ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portsmouth, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
94.9 HOM

Is Your City the Friendliest in New Hampshire?

Both locals and outsiders have thoughts on the friendliness and hospitality (or lack thereof) of New Englanders compared to people in other parts of the country. Yours truly has heard both perspectives, especially when it comes to the south. A family member from Virginia mentioned that people down there are often nicer than us northerners, for instance. Alternatively, a friend born and raised in New Hampshire has said that people from the south can be fake and/or two-faced, whereas in New England, if someone doesn't like you, you'll know it.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
94.9 HOM

Can You Find the $10,000 That’s Been Hidden Somewhere in New Hampshire?

Justin Spencer is the creator of the Manchester-based band "Recycled Percussion". They do so much for Granite Staters through their show and brand called "Chaos and Kindness". A lot of negative stuff has happened in the world over the past few years, and Justin is always doing what he can to bring joy and hope to people's lives. One time, he hopped on his Harley and took a ride to a trailer park in Loudon, New Hampshire, to visit the trailer he lived in from age 8-11. He knocked on the door to introduce himself, but no one answered. He slipped a $1,000 check under the door with a note that said “I grew up in this house”. Another time during a Christmas season of the pandemic, he went into a Walmart store and bought every single kid's bike they had, and donated them to children in need. And now, Justin and his kindness squad are back at it!
MANCHESTER, NH
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Haverhill, MA

Head 28 miles north of Boston, and you’ll find the colonial town of Haverhill nestled on the banks of the Merrimack River. Founded in 1640, Haverhill was once known as Queen Slipper City because over one-tenth of the shoes made in the US were made here. Though the shoe...
HAVERHILL, MA
Seacoast Current

Affordable Airbnb in Goffstown, New Hampshire, Has Gorgeous Mountain Views

Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I can't count on my fingers or toes how many Airbnbs I have stayed in! Often times they are more affordable than hotels and offer more space and character, and I really enjoy getting to know the hosts. Nine times out of ten, they are really delightful human beings (and the not-so-nice hosts end up getting bad reviews and weed themselves out).
GOFFSTOWN, NH
manchesterinklink.com

Once the streets get a hold of you…it’s hard to get away

Above: Listen to Anthony Payton’s interview with John Rainville, Executive Director of the Manchester Police Athletic League. When gangs target kids for recruitment, they’re looking for youth who need acceptance from their peers and guidance from someone older. Unfortunately, Manchester and many urban neighborhoods across America have an abundance of those kids.
MANCHESTER, NH
nhmagazine.com

The Faces Exceptional Catering

Jay and Liz Curcio are proud owners of The White Apron, an off-premise catering company as well as the Seacoast’s newest venue, MILA by The White Apron in Downtown Exeter, New Hampshire (opening by the end of 2022). Together, they share the same keen eye for fresh, beautiful food coupled with impeccable service. Founded in 2004, they have built their reputation on striving to exceed the standards of their many discerning clients. The talented culinary, service & sales team at The White Apron & MILA, have helped them become the premier catering company in the Seacoast area and beyond. Whether it be a corporate event, fundraiser, or an elegant wedding with multiple moving parts, the process for the team is simple — to make great food and to provide great service every time.
EXETER, NH
Kevin Vitali

A Tale Of Two Cities

textile mills along the Merrimack River in Lowell MAPicryl. Lowell MA and Haverhill MA are two old mill cities aling the Merrimack River in Northeeast Massachusetts. The similarities between the two cities start with the industrial revolution. Both cities turned from farming communities to industrial powerhouses in a very short period and epitomize the industrial revolution.
HAVERHILL, MA
nhmagazine.com

Great Food Destination / North of Concord: PAVILION

Five years ago, the Avery Building in Wolfeboro could have been torn down and replaced by a big box retail store. Today, it’s home to PAVILION, a restaurant dedicated to elevating the farm-to-table dining experience in the Lakes Region. Centrally located in Wolfeboro’s historic district near Lake Winnipesaukee, PAVILION...
WOLFEBORO, NH
nhmagazine.com

Great Food Destination / Seacoast: Sol Southern Kitchen & Lounge

Opening a restaurant featuring Southern cuisine in northern New England may seem like an unusual direction to take, but for Neil Scibelli and partners, it was exactly the right move. Sol, located on State Street in Portsmouth, New Hampshire, introduces guests to a broad range of Southern cuisine, including the spicy palate of Creole, the exotic blends of Floribbean, the French influences of Cajun, the hearty flavors of Appalachia and more.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
caughtindot.com

History Lesson – Cocoanut Grove Fire

80 years ago, the deadliest nightclub fire in US history took place in Boston. 492 people were killed in 15 minutes by a raging inferno. The Cocoanut Grove – a supper club, located on 17 Piedmont Street, near Park Square – caught fire on November 28, 1942. This place was a fire trap. According to the Business Insider, it was filled to over twice its capacity. Doors were locked to stop patrons from bolting on their bills. The walls and decor were filled highly flammable materials. It was the perfect storm but for a massive and deadly fire and here’s how it happened.
BOSTON, MA
golfcourseindustry.com

New Hampshire Golf Course Cooperative expands

The New Hampshire Golf Course Cooperative announced its expansion from New Hampshire and Massachusetts into the remainder of the New England states. “We’ve been in the business of sourcing and creating competitive pricing for over 10 years in the golf course industry and we feel it is time to expand our service offerings to more golf courses throughout New England,” said director of purchasing Steve Sears, who is based in New Boston, New Hampshire.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Q97.9

The World’s ‘Fanciest’ Lobster Roll is Served in Portland, Maine

There are people that travel from far and away to visit Maine for one specific food item: the lobster roll. For many outside of the northeast, it's an almost mythical food item. Ask people who consistently return to Maine for a lobster roll, and they'll tell you the same thing: "it just tastes different in Maine". So, it should come as no surprise that one new restaurant in Portland, Maine, has been labeled as serving the "fanciest" lobster roll ever.
PORTLAND, ME

Comments / 0

Community Policy