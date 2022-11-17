ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Michigan Daily

Duke provides gritty offensive spark despite loss

Dylan Duke doubled dipped yet again. After a two goal night on Friday, sophomore forward Dylan Duke’s impact was already present, yet Duke doubled down for a short-staffed Michigan hockey team, netting another two scores and often carrying the depleted Wolverine offense on his back. Despite the loss to...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Jared Greenspan: There’s no reason to believe in Michigan’s passing game

Asked to evaluate Michigan’s passing game following an uneasy 19-17 victory over Illinois, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh pounded his chest in appreciation. “I was super happy with the passing game because we needed it to win,” Harbaugh said, smiling. “The clutch plays, those are clutch plays that needed to be made, and they were made. Man. Good job passing game.”
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Michigan running back gets bad injury news

The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
247Sports

Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17

Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
ANN ARBOR, MI
FanSided

Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from an irritating loss to Arizona State

From the word go Michigan basketball had no chance against a club that literally shot the lights completely out of the Barclays Center. Arizona State played one of the best games of the Booby Hurley era, while Michigan basketball was the exact opposite for Juwan Howard. The Wolverines have not beaten the Sun Devils and that streak continued on Thursday night. Here are the three takeaways from the unexpected debacle in the Legends Classic finals.
TEMPE, AZ
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury

Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WolverineDigest

Michigan Nabs Commitment From High-Upside Prospect

It had been more than a month since Michigan landed a commitment, but the Wolverines got back on the board today with the pledge of Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. The 6-4, 282-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, NC...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Connor Earegood: Amid medical crisis, Michigan shouldn’t have played Minnesota

Let’s face it, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team wasn’t thinking about hockey Thursday night. Nor should it have been. With one teammate in the hospital and six others out with severe illness, there were far more pressing concerns on the Wolverines’ minds than taking on No. 2 Minnesota. Medical professionals ultimately cleared 18 healthy skaters for the game, though five regular dressers didn’t take the ice.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

What to watch for: Illinois

Just a few weeks ago, the Illinois game was shaping up to be a test for the No. 3 Michigan football team ahead of The Game. While the Wolverines have made short work of their Big Ten competition each week, the Fighting Illini had looked feisty. Entering Week 10, Illinois was 7-1 and primed to run away with the Big Ten West.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
247Sports

Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball run coming for Michigan?

The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

Steven Holtz hospitalized amid wave of Michigan hockey illness

This story will be updated as additional information is gained. The most recent update was at 1:22 p.m., and corrected a mistake regarding guests on the Brandon Naurato Radio Show. For the third week in a row, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team will play short its full roster because...
ANN ARBOR, MI
WLNS

4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Daily

The subtle power of Mazi Smith’s voice

When Mazi Smith talks, people tend to listen. The senior defensive tackle and captain doesn’t do it all that much. He isn’t the loudest person on the No. 3 Michigan football team, nor is he the most vocal leader. But he sets an example, one that everyone can’t...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan Daily

A mentor, a mother and four o’clock flights: How Roman Wilson became Michigan’s fastest man

Back in August during fall camp, Roman Wilson was posed a question:. “I’m gonna say it’s me all day,” the junior receiver responded. Thus far, he’s proven that to be true, positioning himself as the No. 3 Michigan football team’s go-to guy in the flat. The Wolverines trust Wilson’s legs to carry him up the field — each stride he takes seems calculated and deliberate, powering him past defenders and in front of his own blockers.
ANN ARBOR, MI

