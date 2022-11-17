ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Atlanta’s Meteorologist’ Glenn Burns thrown retirement party by dozens of colleagues, friends

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 6 days ago
ATLANTA — At WSB-TV, Studio C is the second home of “Atlanta’s Meteorologist.”

“Please welcome Chief Meteorologist Glenn Burns,” proclaimed Channel 2′s Fred Blankenship.

On Wednesday, dozens of friends and colleagues, present and past, wished a happy retirement to a man who truly made a difference.

“We have reams and reams of tape of people saying, “It was Glenn Burns who saved my life,” said WSB General Manager Ray Carter.

Burns spent 40 years with Channel 2 watching the weather.

“When Glenn said, ‘When green meets red, get under the bed,’ you did,” Cox Media Group Executive Vice President Marian Pittman said.

The Channel 2 Action News dream team came together for the occasion as well. The “Fab Four,” as they are often called, got the band back together to share a few laughs.

“Glenn would say, ‘You know, John, people watch the news to get the weather,’” former WSB anchor John Pruitt said.

“There’s something on the radar I don’t like. I now know that was the beginning of ‘sports get no time,’” former Sports Director Chuck Dowdle joked.

“When the bad weather hits, that’s why we turn to Glenn,” said former WSB anchor Monica Kaufman Pearson.

Glenn’s dedication to the community was made possible by his loving family.

“I couldn’t have done it without you,” Glenn said to his wife, Susan.

“It’s an absolute privilege to work for this TV station. If you’re here, you’re really good. I’m overwhelmed to be here for 40 years, keeping the people of Atlanta safe,” said Glenn.

Glenn has been named WSB-TV Chief Meteorologist Emeritus. When a huge weather event happens, or historical perspective is needed, Glenn will answer the call.

