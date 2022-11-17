ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waukesha, WI

'Justice has prevailed': Reactions to Brooks' life in prison sentence

By Madison Goldbeck
 3 days ago
Darrell Brooks was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole on Wednesday.

A jury convicted 40-year-old Brooks of killing six people and injuring more than 60 others after he drove an SUV through the Waukesha Christmas Parade.

Brooks was sentenced on 76 charges, including six counts of first-degree intentional homicide with each homicide count carrying a mandatory life sentence.

Following the sentencing, officials began releasing statements.

“I am thankful that the trial is behind us so we as a community can continue to focus on taking steps forward,” said Waukesha Mayor Shawn Reilly.

“Today justice was served. Today starts a new chapter in healing for our community. Today also demonstrates our continued resiliency and our strong sense of community” said Police Chief Dan Thompson.

“On behalf of our first responders, and as a member of this community, we are thankful for the actions and decisions of the Court. Although healing will continue, we are confident that the strength of this great community will endure and be the foundation for moving forward showing kindness and compassion,” said Fire Chief Steve Howard.

The City of Waukesha is encouraging everyone to stand together at the One-Year Remembrance Ceremony on Monday, Nov. 21. The ceremony will be at the Les Paul Performance Center in Cutler Park beginning at 4:39 p.m.

Officials ask everyone to light their homes and businesses in blue lights as a show of unity and support for all the victims.

"Today marks another step on our community’s journey following last year’s Christmas Parade. Justice has prevailed. For some in our community, the end of the trial and sentencing will offer some sense of closure. However, we know that for many the pain, heartache, physical and emotional scars will never go away," the City of Waukesha's statement says in part. "The days ahead will continue to be difficult. Know that help is available for anyone in our community. One of the many ways you can receive free support is through the newly created United for Waukesha Resiliency Center or through many other local organizations...Waukesha Strong is not just words on a page. It is action that we will continue to live out as a community."

TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

