losalamosreporter.com
Santa Claus Is Coming To Town For Breakfast Dec. 3 Thanks To Kiwanis
The Kiwanis Club of Los Alamos is welcoming back jolly St. Nick at Breakfast with Santa on Saturday, Dec. 3. Santa will be visiting with the good boys and girls in our community from 8am to noon at the parish hall at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church at 3700 Canyon Road. A continental breakfast will be available.
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos School Board Member Erin Green To Resign
The resignation of School Board member Erin Green is listed on the Los Alamos School Board agenda for Thursday evening as well as an action item for the board to decide on a process to use for her replacement. The Los Alamos Reporter reached out to Green by email but...
losalamosreporter.com
Los Alamos Co+Op Market Hosts Giving & Gifting Fair Sunday, Nov. 27
Black Friday…Small Business Saturday…Cyber Monday…Giving Tuesday…if you’ve started thinking about holiday presents and end-of-year donations, you’re in good company. This year, the Los Alamos Cooperative Market is helping community members fulfill their December to-do lists with a “Giving & Gifting Fair” on Sunday, Nov....
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS: Still Time For Local Groups And Organizations To Offer Scholarships For Class Of 2023
Los Alamos High School will release the 2023 Local Scholarship packet to seniors in December. These scholarships, offered by many local organizations, are awarded to students pursuing college or technical and trade schools upon graduation. Awards are given not only for academic achievements, but also for athletics, music, art, and community service.
losalamosreporter.com
Community Development Advisory Board’s Recommendations On Nuisance Code Available Online
The Community Development Advisory Board has spent much of its time this year informing ourselves about and discussing, debating, and tussling over details of Chapter 18 of the Los Alamos County Municipal code, aka the Nuisance Code, and the rewrite of it led by contractor Dekker/Perich/Sabatini. The Chapter 18 rewrite...
rrobserver.com
City of Rio Rancho Thanksgiving Holiday Closures
RIO RANCHO – City of Rio Rancho offices and facilities will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 24, and Friday, Nov. 25, for the Thanksgiving holiday. Emergency and public-safety services will operate without interruption, according to a press release. For additional information about the City of Rio Rancho, including a...
losalamosreporter.com
Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters Opened At 7 A.M. Saturday At 181 Central Park Square
Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters owners, from left, Jonny Baird, Scott Baird and Kate Kudynska are ready for customers at their 181 Central Park Square coffee shop. Courtesy Chamber of Commerce. Scott Baird prepares a coffee for a customer Saturday morning at Wolf & Mermaid Enchanted Roasters. Photo Courtesy Chamber...
losalamosreporter.com
LANL Seeks Expressions Of Interest In Establishment Of A Childcare Operation In Los Alamos To Address Childcare Issues Faced By Staff
Childcare services for Los Alamos National Laboratory staff and other working parents in the community has been a challenge for quite some time. At LANL, some 68 percent of staff with 0-5 years at LANL who are moving on to work elsewhere have cited the childcare challenge as one of their reasons for doing so.
losalamosreporter.com
Engagement Announcement: Neff/Aikin
Holly Aikin, daughter of Doug Aikin and Brenda Kelley, is excited to announce her engagement to Brian Neff, son of Warren and Shona Neff. Holly and Brian are Los Alamos High School graduates of 2015 and 2008 respectively. Holly earned a B.S. in Earth and Planetary Science from the University of New Mexico and Brian earned a Bachelor’s in Criminal Justice from New Mexico State University. Holly and Brian are working at Los Alamos National Laboratory and plan to marry in Fall of 2023. Courtesy photo.
losalamosreporter.com
Councilor Sara Scott: Chapter 18 – What Is The Nuisance Code And Why Is It Being Updated?
I hope this fall finds you well and enjoying the natural beauty and crisp weather here in Los Alamos. In this note I’ll provide some information regarding the status of the Nuisance Code update, key changes being proposed to the code, background information on why this update was undertaken and how the current code has been used in our community.
losalamosreporter.com
SALA Gets Set To Launch
Allan Saenz, owner and operator of the SALA Event Center in the former Reel Deal building. Photo by Kevin Holsapple. The buzz is growing around the new SALA Event Center in downtown Los Alamos. “Our work is now at a feverish pace to complete all of the things that need...
losalamosreporter.com
LAPS: Ride The Bus Day Is Thursday, Dec. 1
Ride the Bus Day is Thursday, Dec. 1. Los Alamos Public Schools is encouraging all eligible students to ride the school bus to or from school that day which is the 80th day of school. This initiative not only helps the environment, but also funds the LAPS Transportation Department. Before school activities will not be held.
