Shelter Dog in Texas at Risk of Euthanasia Needs a Hero to Save Him
It is heartbreaking to think about all the dogs that are available for adoption with no one interested in taking them home. There's nothing more tragic than knowing there are sweet and loving dogs deprived of the care and attention they deserve. One dog is desperately looking for some love at a shelter in Texas and the video of this pup is so important to watch.
Hundreds of cats could be left hungry and homeless this winter, charity warns
Loneliest cat faces another solo christmas because no one wants to adopt him. An “unprecedented number” of cats will be abandoned or given up for adoption this winter as owners struggle to cope with the cost of living crisis, a charity has warned. Cats Protection, the UK’s leading...
Abandoned puppies saved by a Good Samaritan, an animal rescue, and a veteran
Two abandoned puppies were saved with the help of a Good Samaritan, a Minnesota animal rescue, and a veteran this week. The puppies were found "incredibly malnourished, emaciated, anemic, infested with worms and fleas, and stunted growth," according to a social media post from Ruff Start Rescue. Veterinary technicians initially...
PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week is approaching
This year’s event coming up next week will enable pet parents to meet adoptable pets and help alleviate shelters. PetSmart Charities National Adoption Week is taking place November 7-13, 2022 at nearly every PetSmart store in the North America and Puerto Rico and will feature adoptable pets brought in by animal welfare organizations. This event comes at a time when shelters are overcrowded and there is a shortage of veterinarians, staff, and volunteers.
A Pair of Beagles Were Left to Wander in the Snow—Until a Kind Stranger Took Them In
It was in the bleak midwinter, and the wayfaring couple trudged through the frigid night, seeking shelter. The father-to-be scanned the roadside for some home, some inn, some stable where his struggling companion might rest safely for the night. He looked over at her frequently. She labored along without complaint, her way made heavier by the new life growing inside her. They needed a warm, dry place safe from the bitter wind. When her time came, it must not be out here along the roadway.
Gallardo's K9s helping families communicate with their dogs
APPLE VALLEY – Gallardo's K9s believes it is never too late to teach an old pet – and its owner, new behaviors. Dog trainer Anthony Gallardo wants to help families in the desert better communicate with their dogs – which according to studies, is a key ingredient to dog obedience and the marker of successful human-canine relationships.
DoggyRade Announces 2022 Hydration Writing Contest Winner
(PRESS RELEASE) SAINT JOSEPH, MO — Dehydration is a serious and common health emergency in many dogs. That’s why DoggyRade announces Carol Bryant, journalist and dog blogger at Fidose of Reality, is the national winner of the 2022 DoggyRade Dog Days of Summer Hydration Media Challenge. Her blog post Is my dog hydrated – how to tell is a must read for anyone who care about their dog’s health.
Christmas Presents for Cats!
With Christmas on the Horizon we thought it would be a brilliant opportunity to highlight some of the awesome Christmas gifts for cats that we stock in our blog shop!. First up we have the 4cats Christmas toy selection which comes in many shapes and designs! Each of their toys comes either with potent valerian or their very own special blend of catnip!
Cat Pawtiently Waiting at Feeder for Her Turn Warms Hearts: 'Polite Tap'
Over 3.5 million people have watched the viral TikTok video, and one user said: "Wow! The most polite cats ever."
Natural Balance Launches First Campaign Designed to Engage Pets – Not People
(PRESS RELEASE) SAN DIEGO, CA – Natural Balance Pet Foods, Inc. (Natural Balance) doesn’t make food for people — it makes food for pets. That may seem obvious, but in a category where pets are increasingly personified and trends often seem aimed at making food enticing to people and not necessarily their dogs or cats, the premium pet food brand is something of an outlier. Its new “Made for Pets, Not People.” campaign embodies just that.
Video of Therapy Horse Giving Love to Nursing Home Resident Has Us in Tears
The love of an animal can do wonders for the human heart, whether they're lifelong companions or new friends. That's why therapy animals have become more common in places like hospitals, nursing homes, and schools. Besides, an adorable dog or miniature horse could put a smile on anyone's face!. It's...
Chewy’s “Letter to Chewy Claus” to make pets jolly all holiday season long
Initiative will grant furry, feathery, and scaly friends on the "nice" list their holiday wish list while supporting animals in need in the process. Chewy, Inc has unveiled its “Letters to Chewy Claus” program to spread holiday cheer. According to a company release,1 this initiative was launched to...
102-year-old care home resident visited by animals on birthday after making wish
A 102-year-old care home resident was surprised and “couldn’t be happier” to find a host of animals waiting to greet her on her special day, including one seemingly named after a popular British TV character.Joyce Tofts jokingly made a birthday wish to her carers on October 27 2020, on her 100th birthday, where she said that she hoped for a pony – and thanks to social media, the wish was fulfilled.In a bid to outdo themselves this year, staff at Princess Christian Care Centre in Woking, which is part of Nellsar – a family-run group of 13 care homes which...
