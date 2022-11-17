‘We’re playing with house money’: Hershey boys soccer tops Cathedral Prep to advance to first state championship game

Read full article on original website
Another Dollar General Store Closes Its DoorsBryan DijkhuizenCumberland County, PA
Shooting Of Teen May Not Have Been A Random ActStill UnsolvedLebanon, PA
4 Free, Family-Friendly Things to do in Lancaster, PAMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Lottery ticket worth $1 million sold at Pennsylvania convenience storeKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
The Top 3 Asian Food Spots in Lancaster, According to YelpMelissa FrostLancaster, PA
Central Dauphin’s blue-collar approach has lifted girls soccer program to state championship round
It’s not only nobility that comes with a workmanlike approach. Sports teams tend to win a lot of games when individuals cast aside personal ambitions for the good of the team. Central Dauphin is now one victory shy of becoming a state championship girls soccer team again. There have...
Avery Pollock’s OT goal wins Lower Dauphin its seventh state field hockey title
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – The Lower Dauphin and Wilson postseason field hockey rivalry, this time the PIAA 3A championship version, unfolded Saturday at Chapman Field much the same as the District 3, Class 3A final did two weeks ago. A hard-fought game that went into overtime. And, the game...
Kayden Williams’ late goal lifts Central Dauphin past Pennridge in 4A state title game
MECHANICSBURG – Central Dauphin was limited in its opportunities to get the go-ahead goal in the second half of the PIAA Class 4A girls soccer championship against Pennridge on Saturday. When the best opportunity came, Kayden Williams pounced on it.
Gracyn Catalano’s OT goal lifts Mechanicsburg to PIAA 2A field hockey championship over Palmyra
SILVER SPRING TOWNSHIP – Mechanicsburg senior Gracyn Catalano knew when she received the ball in front of the net with the PIAA 2A field hockey title on her stick, the game was ostensibly over. 21 — Mechanicsburg defeats Palmyra 1-0 in the 2A field hockey state title game.
West Perry football advances to District championship game
Just a few minutes down the street from Lancaster Catholic’s Crusader Stadium sits the Lancaster station of the Amtrak railroad system. Although it is one of the busiest railway stations in Pennsylvania, the West Perry football team brought its own metaphorical train into its District III semifinal matchup against the undefeated Lancaster Catholic squad.
Greenwood field hockey loses, ends season 17-5
The Wildcats’ postseason run has come to an end. After starting the season as the champions of the Perry County tournament by defeating Newport in the championship game, Greenwood played out the rest of its season successfully. Suffering just three losses throughout the regular season against Newport, Boiling Springs...
‘She is here for a reason’: How Reagan Eickhoff beat the odds to lead Boiling Springs to its first state title appearance
Reagan Eickhoff might be the best field hockey player in the Mid-Penn, she is Ohio State-bound when her Boiling Springs days are through, and she just scored the game-winning goal to punch her team’s ticket to Saturday’s state title game against Wyoming Area.
Wyomissing’s dynamic rushing attack ends historic West Perry football season in district title game
WYOMISSING — West Perry knew Saturday’s matchup would be all they could handle. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Steel-High’s balanced attack overpowers Windber in PIAA Class 1A tournament
Windber used its vaunted run game featuring 2,600-yard ace John Shuster to rack up 11 victories in 12 attempts this season. The talented Ramblers would not reach a clean dozen Saturday high atop Steelton. It’s not the first time a one-dimensional attack fizzled under the weight of the hometown Rollers.
West Perry at Wyomissing District 3 football championship live stream: Watch here
West Perry football has already made history this year. But on Saturday afternoon, they have an opportunity to shake up the Pennsylvania football scene. The Mustangs, winning 11 games and two playoff matchups in a season for the first-time in program history, are squaring up on the road against the 11-0 Wyomissing Spartans in the District 3 3A championship game, as West Perry is seeking its first district title ever.
Lower Dauphin determined not to let history repeat itself in 3A title game against Wilson
If ever there was a time that a team could look back at a state title game loss as a good thing, this might be that time for Lower Dauphin field hockey. The Falcons (17-2) will face Wilson (24-2-1) at 3 p.m. Saturday at Cumberland Valley in the 3A state title game. The teams know each other well because they met for the District 3 3A title just two weeks ago and Lower Dauphin came out on top, 3-2, in overtime.
Marquese Williams, Stone Saunders lead Bishop McDevitt past Twin Valley, into D3, 4A football final
HARRISBURG – The Bishop McDevitt football team stands exactly where everyone thought they would at this point in mid-November. The Crusaders will play for a District 3, Class 4A football championship after a dominating 47-3 semifinal victory over Twin Valley on a cold Friday night at Rocco Ortenzio Stadium.
Watch Penn State commit J’ven Williams in the District 3 championship
Penn State offensive line commit J’ven Williams has been impressing all season long. And on Saturday, PennLive will give subscribers a chance to watch him play live. Williams and his Wyomissing Spartans are back in the District 3 3A football championship, as the unbeaten team will take on the 11-1 West Perry Mustangs at home at 1 p.m. And the game will be streaming here.
Watch: Central Dauphin wrestlers talk about goals, team strengths, breakout picks, and more
Central Dauphin was among the wrestling teams to visit Cumberland Valley High School for PennLive’s Winter Media Day earlier this month. Rams wrestlers Ryan Garvick and Matt Repos and coach Jeff Sweigard answered questions from PennLive’s Jimmie Brown and Dan Sostek about themselves, their team and the 2022-’23 season.
‘It will be a battle’: Palmyra, Mechanicsburg to scrap it out one more time with 2A title on the line
Palmyra and Mechanicsburg have made for a handful of can’t-miss, Mid-Penn field hockey matchups across the past couple seasons, so they will hardly be strangers when they step on the field in the 2A state title game Saturday at Cumberland Valley High School. In fact, when the teams get...
Pa. High School Football Report Podcast: Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers and ranking top PIAA title contenders from District 3
On this edition of the Pa. High School Football Report, Dan and Ep caught up with former Middletown and current Twin Valley head coach Brett Myers. The Raiders claimed the program’s first District 3 victory last week and are now headed to Rocco Ortenzio Stadium Friday for a showdown with top-seed Bishop McDevitt.
Harrisburg commands both sides of scrimmage, rocks Central York in 6A semifinal
YORK – These five individuals won’t show up in Friday’s box score. And while offensive linemen rarely earn full credit for handling their specific and physical assignments, you can’t write Harrisburg’s latest chapter of this ongoing football season without them.
Boiling Springs bringing confidence, big-time fan support into Class A title matchup with Wyoming Area
Kortney Showers kept coming back to one thing in the week that has led up to her Boiling Springs Bubblers Class A state title game Saturday against Wyoming Area. The coach expects a big Boiling Springs crowd when the teams step on the field for the 11 a.m. matchup at Cumberland Valley. And that’s not just because of how close this big game is to home. That will help, no doubt, but the Bubblers had to line up a bus for the student section to go to Wednesday’s semifinals game at Tuplehocken, too.
Veteran Shippensburg girls softball coach steps down
The Shippensburg High School girls softball program will have a new head coach this spring as veteran coach Mike Peters has stepped down after 12 years at the helm. Shippensburg’s school board approved Jarrett Worthington to lead the Greyhounds girls varsity softball team during its Monday agenda meeting. Athletic Director Sarah Fanus confirmed Worthington’s hiring Thursday.
Big bruins brought into bear-check stations on first day of Pennsylvania bear hunting season
Donald Simmons, of Halifax, expected to see a deer bound out of the corn field a bit after 7:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Instead, the largest bear his hunting group ever encountered – a 446-pound male – poked it’s head out of the field.
