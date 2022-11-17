ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Far Hills, NJ

themontynews

Corrine Atkins Mulford, 62

Corrine Atkins Mulford of Skillman became a beautiful angel in Heaven on November 11, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Randy, her daughter Tyler (Bryan McCue), her daughter Hunter (Bobby Kaslander), her mother Audrey Atkins, and brother Bruce Atkins. Corrine was born on January 4, 1960...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
themontynews

Raymond Leroy Hallows, 93

A life member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers. Raymond Leroy Hallows, 93, of Skillman, died on October 27, 2022, close to his loving family. Ray grew up in Joplin, Missouri. Since he, at age 12, bought his first Bolex movie camera, his passion was documenting family memories in motion pictures and video.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
themontynews

Kathryn Tusa Cocciolillo

Kathryn Tusa Cocciolillo of Rocky Hill died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph and Patricia Tusa, she grew up in Kendall Park and attended school in South Brunswick Township. Kathryn was a long-time employee of FedEx, working as a customer service representative.
ROCKY HILL, NJ
themontynews

Montgomery Has a New Deputy Mayor and a New Committee Member

Montgomery Township Committee elected Neena Singh as the new deputy mayor and appointed Patricia Taylor Todd, esquire, as a township committee member on Thursday to replace Shelly L. Bell, who resigned from her position last week to take a job with Somerset County. Singh is the first Sikh to serve as a governing official of a municipality in New Jersey.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
themontynews

Democratic Party Projected to Hold Somerset County Seats

The GOP held Somerset County offices for decades. That changed five years ago. This election, Democrats are presumed to be victorious in the races for county commissioner, sheriff, and county clerk. As of Wednesday, November 10, the results are as follows:. Somerset County Commissioner. Amber Murad (Republican) — 50,718.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
themontynews

Montgomery's Brigadier General Reports for Duty

More than 100,000 U.S. troops are supporting NATO allies in European countries that surround Ukraine, according to "Face the Nation." Montgomery Township's Brigadier General John Walker Lubas is one of them. Lubas hails from Belle Mead, where his family still lives. A baseball field on Route 601...
MONTGOMERY, NJ
themontynews

Amy Perpetua, 2020 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate

Laboratory outreach rep and phlebotomist for Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center. Lived in Rocky for 5.5 years. Jon DeRochi, significant other. We need solid leadership to help work through the issues in Rocky Hill and bring resolutions for our community. I would like to be a part of a greater good.
themontynews

Bob Uhrik, 2022 Rocky Hill Mayor Candidate

Incumbent (Mayor since 2019) Senior Environmental Health Specialist, South Brunswick Township Health Department, since 1981. (Almost 42 years.) Rutgers University. Bachelor's degree in Environmental Biology, 1978. Family/Personal:. Bob has lived in Rocky Hill for 19 years. He is married to Eileen, and they have one daughter. Why are you...
ROCKY HILL, NJ
themontynews

Brooklyn Developer Buys Decrepit Monty Building at 1026 Rt 518

The eyesore property near the corner of routes 206 and 518 sold for $2.6 million recently to Yonkers 300 LLC, with an address in Red Bank, according to njpropertyrecords.com. The LLC is owned by Brooklyn developer Dino Tomasetti, Jr. of Asset Realty & Construction, according to a search on opencorporates.com. Tomasetti's company installed a chain-link fence around the property (formerly Princeton Gamma Tech and then an office building), and is engaged in removing mechanical equipment and asbestos. The building is expected to be demolished by the end of the year.
MONTGOMERY, NJ
themontynews

Jonathan Lee, 2022 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate

Retired after a 35-year career in IT management for Fortune 500 companies. Family/Personal: He is married to the editor-in-chief of The Montgomery News, Barbara Preston. They have lived in the borough for 11 years. Why are you running?. I want to step up and support the wonderful community of Rocky...
ROCKY HILL, NJ
themontynews

The Montgomery News is the community newspaper for Montgomery Township, located in central New Jersey. We bring local news to the communities of Belle Mead, Blawenburg, Harlingen, Skillman, Griggstown and Rocky Hill.

