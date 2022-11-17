ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock County, TX

Lubbock woman accused of impersonating public servant to take child custody ‘by force’

By Caitlyn Rooney
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas — A woman was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center for impersonating a public servant on Tuesday, according to jail records.

A warrant accused Haley Barber, 39, of dressing as an employee with the Lubbock County Juvenile Justice Center in an attempt to take custody of her child “by force or other illegal activity.”

According to the warrant, Child Protective Services previously removed the child from Barber’s custody, which was given to her mother.

The warrant, which stems from August, said Barber was seen on a doorbell camera at her mother’s home wearing a jacket with a Juvenile Justice Center seal. When police were called, she told the officer that she was there “to get a child.”

According to the warrant, Barber went through “great effort” to unlawfully get custody of her child, including forging government records.

Barber filed a document with Lubbock County to make it look like she owned a business called “Jordan Utley Law” in 2020, according to the warrant. Investigators called this an attempt at intimidating CPS into dropping the investigation against her, according to court records.

The warrant stated Barber’s mother was afraid she would abduct the child and “go into hiding.”

As of Wednesday, Barber was held at LCDC on bonds totaling $55,003.

