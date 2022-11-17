Read full article on original website
Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
WTOP
‘Potomac River Rapist’ suspect found dead in DC jail cell
Giles Warrick, accused of raping and killing a woman in D.C.’s Georgetown and sexually assaulting several others throughout the District and Montgomery County, Maryland, more than two decades ago, was found dead in his jail cell early Saturday. Warrick, 62, suspected of being the man once dubbed by the...
mymcmedia.org
Police: Fourth Teen Arrested in Germantown Homicide
Police said a fourth teen has been arrested in connection with a Germantown homicide in April on Gunners Branch Road. Detectives found evidence connecting Daylon Windell Miller, 17, of Germantown, to the homicide of 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline, from Frederick, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).
NBC Washington
4-Year-Old Girl and Her Mother Found Slain at Hotel in Hagerstown, Maryland
A 4-year-old girl and her mother were found fatally shot at a Maryland hotel, and police say they have arrested an acquaintance of the mother in connection with their deaths. Hagerstown police said the victims are 4-year-old Khori Ashton and her mother, Elise Wars, 40. Staff at the APM Inn and Suites in Hagerstown found their bodies Wednesday in a room at the hotel, which is located at at 431 Dual Highway. They called police about 4:20 p.m.
Woman arrested for allegedly driving while impaired in fatal 5-vehicle crash in Anne Arundel County
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. — A woman was arrested on multiple charges, including driving while under the influence, in a five-vehicle crash that left one person dead early Saturday morning in Anne Arundel County. Troopers with the Maryland State Police responded to southbound Interstate 97 at Route 32 shortly...
mymcmedia.org
3 Suspects Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking
Montgomery County Police (MCPD) arrested and charged three teenagers for an armed carjacking that took place on Monday Nov. 14 in Gaithersburg. The suspects have been identified as Zyier Brown,18, and Jayla Newman,18, both from Washington D.C. A 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro, MD has also been arrested but has remained unnamed.
wfmd.com
Mother and Young Daughter Shot Dead AT APM Hotel In Hagerstown
Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Hagerstown Police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested after a 40-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found shot dead Wednesday in a hotel room on the Dual Highway. Police responded to the APM Hotel and Suites in Hagerstown around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday....
Police: Condo owner's death by suicide caused Gaithersburg explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Editor's Note: The story below contains mention of death by suicide. If you or someone you know needs help, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255). You can also text a crisis counselor by messaging the Crisis Text Line at 741741. It is free, available 24/7, and confidential.
Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting
SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
Maryland teen fatally shot, police to canvass Temple Hills neighborhood
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. — Nine days after a 13-year-old boy was shot to death while raking leaves outside his home, Police have yet to identify a suspect or motive in the case. Now, Prince George's County Police officers will canvass his Temple Hills neighborhood in the hopes of getting some answers.
Montgomery County police are conducting homicide investigation after man found dead in wooded area
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Montgomery County Police (MCP) have launched a homicide investigation after a 20-year-old man was founded dead in a wooded area in Silver Spring, Maryland. On Nov. 9, officers from the third district were called to the 9000 block of Piney Brach Road for a report of...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore's 299th homicide victim identified by police
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man killed in a Southwest Baltimore stabbing was identified by police Friday. 25-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, police say. Police found Jackson on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body. He was...
mocoshow.com
One Body Recovered From Wreckage of Gaithersburg Condo Explosion; Police Investigating Incident as Criminal Act
Montgomery County Police and Montgomery County Fire & Rescue held a media briefing on Thursday evening to give the latest update on the Quince Orchard Blvd condo explosion that occurred on Wednesday, November 16. Notes below:. Around 10am this morning, K9 alerted that they had detected human remains. The excavator...
bethesdamagazine.com
Piney Branch homicide victim identified
Montgomery County police identified Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, 20, as the man killed in a Nov. 9 homicide in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring. At 5:56 p.m., on Nov. 9, officers from the Third District responded to reports of a shooting at the Piney Branch location and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital and was in serious, but stable condition, police said.
dcnewsnow.com
Man arrested in murders of mother, her 4-year-old daughter at Hagerstown hotel
The Hagerstown Police Department said it made an arrest in the killings of a woman and her 4-year-old daughter. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/police-investigate-double-homicide-in-hagerstown-hotel/. Man arrested in murders of mother, her 4-year-old …. The Hagerstown Police Department said it made an arrest in the killings of a woman and her 4-year-old...
mocoshow.com
Detectives Investigating TD Bank Robbery in Bethesda; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the TD Bank in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Ave., in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
mocoshow.com
Mi Rancho Burglarized Six Times by Same Suspect; Surveillance Footage Released
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred at the Mi Rancho restaurant in the 8700 block of Ramsey Ave., in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
Body found launches criminal investigation into Gaithersburg condo explosion
GAITHERSBURG, Md. — Officials say a body has been pulled from the rubble one day after an explosion at a condo complex in Gaithersburg, Maryland. Police are now looking into the explosion as a criminal investigation. Fourteen people were injured in the explosion and fire that ripped through the...
26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC
WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
fox5dc.com
Ashburn daycare employee arrested, charged with abusing an infant
LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - An employee at a daycare center in Ashburn was arrested and charged with child abuse after authorities found an infant nearly dead in her care. On Nov. 7, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the Windwood Children's Center in the 43200 block of Hay Road for a report of an infant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
