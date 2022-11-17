Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Take a Peek: New Attraction Coming to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, NH, Next Year
I will never forget the summer days going to Canobie Lake Park in Salem, New Hampshire, with friends, family, and camp members. So many memories were and still are made every time that I visit Canobie Lake Park. It is always sad to see some attractions go, but as they...
Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?
Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?
Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
birchrestaurant.com
15 Best Restaurants in Haverhill, MA
Head 28 miles north of Boston, and you’ll find the colonial town of Haverhill nestled on the banks of the Merrimack River. Founded in 1640, Haverhill was once known as Queen Slipper City because over one-tenth of the shoes made in the US were made here. Though the shoe...
This New Hampshire French Pastry Shop Expands to a Second Location in Massachusetts
Cremeux French Patisserie in Merrimack, New Hampshire, is expanding to Massachusetts. This unique and delectable pasty shop opened in July of 2020. While many restaurants were closing in the heat of the pandemic, Cremeux French Patissarie was just getting to work. And work they did. With carefully selected ingredients and...
Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out).
manchesterinklink.com
Once the streets get a hold of you…it’s hard to get away
Above: Listen to Anthony Payton’s interview with John Rainville, Executive Director of the Manchester Police Athletic League. When gangs target kids for recruitment, they’re looking for youth who need acceptance from their peers and guidance from someone older. Unfortunately, Manchester and many urban neighborhoods across America have an abundance of those kids.
nhmagazine.com
The Faces Exceptional Catering
Jay and Liz Curcio are proud owners of The White Apron, an off-premise catering company as well as the Seacoast’s newest venue, MILA by The White Apron in Downtown Exeter, New Hampshire (opening by the end of 2022). Together, they share the same keen eye for fresh, beautiful food coupled with impeccable service. Founded in 2004, they have built their reputation on striving to exceed the standards of their many discerning clients. The talented culinary, service & sales team at The White Apron & MILA, have helped them become the premier catering company in the Seacoast area and beyond. Whether it be a corporate event, fundraiser, or an elegant wedding with multiple moving parts, the process for the team is simple — to make great food and to provide great service every time.
This local bakery won a ‘Good Morning America’ Boston pie competition
Petsi Pies will move on to the final round on Friday. Somerville bakery Petsi Pies earned nationwide recognition yesterday, winning a Boston pie challenge on ABC News’ “Good Morning America.”. “GMA” is searching for the best pie in America, traveling to four different cities in a week-long series...
A Tale Of Two Cities
textile mills along the Merrimack River in Lowell MAPicryl. Lowell MA and Haverhill MA are two old mill cities aling the Merrimack River in Northeeast Massachusetts. The similarities between the two cities start with the industrial revolution. Both cities turned from farming communities to industrial powerhouses in a very short period and epitomize the industrial revolution.
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / North of Concord: PAVILION
Five years ago, the Avery Building in Wolfeboro could have been torn down and replaced by a big box retail store. Today, it’s home to PAVILION, a restaurant dedicated to elevating the farm-to-table dining experience in the Lakes Region. Centrally located in Wolfeboro’s historic district near Lake Winnipesaukee, PAVILION...
An NYC Rockefeller Center Holiday Vibe is Coming to Salem, New Hampshire
On the grounds of what used to be the Rockingham Park race track in Salem, New Hampshire, lies an appropriately named area known as Tuscan Village. Because it truly is a small little village with apartments, restaurants, grocery stores, and shops. In fact, you could go as far as to...
Massachusetts is home to one of the best doughnut shops in America
AYER, Mass. — A Massachusetts doughnut shop is drawing national attention after landing on Yelp’s list of the “Top 100 US Donut Shops” for 2022. Yelp says it “scoured the nation for the best bakers of America’s glazed, iced, dipped, sprinkled, and cream-filled confections” to create this year’s list.
Upcoming movie shoot on I-93 and Tobin Bridge could prompt travel delays
BOSTON — A movie shoot planned for I-93 and the Tobin Bridge on Sunday could prompt some travel delays, MassDOT warns commuters. Filming for the movie will happen from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. and will not require any lane closures. “Police will escort a vehicle equipped with a...
‘Jingle Bells’ Was Written in a Massachusetts Tavern, and Wait Until You See What’s There Now
There are so many iconic Christmas and holiday songs, and you better believe that we know all of the words to every single traditional one. You know what I'm talking about; the original songs like "Jingle Bells". As a matter of fact, that song's home is right here in New England.
nhmagazine.com
Great Food Destination / Seacoast: Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge
Opening a restaurant featuring Southern cuisine in northern New England may seem like an unusual direction to take, but for Neil Scibelli and partners, it was exactly the right move. Sol, located on State Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, introduces guests to a broad range of Southern cuisine, including the spicy palate of Creole, the exotic blends of Floribbean, the French influences of Cajun, the hearty flavors of Appalachia and more.
caughtindot.com
History Lesson – Cocoanut Grove Fire
80 years ago, the deadliest nightclub fire in US history took place in Boston. 492 people were killed in 15 minutes by a raging inferno. The Cocoanut Grove – a supper club, located on 17 Piedmont Street, near Park Square – caught fire on November 28, 1942. This place was a fire trap. According to the Business Insider, it was filled to over twice its capacity. Doors were locked to stop patrons from bolting on their bills. The walls and decor were filled highly flammable materials. It was the perfect storm but for a massive and deadly fire and here’s how it happened.
golfcourseindustry.com
New Hampshire Golf Course Cooperative expands
The New Hampshire Golf Course Cooperative announced its expansion from New Hampshire and Massachusetts into the remainder of the New England states. “We’ve been in the business of sourcing and creating competitive pricing for over 10 years in the golf course industry and we feel it is time to expand our service offerings to more golf courses throughout New England,” said director of purchasing Steve Sears, who is based in New Boston, New Hampshire.
The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine
There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
bostonagentmagazine.com
Boston ZIP code 02199 named one of the most expensive in the nation for real estate
Boston ZIP code 02199 is one of the most expensive in the nation for housing, a new report from PropertyShark shows. From January through October of this year, the Boston ZIP code had a median home sale price of $3.245 million, good for No. 27 in the U.S., the report found.
Comments / 0