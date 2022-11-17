Read full article on original website
Fox 19
Ja’Marr Chase gifts hundreds of turkeys to Cincinnati families
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two hundred Cincinnati families will have a turkey to put on their Thanksgiving dinner tables thanks to Bengals Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Chase, all smiles, spread some holiday cheer ahead of Thanksgiving on Monday when he and his family hosted a surprise turkey giveaway at the Oakley Kroger.
Burrow expects Chase to play vs Titans; Coach Taylor says no decision yet
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow expects to have his No. 1 target, Ja’Marr Chase, back this week for the matchup against the 7-3 Tennessee Titans in Nashville. While speaking with the media Wednesday, the quarterback of the 6-4 Bengals said Chase felt good after running around practice on Tuesday.
Bengals beat Pittsburgh Steelers with a season-changing drive by Joe Burrow
PITTSBURGH, Pa. (ENQUIRER) - When Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow got the ball on the Pittsburgh Steelers’ 7-yard line with 9:33 left in the fourth quarter, the Bengals’ season was at a turning point. Either Burrow would find a way to escape a relentless Steelers pass rush and...
Chase to return to practice this week
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ja’Marr Chase will make his return to practice this week, Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor announced Monday. Chase has been sidelined with a hip injury that he suffered in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. How the second-year wide receiver progresses in practice will ultimately decide...
Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin to team roster
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his standout performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.
Video shows fan being thrown over railing during fight at SoFi Stadium
The incident is another illustration of the potential for fan violence at major sports venues.
Bengals legend Anderson yet again Pro Football Hall of Fame semifinalist
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals legend Willie Anderson is once again a semifinalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s Class of 2023. Anderson, who was a semifinalist for the 2021 and 2022 classes, is among the 28 former players to advance to the next round. The big offensive...
HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
