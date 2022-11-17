Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Woman gets 'petty' revenge on ex and new girlfriend with billboard outside his homeAabha GopanLos Angeles, CA
Famed '60s Television Star DiesNews Breaking LIVEBeverly Hills, CA
California witness spots low-flying rectangular-shaped object with bright lightsRoger MarshCalifornia State
A 103-year-old woman was told she was too young to get a driving license but she ended up in the Guinness World RecordsAnita DurairajInglewood, CA
Former Most Valuable Player Non-TenderedOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Related
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Colorado: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
247Sports
UCLA basketball: Mick Cronin, Jaime Jaquez speak on poor second half in loss to Illinois
UCLA basketball had a poor second half in its 79-70 loss to Illinois where it let up 51 points. Mick Cronin and Jaime Jaquez were straight up in how the No. 8 Bruins experienced issues, as they dropped their first game of the season. Terrence Shannon led No. 19 Illinois...
JuJu Watkins's Commitment to USC Evokes Thrilling Team Reaction
Players on the Trojans women’s basketball team were, to say the least, excited about the decision of the Sierra Canyon star.
Security guard levels field intruder at USC-UCLA game
The USC vs. UCLA rivalry has featured some of the hardest-hitting players in football history, with players like Troy Polamalu and Ronnie Lott. Saturday’s classic game between the two saw one of the greatest hits in the history of the rivalry. Only, it wasn’t delivered by one of the players. Saturday’s game was a classic, Read more... The post Security guard levels field intruder at USC-UCLA game appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Texas hands Gonzaga worst men's basketball loss since 2014
Sophomore guard Tyrese Hunter scored a game-high 26 points to lead Texas to a 19-point victory, handing Gonzaga its worst loss in men's basketball since 2014.
CBS Sports
Arkansas vs. Ole Miss: Live updates, score, results, highlights, for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Ole Miss Rebels and the Arkansas Razorbacks are set to square off in an SEC matchup at 7:30 p.m. ET Nov. 19 at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. If the contest is anything like the Rebels' 52-51 win from their previous meeting in October of last year, the scorekeeper will be kept real busy.
2022 CIF State Girls Volleyball championship previews: Battle of unbeatens headline six matches
ORANGE, Calif. — Northern California and Southern California champions have been crowned and the 12 will square off in the CIF State Championships Friday and Saturday at Santiago Canyon College. All eyes will be peeled at the top where a blockbuster of a match is all set up. Both ...
CBS Sports
Mater Dei vs. Los Alamitos preview, game tracker, updates: Get high school football scores at MaxPreps
Los Alamitos has been one of California's top high school football programs over the last three seasons, but the Griffins will face their toughest test in recent memory on Friday against Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.). Both teams are in the top 25 of the MaxPreps national high school football rankings, but the Monarchs hold the top spot in the country, while Los Alamitos is No. 24. Mater Dei is looking to defend its state championship in the CIF Southern Section Football Playoffs, and a win on Friday is all that stands between the Monarchs and another title shot.
UCLA's 2023 Class Jumps to No. 13 in the Nation
The commitment of 6-3 shooting guard Sebastian Mack from Henderson (Nev.) Coronado boosted UCLA's 2023 recruiting class to No. 13 in the nation. Mack is ranked a four-star and the No. 65 prospect nationally. He joins Devin Williams, the 6-10 post from Corona (Calif.) Centennial, a four-star and ranked No. 68 by 247Sports, and Brandon Williams, the 6-7 forward from Middle Village (New York) Christ the King, a four-star and ranked No. 74 nationally.
They Booed Jaxson Kirkland at Oregon — For His Public Service Announcement
Jaxson Kirkland will finally say good bye to Husky Stadium on Saturday night against Colorado, playing in his final home outing as his University of Washington football career — one that seems as if it has lasted a decade — begins to wind down. A sixth-year player, the...
CBS Sports
Evee scores 31, Rice downs Western Michigan 96-88
HOUSTON (AP) Travis Evee scored 31 points as Rice beat Western Michigan 96-88 on Saturday night. Evee also had six assists for the Owls (3-2). Quincy Olivari shot 6 for 13 (5 for 10 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free throw line to add 20 points. Max Fiedler finished 8 of 11 from the floor to finish with 16 points, while adding seven rebounds and three steals.
Five keys to the game: No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 10 Utah
It's the day of the game, so it's time to identify some keys for No. 12 Oregon's home finale with No. 10 Utah (8-2, 6-1). The Ducks (8-2, 6-1) are coming off a gut-punch defeat to Washington last weekend. Having won eight in a row prior, the Ducks still control their own destiny in reaching a fourth straight Pac-12 title game. In order to get there, they must beat Utah.
No. 10 Utah travel to No. 12 Oregon in Pac-12 showdown
No. 10 Utah (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12, No. 10 CFP) at No. 12 Oregon (8-2, 6-1 Pac-12, No. 12 CFP), Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EST (ESPN) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK COLLEGE LINE: Oregon by 3. Series record: Oregon leads 23-12. WHAT’S AT STAKE?. Short of some major chaos taking place in the Pac-12,...
CBS Sports
College football scores, schedule, NCAA top 25 rankings, games today: Oklahoma, Oregon, Utah in action
NCAA football scores, live updates and highlights from the full slate of Week 12 action on Saturday. The penultimate week of college football's regular season has arrived as all 25 ranked in the College Football Playoff Rankings will be in action with stakes aplenty during the home stretch of the campaign. College Football Playoff spots and conference races will be impacted by what happens during a loaded Week 12 slate that gets started even earlier than usual.
CBS Sports
Oregon vs. Utah: Prediction, pick, football odds, spread, live stream, TV channel, watch online
With just two weeks left before the end of the 2022 college football regular season, the top of the standings in the Pac-12 are still not clear. Five teams with either one or two losses in league play still have a shot at reaching the conference title game. Two of those teams still alive, No. 10 Utah and No. 12 Oregon, will meet Saturday night in a pivotal game between teams with identical records of 8-2 and 6-1 in the Pac-12.
Mark Fletcher, Jamel Howard Decommit, Ashton Porter to Visit Oregon, and Other Names in the News
Julio Gonzales updates on the latest developments in the recruiting world, including on names like Mark Fletcher, Jamel Howard, Ashton Porter, and more!
Report Card: Grading Penn State’s win vs. Rutgers
The sportsbooks had the lines on this game all over and in the end, they didn’t give Rutgers nearly enough points. Penn State dominated this game on the defensive side which covered up a lackluster offense to start the game. Once the second quarter started though everything was smooth sailing for the Nittany Lions against Rutgers. The best part? If you take out the losses to Michigan and Ohio State, Penn State is outscoring opponents in the last six weeks 192-48. Let’s jump into another easy scorecard. Quarterback Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports Grade: B- I am always tough when grading quarterbacks but that mainly has...
ESPN College GameDay crew picks winner between Oregon and Utah game
Trying to predict the outcome of a game when you don’t know who one of the quarterbacks is going to be is not a simple task. That’s currently the case for this matchup between the Oregon Ducks and Utah Utes on Saturday night in Autzen Stadium. Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was injured last week after being hit in the leg during the fourth quarter of the Washington game. Though he did return for the final five plays of the game, his status for Saturday is up in the air, and there has been a lot of mystery surrounding the entire situation. Despite all of that, ESPN’s College GameDay crew was left picking a winner, with Ducks and Utes standing as one of the most important games on the docket, with the winner getting an inside path to the Pac-12 Championship game. Here is how they all picked on Saturday: Desmond Howard Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Pick: UtahPat McAfee Pick: UtahGuest Picker: Sir Nick FaldoPick: UtahKirk Herbstreit Pick: UtahLee Corso Pick: Utah11
Jazz beat Blazers 118-113 to take Western Conference lead
Jordan Clarkson scored 28 points, including eight straight in the final 1:48, in the Utah Jazz's 118-113 victory over the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday night
CBS Sports
2023 NFL Mock Draft: Three QBs taken in the top 5, Seattle upgrades defensive front with Clemson duo
The 2023 NFL Draft brings significant intrigue as there are quarterback prospects that warrant early consideration and some teams picking early do not need a quarterback. Could Pittsburgh or Chicago trade out of their picks? Would Indianapolis or Washington consider trading up? Those are the scenarios that will be explored when the draft order becomes more solidified but, in today's thought exercise, we take a more straight forward approach.
Comments / 0