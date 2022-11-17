ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congressional investigation into the Washington Commanders now ‘over’ with Republicans in control

By Vincent Frank
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

The Washington Commanders had been the subject of an investigation by the House Oversight Committee stemming from widespread allegations of workplace misconduct levied in the direction of embattled owner Daniel Snyder and Co.

That’s now unlikely to continue starting in January when Republicans officially take over control of the House following their victory in the lower chamber in this year’s mid-term elections. The GOP offically crossed over the plateau needed to get control of the House this week, meaning it will be choosing committee chairs early next year.

It’s in this that Congressman James Comer (R) of Kentucky, the Committee’s ranking member, said on Wednesday that the investigation is “over .”

This shouldn’t come as too much of a surprise given that those on the right side of the aisle questioned taking up important time to investigate a matter that they believed wasn’t of their purview.

Where the Congressional investigation into the Washington Commanders stands right now

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

It’s pretty much moot at this point now that Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has announced his intention to sell the team. Short of criminal charges being filed against Snyder stemming from evidence provided in the Committee’s investigation, any findings wouldn’t have much of an impect.

It also must be noted that Democrats still control the House until January. The expectation is that they’ll issue a report before then.

Either way, things are not going to die down on this front. The Washington D.C. District Attorney just announced that he is suing the Commanders . Meanwhile, there’s a federal criminal investigation into alleged financial wrongdoings on the part of Snyder and Co. Remember, this very same committee sent a letter to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) earlier this year with evidence of wrongdoing .

As for the Washington Commanders’ potential sale, something is expected to come to fruition at some point before the start of the 2023 NFL season. The going rate is said to be roughly $7 billion with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos seen as one of the top contenders to buy them.

