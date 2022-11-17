ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Santa Barbara High School VADA receives approval to move ahead with new building

By Jillian Butler
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sLSdE_0jDgCIGz00

The construction of a new state-of-the-art building for Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts & Design Academy, VADA, was approved by the Santa Barbara Unified School Board.

The goal of the new building is to help students prepare for their future through a modern, flexible approach to classroom organization.

The building also aims to support improved visual arts, design, and creative studies curricula.

The 3,350-square-foot building includes a digital design lab, indoor and outdoor studio workspace, shop areas for new technology, photography and integrated exhibition space.

“It’s been years of dreaming and working on a new space designed especially to cultivate our student’s creativity and prepare them for their future,” said Daniel Barrett, VADA program director. “The dream is now a reality, and it is exhilarating to see it coming together. We are so grateful for the support we’ve received thus far from our donors.”

Through a partnership with the Santa Barbara Unified School District, a matching grant from the California Department of Education was acquired to augment Measure I 2016 bond funds allocated to the project.

With initial private donations, Friends of VADA, the nonprofit group behind the fundraising effort, secured the additional funds necessary for building.

FOV will continue to fundraise and further support the vision of VADA’s student program, including significant campus developments and renovations of existing facilities.

“This new building is a great example of how state, school district, and private funding can come together to achieve a successful outcome for our students, faculty, and the larger community,” said Santa Barbara High School principal Dr. Elise Simmons.

The contract for the construction of the new building was awarded to McGillivray Construction.

McGillivary will begin construction on the new facility on Dec. 1, 2022.

The project is expected to be completed in January 2024.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

Another Racial Incident at Santa Barbara Junior High

The Santa Barbara Unified School District is in damage-control mode after Santa Barbara Junior High School experienced another racial incident. Unlike the physical assault by students on a Black classmate in February, this one involved the verbal use of the N-word by the junior high principal Daniel Dupont. The earlier...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money

The unemployment rate in Santa Barbara County is at approximately 2.7 percent under the national percentage of 3.7 percent. The city of Santa Maria has recently made budget changes for 2022-2023 due to an increased amount of savings from open positions. The post Low employment conditions in Santa Barbara County is saving the City of Santa Maria money appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Coastal View

Public expresses concern over county housing plans

During public comment at Monday night’s Carpinteria City Council meeting, a few commenters expressed concern over the recently released Santa Barbara County proposed housing element, including Carpinteria Valley Association President Mike Wondolowski. The housing element looks at ways to meet future housing needs by rezoning areas within the county, including in the Carpinteria Valley.
CARPINTERIA, CA
smhsbreeze.com

Andrew Eisner – New Educator on Campus

While it may be that the world has a lot of perspective on many topics and ideas, let’s not forget that these stem from mentors or people of higher knowledge passed down from generation to generation, which is why teachers and mentors are very crucial to society. They help us understand the world for what it is. Which is also a reason why I chose to interview a teacher at our welcomed school grounds here at Santa Maria High School to have better insight onto what goes on inside the individuals in charge of our future.
SANTA MARIA, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Single-family home in Santa Barbara sells for $4.5 million

A 5,030-square-foot house built in 2010 has changed hands. The spacious property located in the 200 block of Schulte Lane in Santa Barbara was sold on Nov. 3, 2022. The $4,500,000 purchase price works out to $895 per square foot. The property features five bedrooms and four bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.9-acre lot.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Ventura County Reporter

Ventura City Manager placed on administrative leave

Ventura City Manager Alex McIntyre has been placed on paid administrative leave, according to a Nov. 14 city news release. The agenda for the Nov. 14 city council meeting was revised after it was first posted to include two closed session items where personnel issues can be discussed by the city council in private.
VENTURA, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

16K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy