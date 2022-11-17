Read full article on original website
Corrine Atkins Mulford, 62
Corrine Atkins Mulford of Skillman became a beautiful angel in Heaven on November 11, surrounded by her family. She is survived by her husband Randy, her daughter Tyler (Bryan McCue), her daughter Hunter (Bobby Kaslander), her mother Audrey Atkins, and brother Bruce Atkins. Corrine was born on January 4, 1960...
Raymond Leroy Hallows, 93
A life member of the Society of Motion Picture and Television Engineers. Raymond Leroy Hallows, 93, of Skillman, died on October 27, 2022, close to his loving family. Ray grew up in Joplin, Missouri. Since he, at age 12, bought his first Bolex movie camera, his passion was documenting family memories in motion pictures and video.
Kathryn Tusa Cocciolillo
Kathryn Tusa Cocciolillo of Rocky Hill died on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 after a brief illness. Born in Brooklyn, New York to Joseph and Patricia Tusa, she grew up in Kendall Park and attended school in South Brunswick Township. Kathryn was a long-time employee of FedEx, working as a customer service representative.
Two Local Races Still Too Close to Call — Full Day K and Rocky Hill Mayor
Montgomery and Rocky Hill votes on whether to fund full day kindergarten, and regarding who will be mayor of Rocky Hill, were still too close to call as of Thursday. First graders at Orchard Hill Elementary School. (File photo). Full day kindergarten was a "yes" by 20 votes, according to...
Silvio Bet Sworn in as New Police Director of Montgomery Township
Mayor Devra Keenan and Montgomery Township Committee unanimously appointed Silvio Bet to the rank and positions of captain and director effective November 10. Bet, a longtime veteran of the Montgomery Police Department, will lead the department. "I feel truly blessed, honored, and humbled to be leading such an elite group...
Planning Board to Hear Expansion Plan for Princeton Airport Amid Complaints of Excessive Noise
Neighbors Seek Solace from Stress, Anxiety Due to Increased Air Traffic Noise. The Montgomery Planning Board will hear preliminary and final major site plans tonight at town hall at 7 pm for proposed modifications to a prior application granting approval for an expansion to Princeton Airport. Some things have changed...
Montgomery Has a New Deputy Mayor and a New Committee Member
Montgomery Township Committee elected Neena Singh as the new deputy mayor and appointed Patricia Taylor Todd, esquire, as a township committee member on Thursday to replace Shelly L. Bell, who resigned from her position last week to take a job with Somerset County. Singh is the first Sikh to serve as a governing official of a municipality in New Jersey.
A Muscle Car Spin Contest on Route 518 at the Canal Wakes Up Rocky Hill Residents
Hot rodders with souped-up engines commandeered the intersection at Route 518 and Canal Road early Sunday morning to put on a reckless show of bravado — spinning out at high rates of speed, and burning rubber into the asphalt. Skid marks on the roadway by the Delaware and Raritan...
Democratic Party Projected to Hold Somerset County Seats
The GOP held Somerset County offices for decades. That changed five years ago. This election, Democrats are presumed to be victorious in the races for county commissioner, sheriff, and county clerk. As of Wednesday, November 10, the results are as follows:. Somerset County Commissioner. Amber Murad (Republican) — 50,718.
Montgomery's Brigadier General Reports for Duty
More than 100,000 U.S. troops are supporting NATO allies in European countries that surround Ukraine, according to “Face the Nation.” Montgomery Township’s Brigadier General John Walker Lubas is one of them. Lubas hails from Belle Mead, where his family still lives. A baseball field on Route 601...
Anneliese Germain, 2022 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate
Germain is a U.S. Army veteran and served as a volunteer EMT, and on the NJ Disaster Medical Assistance Team. She has one son. I have been a resident of Rocky Hill and have called it my home for 25-plus years. I maintained my home here even when in the Army on active duty for 15 years.
Amy Perpetua, 2020 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate
Laboratory outreach rep and phlebotomist for Penn Medicine Princeton Medical Center. Lived in Rocky for 5.5 years. Jon DeRochi, significant other. We need solid leadership to help work through the issues in Rocky Hill and bring resolutions for our community. I would like to be a part of a greater good.
Bob Uhrik, 2022 Rocky Hill Mayor Candidate
Incumbent (Mayor since 2019) Senior Environmental Health Specialist, South Brunswick Township Health Department, since 1981. (Almost 42 years.) Rutgers University. Bachelor’s degree in Environmental Biology, 1978. Family/Personal:. Bob has lived in Rocky Hill for 19 years. He is married to Eileen, and they have one daughter. Why are you...
Brooklyn Developer Buys Decrepit Monty Building at 1026 Rt 518
The eyesore property near the corner of routes 206 and 518 sold for $2.6 million recently to Yonkers 300 LLC, with an address in Red Bank, according to njpropertyrecords.com. The LLC is owned by Brooklyn developer Dino Tomasetti, Jr. of Asset Realty & Construction, according to a search on opencorporates.com. Tomasetti’s company installed a chain-link fence around the property (formerly Princeton Gamma Tech and then an office building), and is engaged in removing mechanical equipment and asbestos. The building is expected to be demolished by the end of the year.
Absentee Ballots Put Montgomery School District's Full-Day Kindergarten Initiative Ahead by 12 Votes
Montgomery Township and Rocky Hill voters appear to have voted in favor of full day kindergarten by 12 votes, according to the most recent vote count as of 5:46 pm today. The new count includes absentee ballots. There are still an undisclosed number of provisional votes to count, so it is still too close to call this race.
Jonathan Lee, 2022 Rocky Hill Borough Council Candidate
Retired after a 35-year career in IT management for Fortune 500 companies. Family/Personal: He is married to the editor-in-chief of The Montgomery News, Barbara Preston. They have lived in the borough for 11 years. Why are you running?. I want to step up and support the wonderful community of Rocky...
Ivette Mateiescu, 2022 Candidate for One-Year Term on Rocky Hill Borough Council
If elected, I plan to serve for as long as I’m a resident. Our home is on the market but has not sold yet. The decision to move was not motivated by my campaign, it was a tough decision, and if anything, was delayed because of how passionate I am about the borough and serving on council. My husband Nick and I have two children. I am a homeschool mom.
Preliminary Unofficial Results: Monty School Board Newcomers Appear to be Elected, No Full-Day K
Montgomery Township and Rocky Hill voters appear to have denied full day kindergarten, and to have elected three newcomers over the incumbents. Results as of Thursday, November 10, at 4 pm are as follows:. Montgomery-Rocky Hill Board of Education Public Question. Should the district raise an additional $1,620,152 from property...
Richard Novak, 2022 Candidate for One-Year-Term on Rocky Hill Borough Council
Vice president for Continuing Studies and Distance Learning, Rutgers University. Novak, a 17-year borough resident, is married to Ann Curry Novak. They have two adult children, Megan and Lucas. Why are you running?. I have a lifelong commitment to public service. Everyone in our community can contribute to making our...
Incumbents Devra Keenan and Vince Barragan Projected to Win Monty Twp Committee Seats
Mayor Devra Keenan and Committeeman Vincent P. Barragan are the unofficial winners of the contest for Montgomery Township Committee. As of Wednesday, November 9, at 5 pm, the results are as follows:. Montgomery Township Committee. Ayush Nallapally (Republican) — 3,271. Jarrett Quick (Republican) — 3,241. Devra Keenan (Democratic...
