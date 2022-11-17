Read full article on original website
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
More than $300K raised for ‘Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness’
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Each year, Covenant House Alaska holds its “Sleep Out to End Youth Homelessness,” meant to bring the community together and support homeless youth. The event is part of a global movement to end youth homelessness. The idea behind it is for participants to give...
alaskasnewssource.com
Toys For Tots delivers holiday joy to children across Alaska
Social media is a great resource to connect, however, there is something to be said about event pages getting lost in the shuffle. Oftentimes, users only see event pages that are sponsored or have been interacted with by a mutual friend. In a three week span, from October 10th to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Military suicides in Alaska
Social media is a great resource to connect, however, there is something to be said about event pages getting lost in the shuffle. Oftentimes, users only see event pages that are sponsored or have been interacted with by a mutual friend. Alaska Fish and Game puts down a black bear...
alaskasnewssource.com
New election results released by the Alaska Division of Elections
A mix of sleet and freezing rain on Sunday may cause another round of slick roads and bridges. The annual Valley Thanksgiving Blessing at the Real Life Church in Palmer saw volunteers distribute 500 Thanksgiving meals, while volunteers at Central Lutheran Church filled 1,400 boxes with Thanksgiving foods that will be distributed Monday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Food Bank of Alaska expects to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners for Thanksgiving Blessing event
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners have been doing the Thanksgiving Blessing event since 2004. This year, with the help of hundreds of volunteers, they expect to hand out 10,000 turkey dinners with all the fixings. Meals will be delivered to people who are...
alaskasnewssource.com
Covenant House Alaska's Candlelight Vigil and Sleep Out
Friends and family remember Eagle River teacher who died scuba diving. Friends and family remember Eagle River teacher who died scuba diving. Alaska Sound Celebration presents Celebrate the Music: A Tribute to Veterans. Updated: Nov. 11, 2022 at 7:02 AM AKST. Veterans are being honored with a musical performance this...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Fish and Game puts down a black bear sow and three cubs
Social media is a great resource to connect, however, there is something to be said about event pages getting lost in the shuffle. Oftentimes, users only see event pages that are sponsored or have been interacted with by a mutual friend. In a three week span, from October 10th to...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska loses 4 soldiers to suspected suicides in a 3-week span
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The long dark hours of the winter season are once again back in Alaska, creating a feeling of isolation for many — including the thousands of military personnel stationed here. “They might find the lack of what they would consider social life or social activities...
alaskasnewssource.com
Clear skies provide perfect viewing for peak of Leonids meteor shower
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A rather stout area of high pressure that has parked itself over Canada and Alaska is leading to a stagnant weather pattern across much of the state. The ridge, which has been responsible for our sunny afternoons, is also one for the record books. Alaskan Climatologist...
Comments / 0