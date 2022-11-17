ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaithersburg, MD

WSB Radio

Man found in Maryland condominium explosion died by suicide, police say

GAITHERSBURG, Md. — An explosion that rocked a Maryland condominium on Wednesday was set off by a man whose aim was to die by suicide, authorities said Friday. Authorities identified the man as Juan Pablo Marshall Quizon, 36, of Gaithersburg, The Washington Post reported. At least 14 people were injured, with 10 of them hospitalized, according to the newspaper. The explosion, which erupted at 8:40 a.m. EST, destroyed nine units in a Potomac Oaks Condominium building.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
WTOP

‘Potomac River Rapist’ suspect found dead in DC jail cell

Giles Warrick, accused of raping and killing a woman in D.C.’s Georgetown and sexually assaulting several others throughout the District and Montgomery County, Maryland, more than two decades ago, was found dead in his jail cell early Saturday. Warrick, 62, suspected of being the man once dubbed by the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mymcmedia.org

Police: Fourth Teen Arrested in Germantown Homicide

Police said a fourth teen has been arrested in connection with a Germantown homicide in April on Gunners Branch Road. Detectives found evidence connecting Daylon Windell Miller, 17, of Germantown, to the homicide of 20-year-old Taon Lamont Cline, from Frederick, per a release from the Montgomery County Police Department (MCPD).
GERMANTOWN, MD
NBC Washington

4-Year-Old Girl and Her Mother Found Slain at Hotel in Hagerstown, Maryland

A 4-year-old girl and her mother were found fatally shot at a Maryland hotel, and police say they have arrested an acquaintance of the mother in connection with their deaths. Hagerstown police said the victims are 4-year-old Khori Ashton and her mother, Elise Wars, 40. Staff at the APM Inn and Suites in Hagerstown found their bodies Wednesday in a room at the hotel, which is located at at 431 Dual Highway. They called police about 4:20 p.m.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
mymcmedia.org

3 Suspects Arrested for Gaithersburg Carjacking

Montgomery County Police (MCPD) arrested and charged three teenagers for an armed carjacking that took place on Monday Nov. 14 in Gaithersburg. The suspects have been identified as Zyier Brown,18, and Jayla Newman,18, both from Washington D.C. A 16-year-old from Upper Marlboro, MD has also been arrested but has remained unnamed.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
wfmd.com

Mother and Young Daughter Shot Dead AT APM Hotel In Hagerstown

Hagerstown, Md. (DG) – Hagerstown Police say a 22-year-old man has been arrested after a 40-year-old woman and her 4-year-old daughter were found shot dead Wednesday in a hotel room on the Dual Highway. Police responded to the APM Hotel and Suites in Hagerstown around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday....
HAGERSTOWN, MD
Shore News Network

Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting

SILVER SPRING, MD – Police in Montgomery County are investigating a double shooting that left one man dead in Silver Spring on Wednesday. Police responded to the area of Piney Branch Road at 5:56 pm after receiving the report of gunshots in the area. “Upon arrival, officers located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital in serious but stable condition,” the Montgomery County Police Department said in a statement. “A second victim, identified as 20-year-old, Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, was found dead in a wooded area by Montgomery County Police K9 The post Two shot, one killed in Silver Spring shooting appeared first on Shore News Network.
SILVER SPRING, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore's 299th homicide victim identified by police

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man killed in a Southwest Baltimore stabbing was identified by police Friday. 25-year-old Michael Jackson was killed Wednesday night in the 1100 block of North Ellamont Street, police say. Police found Jackson on the scene suffering from apparent stab wounds to the body. He was...
BALTIMORE, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

Piney Branch homicide victim identified

Montgomery County police identified Edvin Moises Agustin Leon, 20, as the man killed in a Nov. 9 homicide in the 9000 block of Piney Branch Road in Silver Spring. At 5:56 p.m., on Nov. 9, officers from the Third District responded to reports of a shooting at the Piney Branch location and found a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital and was in serious, but stable condition, police said.
SILVER SPRING, MD
dcnewsnow.com

Man arrested in murders of mother, her 4-year-old daughter at Hagerstown hotel

The Hagerstown Police Department said it made an arrest in the killings of a woman and her 4-year-old daughter. Read more here: https://www.dcnewsnow.com/news/local-news/maryland/police-investigate-double-homicide-in-hagerstown-hotel/. Man arrested in murders of mother, her 4-year-old …. The Hagerstown Police Department said it made an arrest in the killings of a woman and her 4-year-old...
HAGERSTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Detectives Investigating TD Bank Robbery in Bethesda; Surveillance Photos of Suspect Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division are investigating a bank robbery that occurred on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, at the TD Bank in the 8100 block of Wisconsin Ave., in Bethesda. Detectives have released surveillance photos of the male suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
BETHESDA, MD
mocoshow.com

Mi Rancho Burglarized Six Times by Same Suspect; Surveillance Footage Released

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – 3rd District Investigative Section are investigating a series of burglaries that occurred at the Mi Rancho restaurant in the 8700 block of Ramsey Ave., in Silver Spring. Detectives have released surveillance video of the suspect and are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying him.
SILVER SPRING, MD
WUSA9

26-year-old man shot and killed in Southeast DC

WASHINGTON — Detectives are investigating after a 26-year-old man was shot and killed in Southeast D.C. Thursday afternoon. Around 2:53 p.m., officers responded to the 1500 block of Alabama Avenue, Southeast for the sounds of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Ashburn daycare employee arrested, charged with abusing an infant

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. - An employee at a daycare center in Ashburn was arrested and charged with child abuse after authorities found an infant nearly dead in her care. On Nov. 7, the Loudoun County Sheriff's Office responded to the Windwood Children's Center in the 43200 block of Hay Road for a report of an infant suffering from life-threatening injuries.
ASHBURN, VA

