: In ESPN team rankings, 5-star priority PG eyes No. 1
In ESPN’s latest top-25 rankings of the top high-school squads around the country for the recently started 2022-23 campaign, multiple Syracuse basketball recruiting targets are suiting up for teams that reside way up in these ratings. One of these groups is the powerhouse Link Academy in Branson, Mo., which...
Syracuse football missing 3 starting offensive linemen at Wake Forest
Winston-Salem, N.C. — Syracuse football’s offensive line problems only look to be worse this week. Left tackle Matthew Bergeron, left guard Kalan Ellis and right guard Chris Bleich will not play Saturday. The former two did not travel to North Carolina for SU’s 8 p.m. game against Wake Forest. Bleich did but is unavailable, per SU radio host Matt Park.
Syracuse blows out Northeastern, giving Jim Boeheim an NCAA-recognized 1,000th win (final score, recap)
Syracuse, N.Y. — The Syracuse basketball team takes on the Northeastern Huskies at 5 p.m. Saturday in the JMA Wireless Dome. The game will air on ACC Network. See in-game team and individual stats here. Note: Refresh this page throughout Syracuse’s game vs. Northeastern to see the latest updates...
Syracuse beats Northeastern by a landslide
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — The Syracuse University men’s basketball team beat the Northeastern inside the JMA Wireless Dome. The final score was 76-48. You can watch all of the highlights on NewsChannel 9. For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
WETM
Where to watch SU games Saturday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — There are two Syracuse University games to watch Saturday. Tip off is at 5 p.m. against the Northeastern Howlin’ Huskies out of Boston. The game can be seen on the ACC Network. The SU Football team heads south to take on the Wake Forest...
JUCO Defensive Lineman Quentin Williams Discusses Syracuse Offer
Syracuse football recently extended an offer to junior college defensive lineman Quentin Williams. Williams originally signed with Miami out of high school before transferring to Marshall. Now he is at Hutchinson Community College and looking for his final collegiate stop. In addition to Syracuse, ...
cuse.com
Syracuse Set for NCAA Championships
W – 10:20 AM (ET), M – 11:10 AM. Both the men's and women's squads automatically qualified for Saturday's meet by finishing in the top-two of the NCAA's Northeast Regional Championships last week. The men won the region once again, while the women took second. Both teams enter...
Syracuse basketball game vs. Northeastern undergoes a second time change
Syracuse, N.Y. ― Syracuse’s men’s basketball game against Northeastern on Saturday has undergone a second time change. The two teams are now scheduled to tip off at 5 p.m. at the JMA Wireless Dome. The reason for this change is to accommodate the ACC Network’s coverage of...
West Genesee football stopped in Class A regional final
CICERO – All that went well for the West Genesee football team when it shut out Fayeteville-Manlius for the Section III Class A championship turned against them when it sought further glory. The Wildcats saw Friday night’s Class A regional final at Cicero-North Syracuse’s Bragman Stadium turn into a...
Cicero, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏈 games in Cicero. The General Brown Senior High School football team will have a game with Waverly Senior High School on November 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
localsyr.com
Syracuse hoops legend holds 5th annual Turkey Giveaway
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Central New Yorkers and Syracuse basketball fans might remember Eric Devendorf from his days on the court, but it’s the work he is putting in off the court that is making an impact on the community this year. With the help of community partners...
Football: Canandaigua offense stifled in state quarterfinal loss to Niskayuna
The stares were blank but not hollow. Because as the younger members of the Canandaigua Academy football team looked across the field to watch the Niskayuna celebration, notes were being taken. They were determined to remember this night, especially after hugs were shared with the handful of seniors who played their final game for the Cherry and Gray.
High school hockey season on thin ice to start
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — In less than a week the high school hockey season is set to start, but that may be in jeopardy due to a labor dispute between Section III and its hockey officials. The state adopted the extra 13 percent of game time. The Section tried to install it and didn’t want […]
syracuse.com
Section III boys basketball players poll: Who is your team’s glue guy?
Cicero, N.Y. — In basketball, it takes more than what appears in the box score to win games. A lot of times, the players that perform the tasks that don’t appear in the stats can go unnoticed by fans, but to their teams, they are viewed as the invaluable glue guy that holds it all together.
syracuse.com
Have mercy: John Stamos coming to Beach Boys concert in Syracuse
Have mercy: Uncle Jesse is coming to Syracuse. “Full House” star John Stamos has been added to The Beach Boys’ Christmas concert scheduled at The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, at 7:30 p.m., according to ASM Global. The “Tis the Season” show will feature The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra and songs from the iconic band’s 1964 Christmas album as well as lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.”
cnycentral.com
New home for first time buyers in Syracuse: Matt's Memo
The new homeowners were the last to arrive at the celebration a long time in coming. The other guests had already toured the newly built single family home on Martin Luther King West. Like any party, many of the invited gathered in the kitchen. It had been ten years since Jubilee Homes of Syracuse last welcomed a new homeowner. The longtime head of the community organization Walt Dixie beamed with the pride of the effort it took to build two neighboring homes on Syracuse's south side.
How did Central New York family do on ‘Family Feud?’ Survey says...
UPDATE: The O’Gorman family will appear on “Family Feud” again tonight, Thursday, Nov. 17, at 7 p.m. on WTVH (CBS 5) in the Syracuse area. A Central New York family just won $20,000 on an iconic game show. The O’Gorman family from Oswego appeared on “Family Feud”...
