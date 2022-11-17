Read full article on original website
15 hospital CEOs exiting their roles
The following CEOs have announced plans to step down or retire since Sept. 13. 1. Kerry Goff resigned as CEO of Opp, Ala.-based Mizell Memorial Hospital. 2. Mark Taubman, MD, CEO of University of Rochester (N.Y.) Medical Center and dean of the School of Medicine and Dentistry, will retire in December 2023.
Employees more engaged at companies that clearly define DEI: survey
Companies with a clear, robust internal plan for diversity, equity and inclusion see higher employee engagement, according to a recent survey from Aon. During the third quarter of 2022, the insurance company conducted a global diversity, equity and inclusion survey. It surveyed more than 1,200 rewards, benefits and DEI leaders across 55 countries.
The path to greater OR efficiency — 5 Qs with Qventus CEO Mudit Garg
Amid pervasive staff shortages, many hospitals around the nation have been forced to temporarily shutter operating rooms, which are a crucial revenue driver for health systems. This arguably couldn't be happening at more inopportune time — hospitals have lost billions of dollars in the last two years due to the...
Amazon is hiring for these 7 healthcare positions
While it is reducing staff in some areas, Amazon continues to grow its healthcare business. Here are seven health-related jobs the tech giant recently posted. 1. Clinical Lead, Amazon: Will be a nurse practitioner or medical doctor who will own the auditing and monitoring of the company's clinical customer experience.
85 healthcare leaders' workplace predictions for 2023
About half of healthcare leaders think COVID-19 will be "resolved" in 2023, and they are more focused on growth than cost-cutting, according to a recent survey shared with Becker's. Management consulting company West Monroe conducted a survey of 85 U.S. healthcare leaders to ask what they predict the 2023 healthcare...
Amazon's healthcare ambitions: 5 recent moves
From launching Amazon Clinic to backing startups that aim to tackle healthcare burnout, Amazon continues to strengthen its healthcare presence. Here are five recent healthcare moves from the company as reported by Becker's. Amazon Web Services launched a new healthcare-specific accelerator aimed at reducing the effort and complexity involved in...
Versalus Health names president
Revenue cycle management company Versalus Health has named Jay Ahlmer president. Mr. Ahlmer previously served as Versalus' senior vice president for strategic accounts, according to a Nov. 15 company news release. "It is imperative that hospitals continue holding payers accountable to reimburse for the care that's being provided," Mr. Ahlmer...
Why healthcare mergers and acquisitions are a cybersecurity risk
As Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, formed by the merger of Dignity Health and Catholic Health Initiatives in 2019, dealt with a weeks-long fallout from a ransomware attack, health system CIOs and chief information security officers say these large acquisitions can make healthcare systems more vulnerable to security breaches. A healthcare merger...
Rite Aid, Grubhub partner to deliver health products
Rite Aid has paired up with Grubhub to deliver over-the-counter drugs and other products, the retail chain said Nov. 17. The partnership was made in the hopes of increasing access to necessary items ahead of wintry weather conditions. Across 16 states and among the 2,000 participating stores, "customers can order...
Navigating Transformation: Leadership’s Commitment to a Culture of Belonging
What is the role of leadership in navigating the headwinds and tailwinds of implementing a sustainable cultural transformation?. In this article, the fifth in a series, we ask Deborah Proctor, health care CEO and expert in organizational culture, how to be a role model, take bold action, and get the details right in leading a complex organization through a cultural transformation.
California NPs move toward practice sans physician oversight
California's nursing agency approved rules that allow nurse practitioners to treat patients without physician supervision, CapRadio reported Nov. 16. It is the latest step to fully implement a 2020 law to allow nurse practitioners to practice more freely. Nurse practitioners will be able to apply for the certification process starting early 2023.
Executive Moves
The following hospital and health system executive moves have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 11:. 1. Clay Farell was named CEO of St. Francis Medical Center in Lynwood, Calif. 2. Ed Daech was named chief human resources officer of University of Florida Health Shands in Gainesville. 3. April Bennett,...
10 systems seeking pharmacy leaders
The following 10 hospitals, health systems and hospital operators have posted job listings seeking pharmacy leaders in the last week. Note: This is not an exhaustive list. Job listings were compiled from job-seeker websites. 1. Alvarado Hospital Medical Center, based in San Diego,. a pharmacy director. 2. Baptist Health, based...
Amazon is sending out voluntary severance offers to some employees
Amazon has sent out "voluntary severance" offers to some current employees as the company looks to rein in costs, CNBC reported Nov. 16. Internal documents from the company showed the retail giant sent out voluntary severance offers on Nov. 15 and Nov. 16 to some divisions, including human resources and employee services.
After monthslong dearth, GE Healthcare plugs $80M into making contrast media
After GE Healthcare's Shanghai plant momentarily closed in May for COVID-19 lockdowns, hospitals were forced to ration contrast dye, a product necessary for millions of CT scans and X-rays, and postpone some operations for months. The plant has been operating at 100 percent since this summer, but to boost its...
8 recent chief medical, nursing officer moves
Eight chief medical and nursing officer moves Becker's has covered since Nov. 7:. Newark (N.J.) Beth Israel Medical Center has appointed Denise Shepherd, RN, as chief nursing officer. John Voight, MSN, RN, has been named vice president and chief nursing officer at Memorial Hermann The Woodlands (Texas) Medical Center. Cheshire...
Making the most of sign on bonuses, per a physician finance consultant
If used right, a signing bonus can be a significant asset for young physicians, a finance expert told the American Medical Association in a Nov. 17 article. Jason Combs is the executive vice president of Millennium Brokerage Group and has worked with physicians on financial planning for more than a decade.
Hunterdon Health slumps to $30M loss
Flemington, N.J.-based Hunterdon Healthcare System suffered an over 200 percent drop in net income in the nine months ending Sept. 30, compared to the same period last year, reporting a net loss when comparing all revenue with expenses of $30.6 million. When losses on investments and pensions were added, that...
Novel extended-release local anesthetic reduces both postoperative pain and opioid use
Managing postoperative pain requires physicians to strike a challenging balance between reducing pain through use of local anesthetics — which largely lose effectiveness beyond 24 hours — and prescribing longer-acting opioids, which expose patients to the risk of sliding into addiction. During Becker's 28th Annual Meeting: The Business...
What physicians, patients think of charging for MyChart messages
Cleveland Clinic's plan to charge for MyChart messages requiring clinician time and expertise has been met with mixed reviews from physicians and patients. Cleveland Clinic began charging for messages requiring clinicians to make clinical assessments, medical decisions or medical history reviews that would take more than five minutes. The charges are often covered by insurers, but patients face up to $50 charges without coverage.
