West Point, OH

WYTV.com

Students plant trees at school to combat climate change

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Warren community came out and planted trees Saturday at the STEAM Academy on Elm Road. It was a collaboration with Plant Ahead Ohio where students were encouraged to come out and plant trees on school property. The organization’s goal is to plant as many...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

Organization, community clean up Warren streets

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A community clean-up happened Saturday in Warren. It was organized by the Healthy Hearts and Paws Project. A few volunteers along with Seventh Ward Councilman Ron White cleaned up trash along the streets in Warren. Volunteers also helped clean up the new Healthy Hearts and...
WARREN, OH
WTRF- 7News

New fire training center can be filled with smoke and flames

WINTERSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — A nearly one-million dollar facility opened its doors in Jefferson County today—made specifically to be set on fire. It’s a new training academy for Ohio firefighters, to prepare them for whatever obstacles stand in the way of a quick rescue. The ribbon was cut at the Pugliese Fire Training Center in […]
WINTERSVILLE, OH
WTRF- 7News

Officials give more information on Wheeling Park going code red

New information has been revealed regarding the code red on Thursday at Wheeling Park. According to Sheriff Tom Howard, an adult non-student shared a screenshot from a social media site with a student and that student perceived the image to be a possible threat. The student reported the matter to school officials. Howard says the […]
WYTV.com

YSU students plant over 1,600 trees at local park

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mill Creek’s Collier Preserve is about to get a little greener. About two dozen Youngstown State University students got their hands dirty planting saplings there Thursday afternoon. It’s part of YSU’s Legacy Forests program. For three years, students and volunteers have planted a tree...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
PhillyBite

Top 8 Best Pizza in West Virginia

- Whether you're looking for a traditional Italian pie or something a little more adventurous, there are plenty of options for finding the best Pizza in West Virginia. Whether in Fayetteville, Martinsburg, or Nebo, there's a great pizza place near you. 1. DiCarlo's Pizza in Wheeling. Located in Wheeling, West...
WHEELING, WV
WYTV.com

Dog rescued in Warren house fire

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A dog was rescued after a house caught on fire in Warren Saturday evening. The Warren Fire Department responded to a second-floor house fire on the 1400 block of Ogden Avenue just after 5 p.m. Saturday. It took two hours for firefighters to put it...
WARREN, OH
WYTV.com

PNC awards $57K to local groups that help youth

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A local financial institution is helping out local programs that offer a head-start for preschoolers in their education. Executives with PNC Bank awarded more than $57,000 Friday to seven organizations that provide educational opportunities for young children. Among the groups receiving money are United Way...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Agencies unite to address Valley suicide rate

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Three Mahoning County agencies are working together now to reduce the numbers of people dying by suicide in the county. According to figures compiled by the newly formed Suicide Fatality Review Committee, there were 36 suicide deaths for the first ten months this year, and 85% of those victims were men. Half of those were over the age of 50 and seven over 75 years old.
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

WATCH: Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains announces retirement

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains has announced his retirement, according to multiple sources. Gains announced his planned departure from the office Friday. His last day will be Nov. 30. Gains has been a Valley fixture for decades. He served as an officer with the Youngstown...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WYTV.com

Youngstown community gives away hundreds of winter coats

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown community gave away over 600 winter coats and 400 pairs of boots on Saturday. It was all donated by the community, for the community. Coats, boots, hats and gloves were stocked at the old fire station on South and East Boston avenues for anyone in need.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Parents of Girard man killed in Columbus shooting honor his memory

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) — “He was our Kevin from heaven. We always said he was Kevin from heaven.”. Kevin Sobnosky’s mom Laura said she cried the first time she saw the portrait of him that Ron Moore Jr. created. On Oct. 30, 21-year-old Kevin Sobnosky was visiting...
GIRARD, OH

