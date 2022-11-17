ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astros owner Jim Crane handling Justin Verlander negotiations as team valued at $2 billion

 6 days ago

Astros owner Jim Crane admits he's "never satisfied" and can be demanding of his employees.

Where does that leave the defending World Series champs in their pursuit of free agents like Justin Verlander?

Following his decision not to retain general manager James Click, the Astros owner will take the lead in negotiations with their free-agent pitching ace.

Click's exit from the front office has received national attention, but Crane has been involved in important roster decisions for a long time.

Back in 2019, he urged the Astros, who were under then-GM Jeff Luhnow, to pursue veteran starter Zack Greinke.

Greinke went 8-1 down the stretch for the Astros that season and pitched well enough to win in Game 7 of the 2019 World Series before the bullpen allowed the Nationals to clinch a comeback.

Last week, Crane said he's committed to providing the resources necessary to win a third championship.

"We're already working on what we can do to make the team even better," Crane said.

The Astros' success under Crane is undeniable. He purchased a franchise that had fallen on hard times for $680 million back in 2011.

Today, the Astros stand as the model of consistent excellence, with two World Series titles and six straight trips to the American League Championship Series.

Estimates before the season value the franchise at close to $2 billion.

