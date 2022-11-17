ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 19

Ja’Marr Chase gifts hundreds of turkeys to Cincinnati families

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Two hundred Cincinnati families will have a turkey to put on their Thanksgiving dinner tables thanks to Bengals Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Chase, all smiles, spread some holiday cheer ahead of Thanksgiving on Monday when he and his family hosted a surprise turkey giveaway at the Oakley Kroger.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Chase to return to practice this week

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ja’Marr Chase will make his return to practice this week, Bengals Head Coach Zac Taylor announced Monday. Chase has been sidelined with a hip injury that he suffered in Week 7 against the Atlanta Falcons. How the second-year wide receiver progresses in practice will ultimately decide...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Bengals sign WR Trenton Irwin to team roster

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The Bengals signed wide receiver Trenton Irwin off the practice squad Tuesday after his standout performance Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Irwin, a Stanford University graduate, earned the game ball after hauling in four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown. He had previously registered six total catches in three years with the Bengals.
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

HAPPY DAY: Henry ‘The Fonz’ Winkler meets Patrick Mahomes

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KCTV) --- In an event months in the making, actor Henry Winkler met Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes before Sunday night’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Winkler made headlines earlier this year when he spoke about his love for Mahomes during an appearance on...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy