Los Alamos County, NM

losalamosreporter.com

Santa Claus Is Coming To Town For Breakfast Dec. 3 Thanks To Kiwanis

The Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos is welcoming back jolly St. Nick at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3. Santa will be visiting with the good boys and girls in our community from 8am to noon at the parish hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 3700 Canyon Road. A continental breakfast will be available.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos School Board Member Erin Green To Resign

The resignation of School Board member Erin Green is listed on the Los Alamos School Board agenda for Thursday evening as well as an action item for the board to decide on a process to use for her replacement. The Los Alamos Reporter reached out to Green by email but...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Co+Op Market Hosts Giving & Gifting Fair Sunday, Nov. 27

Black Friday…Small Business Saturday…Cyber Monday…Giving Tuesday…if you’ve started thinking about holiday presents and end-of-year donations, you’re in good company. This year, the Los Alamos Cooperative Market is helping community members fulfill their December to-do lists with a “Giving & Gifting Fair” on Sunday, Nov....
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPS: Still Time For Local Groups And Organizations To Offer Scholarships For Class Of 2023

Los Alamos High School will release the 2023 Local Scholarship packet to seniors in December. These scholarships, offered by many local organizations, are awarded to students pursuing college or technical and trade schools upon graduation. Awards are given not only for academic achievements, but also for athletics, music, art, and community service.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
rrobserver.com

City of Rio Rancho Thanksgiving Holiday Closures

RIO RANCHO – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption, according to a press release. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a...
RIO RANCHO, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LANL Seeks Expressions Of Interest In Establishment Of A Childcare Operation In Los Alamos To Address Childcare Issues Faced By Staff

Childcare services for Los Alamos National Laboratory staff and other working parents in the community has been a challenge for quite some time. At LANL, some 68 percent of staff with 0-5 years at LANL who are moving on to work elsewhere have cited the childcare challenge as one of their reasons for doing so.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Engagement Announcement: Neff/Aikin

Holly Aikin, daughter of Doug Aikin and Brenda Kelley, is excited to announce her engagement to Brian Neff, son of Warren and Shona Neff. Holly and Brian are Los Alamos High School graduates of 2015 and 2008 respectively. Holly earned a B.S. in Earth and Planetary Science from the University of New Mexico and Brian earned a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University. Holly and Brian are working at Los Alamos National Laboratory and plan to marry in Fall of 2023. Courtesy photo.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Councilor Sara Scott: Chapter 18 – What Is The Nuisance Code And Why Is It Being Updated?

I hope this fall finds you well and enjoying the natural beauty and crisp weather here in Los Alamos. In this note I’ll provide some information regarding the status of the Nuisance Code update, key changes being proposed to the code, background information on why this update was undertaken and how the current code has been used in our community.
LOS ALAMOS COUNTY, NM
losalamosreporter.com

SALA Gets Set To Launch

Allan Saenz, owner and operator of the SALA Event Center in the former Reel Deal building. Photo by Kevin Holsapple. The buzz is growing around the new SALA Event Center in downtown Los Alamos. “Our work is now at a feverish pace to complete all of the things that need...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Traditional Spanish Market is back for Thanksgiving weekend

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Traditional Spanish Market Artist Shows returns to Santa Fe Thanksgiving weekend. Featuring the work of 100 adult and youth artists, traditional new Mexican music, entertainment, food, and so much more. People will be able to see artists working with art that has been passed...
SANTA FE, NM
KRQE News 13

What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events around New Mexico from November 18 – November 24. Nov. 18 – Food Truck Fridays – Every Friday from 11 A.M. – 2 P.M., food trucks will be set up along Civic Plaza. The event will include a variety of food trucks, live music, and a setting area to dine.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

LAPS: Ride The Bus Day Is Thursday, Dec. 1

Ride the Bus Day is Thursday, Dec. 1. Los Alamos Public Schools is encouraging all eligible students to ride the school bus to or from school that day which is the 80th day of school. This initiative not only helps the environment, but also funds the LAPS Transportation Department. Before school activities will not be held.
LOS ALAMOS, NM
errorsofenchantment.com

Parents Rights win at APS school board

The Rio Grande Foundation would like to extend a big THANK YOU to everyone who called, wrote, emailed, and spoke in favor of parental rights in education alongside RGF at last night’s APS school board meeting. We would also like to thank the five APS School Board members that...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
fox34.com

19-year-old shot and killed at University of New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico (KCBD) - A 19-year-old has died after being shot on the main campus of the University of New Mexico early Saturday morning. Around 3 a.m., two men—one 19 years old and the other 21 years old—got into a fight, according New Mexico State Police. During the altercation, both people were shot.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Controversial policy, Golf course thieves, Freezing temperatures, Shopping local, Romantic destination

Friday’s Top Stories What’s driving New Mexico’s Fentanyl Crisis? Homeless population spikes in Belen Millions funded for low-income families in New Mexico Albuquerque man sentenced for aggravated fleeing, battery, possessing firearm Albuquerque: Did your neighborhood vote for Ronchetti or Lujan Grisham? What’s happening around New Mexico Nov. 18 – Nov. 24 What to know if […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM

