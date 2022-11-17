Read full article on original website
Chevy Silverado ZR2 Among North American Truck Of The Year Finalists
Finalists for the 2023 North American Car, Truck and Utility Vehicle of the Year (NACTOY) Awards were just announced at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, with the Chevy Silverado ZR2 making the cut as a finalist in the North American Truck of the Year category. For those readers who...
GM Releases Final Teaser Of Next-Gen Chevy Montana Pickup
In recent months, General Motors has been actively showing off various details about the next-gen Chevy Montana in its final phase of development, and has now just revealed the last teaser for the new compact pickup ahead of its official unveiling. The automaker released the third and final teaser image...
Chevy Silverado ZR2 Is The Fastest-Turning Trim Level
The Chevy Silverado ZR2 serves as the most off-road capable model within the Silverado light duty family. Originally introduced for the 2022 model year, this all-terrain pickup has been highly sought after, and now, GM Authority has learned that it’s the fastest-turning trim level in the Silverado 1500 lineup.
2023 Chevy Corvette Stingray Gets Visible Carbon Fiber Ground Effects Kit
Customers can now option their 2023 Corvette Stingray in a way that hasn’t been offered before, as GM now offers the C8 with a new visible carbon fiber ground effects kit. The visible carbon fiber ground effects kit (RPO Code 5VM) includes a more aggressive front splitter with side winglets as well as full side rocker splitters. The option is offered as an LPO, or dealer-installed option, meaning it will be installed on the Vette at the dealership, rather than at the factory. Additionally, the package must be spec’d with one of the following additionally options (pricing and RPO Code in parenthesis, respectively):
2023 Corvette Z06 In Right Hand Drive: Live Photo Gallery
For the first time in the history of the Chevy Corvette nameplate, the eighth-generation C8 introduces right-hand drive straight from the factory – a pretty significant update for those overseas Vette lovers lusting after all that mid-engine goodness. That includes the 2023 Corvette Z06, and now, we’ve caught a right-hand drive 2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe out in the wild.
Chevy Camaro Has Strong Resale Value, Study Says
Some cars are known to hold their value better than others. Whether it’s because of popularity, rarity or a cult following, some vehicles just refuse to drop in price years after they drove off the dealer lot. The Chevy Camaro currently stands among this small group of vehicles, recently posting strong resale values.
2023 Corvette Z06 Coupe With Edge Blue Racing Stripes: Photos
Ever since Chevy first revealed the 2023 Corvette Z06, fans, enthusiasts and prospective buyers have been itching to see the high performance machine in all its colors and configurations. Today, GM Authority has captured a C8 Z06 Coupe with racing stripes. The model seen here is the 2023 Chevy Corvette...
Porsche 911 Dakar Debuts In Los Angeles And GM Has No Corvette Equivalent
Porsche just unveiled the 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar at the 2022 Los Angeles Auto Show, revealing a new off-road, rally-inspired variant of the popular sports car. First and foremost, the new 2023 Porsche 911 Dakar runs upgraded suspension with an additional 50mm (1.97 inches) of ride height compared to the 911 Carrera with Sport Suspension. The standard lift system can also raise the car an additional 30mm to clear taller obstacles if needed, and can be used at speeds up to 105 mph for “spirited off-road driving.”
70 Percent Of Chevy Trax Buyers Opted For Front-Wheel Drive, Says GM
GM unveiled the all-new 2024 Chevy Trax in October, introducing the second generation of the small crossover. Available next year as a 2024 model, the all-new subcompact crossover overhauls everything from the architecture, exterior, powertrain, interior, technology, and everything in between. Notably, perspective buyers will no longer be able to spec a Trax with all-wheel-drive (AWD), since the 2024 Chevy Trax will be offered exclusively in front-wheel-drive (FWD) form.
Buick Envista Front-End Styling Will Become Common Across The Brand’s Models
GM pulled the sheets off the 2023 Buick Envista over the summer, revealing the all-new crossover in a global debut in China last August. Notably, the new Buick Envista gives us a look at the Buick brand’s latest styling direction, with the crossover’s front fascia design cues set to make their way across Buick’s crossover lineup going forward.
178-Mile 1989 20th Anniversary Pontiac Trans Am Turbo Up For Sale: Video
While naturally aspirated V8 engines may be the bread and butter of the traditional muscle car, this Pontiac Trans Am sought to set a new standard with a turbocharged V6 and enough firepower to challenge European exotics of its day. Now, this relatively rare, ultra-low-mile example is up for sale.
2023 Corvette Z06 Gets Visible Carbon Fiber Grille Insert
The Chevy Corvette Z06 is GM’s answer to sports cars and supercars alike. While developed as a track weapon capable of putting German and Italian supercars to shame, Chevy has recently been focused on offering more accessories for the C8 Corvette. Now, the 2023 Z06 gets a new grille insert.
2024 GMC Sierra HD Dually Gets 18-Inch Wheels For The First Time
The GMC Sierra HD range, which consists of the Sierra 2500 HD and Sierra 3500 HD, is receiving a mid-cycle refresh for the 2024 model year. Announced in early October, the update incorporates revisions to the exterior, an overhauled cockpit, along with noteworthy updates to the powertrain and capabilities. Now, GM Authority has learned that 2024 GMC Sierra HD models in the dual-rear-wheel (DRW/dually) configuration will receive a new tire and wheel combination.
2023 Chevy Colorado Gets New LED Headlamps
The 2023 Chevy Colorado introduces an all-new third generation for the nameplate. It welcomes new exterior styling, an overhauled interior and some powertrain updates, among other things. Today, we’re taking a look at the availability of a new headlight type for the midsize pickup truck. The 2023 Colorado will...
GM Announces $45M Investment At Bedford Casting Operations For EV Component Production
Earlier this week, GM Authority exclusively reported that General Motors is planning to announce an investment in its Bedford casting facility in Indiana. Today, GM announced a $45 million investment in the aluminum die casting foundry. The General is steadily increasing its production capabilities of electric vehicles, as models like...
2022 Chevy Colorado Gets Good Rating In New IIHS Side Crash Test: Video
The 2022 Chevy Colorado was among the top-rated vehicles in a recent side crash test conducted by the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), returning a “Good” Overall rating. Per a recent report, the IIHS tested six small pickups in a new side-impact crash evaluation, including the 2022...
GMC Brand Drops In Consumer Reports Reliability Rankings
GMC has dropped in the recent, annual Consumer Reports Reliability Rankings, representing decreased reliability across Big Red’s lineup. In the yearly report, GMC fell three spots to be ranked 21st. This places the brand only four spots from the bottom of the list, which was rounded out by Volkswagen, Jeep and Mercedes-Benz.
Chevy Bolt EUV Won’t Get Expanded Super Cruise Driving Coverage
GM just recently recently announced the coverage expansion of its Super Cruise hands-free driving technology, and the automaker’s full-size SUVs are now being built with the updated software. The system’s compatibility has been doubled to cover more than 400,000 miles of roads in the United States and Canada. Meanwhile, other GM products, like the Chevy Bolt EUV, will receive a much smaller coverage expansion.
