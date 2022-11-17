Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Students plant trees at school to combat climate change
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren community came out and planted trees Saturday at the STEAM Academy on Elm Road. It was a collaboration with Plant Ahead Ohio where students were encouraged to come out and plant trees on school property. The organization’s goal is to plant as many...
WYTV.com
Organization, community clean up Warren streets
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A community clean-up happened Saturday in Warren. It was organized by the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project. A few volunteers along with Seventh Ward Councilman Ron White cleaned up trash along the streets in Warren. Volunteers also helped clean up the new Healthy Hearts and...
Large structure fire in Bridgeport at the building housing Wilson Furniture
BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) UPDATE: The Wheeling Police Department says the Bridgeport Bridge that crosses the back channel of the Ohio River from Wheeling Island is currently CLOSED due to the fire. They say to use the Fort Henry Bridge as a detour. Crews are currently responding to an active structure fire at the building […]
New fire training center can be filled with smoke and flames
WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A nearly one-million dollar facility opened its doors in Jefferson County today—made specifically to be set on fire. It’s a new training academy for Ohio firefighters, to prepare them for whatever obstacles stand in the way of a quick rescue. The ribbon was cut at the Pugliese Fire Training Center in […]
WFMJ.com
Neighbors weigh-in on landfill proposed in Columbiana County
We told you on 21 News at 6 on Wednesday about a potential transfer station and solid waste landfill that could make a home in Madison Township. This potential project isn't coming without opposition from people living in the area who say they already had their fair share of landfills.
Renowned Valley activist dies at 92
A renowned activist and attorney in the Youngstown area has passed away.
West Virginia’s Fiesta Tableware approves union contract
The West Virginia-based business, Fiesta Tableware Company, announced a new contract with members of the United Steel Workers International Union.
Power restored in Austintown after widespread outages
WKBN has reached out to a spokesperson with First Energy and awaits a response.
Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red
New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
WYTV.com
YSU students plant over 1,600 trees at local park
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek’s Collier Preserve is about to get a little greener. About two dozen Youngstown State University students got their hands dirty planting saplings there Thursday afternoon. It’s part of YSU’s Legacy Forests program. For three years, students and volunteers have planted a tree...
PhillyBite
Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia
- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WYTV.com
Dog rescued in Warren house fire
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A dog was rescued after a house caught on fire in Warren Saturday evening. The Warren Fire Department responded to a second-floor house fire on the 1400 block of Ogden Avenue just after 5 p.m. Saturday. It took two hours for firefighters to put it...
WYTV.com
PNC awards $57K to local groups that help youth
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local financial institution is helping out local programs that offer a head-start for preschoolers in their education. Executives with PNC Bank awarded more than $57,000 Friday to seven organizations that provide educational opportunities for young children. Among the groups receiving money are United Way...
WYTV.com
Agencies unite to address Valley suicide rate
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Mahoning County agencies are working together now to reduce the numbers of people dying by suicide in the county. According to figures compiled by the newly formed Suicide Fatality Review Committee, there were 36 suicide deaths for the first ten months this year, and 85% of those victims were men. Half of those were over the age of 50 and seven over 75 years old.
WYTV.com
WATCH: Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains announces retirement
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains has announced his retirement, according to multiple sources. Gains announced his planned departure from the office Friday. His last day will be Nov. 30. Gains has been a Valley fixture for decades. He served as an officer with the Youngstown...
East Liverpool business works to fight against hunger
It's going to be a soup kitchen like atmosphere for people in the county at United Way.
WYTV.com
A unique roastery inside a local mall: A look inside Steel Valley Brew Works
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Diedrich 70 Kilo Coffee Roaster, made in Ponderay, Idaho, is one of the largest coffee roasters in Ohio. You’ll find it at Steel Valley Brew Works in Boardman’s Southern Park Mall. As the sun was setting Friday evening over Steel Valley Brew...
WYTV.com
Youngstown community gives away hundreds of winter coats
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown community gave away over 600 winter coats and 400 pairs of boots on Saturday. It was all donated by the community, for the community. Coats, boots, hats and gloves were stocked at the old fire station on South and East Boston avenues for anyone in need.
WYTV.com
Parents of Girard man killed in Columbus shooting honor his memory
GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — “He was our Kevin from heaven. We always said he was Kevin from heaven.”. Kevin Sobnosky’s mom Laura said she cried the first time she saw the portrait of him that Ron Moore Jr. created. On Oct. 30, 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was visiting...
Ohio tractor-trailer crash carrying sulfuric acid closes highway
(WTRF) A tractor-trailer crash closed part of a highway on Friday Officials in Jefferson County say a tractor-trailer crash that was carrying sulfuric acid crashed on U.S 22 at Lovers Lane and 22 West was blocked off past the Lover’s Lane exit. Officials were concerned about a potential leak but they were able to offload […]
