Recall alert: Tyson Foods recalls 94K pounds of ground beef products

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 3 days ago
SAN ANTONIO — Tyson Foods said it is recalling nearly 94,000 pounds of ground beef products that may contain “mirror-like” material.

In a news release on Wednesday, Tyson Foods Inc., which supplies the H-E-B supermarket chain with beef products, said the products produced at its facility in Amarillo, Texas, “may be contaminated with foreign matter.”

Recalled products include 5- and 10-pound chubs of Hill Country Fare 73% lean ground beef and 5-pound chubs of H-E-B 80% lean ground chuck, KSAT-TV reported.

The beef products were sold at H-E-B, Joe V’s, Mi Tienda, and Central Market stores in Texas, Tyson Foods said in its release. The beef had a freeze-by date of Nov. 25, 2022, the company said.

Tyson officials said all recalled products had been removed from store shelves, KENS-TV reported. No other ground beef products were affected by the voluntary recall. No injuries have been reported, Tyson officials said.

Consumers who purchased any of the recalled products can return them to the store of origin for a full refund, Tyson said in its release.

Consumers with questions may call the Tyson Consumer Relations department at 1-800-643-3410. Consumers can also contact H-E-B Customer Service at 1-800-432-3113, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

