Michigan Daily
Duke provides gritty offensive spark despite loss
Dylan Duke doubled dipped yet again. After a two goal night on Friday, sophomore forward Dylan Duke’s impact was already present, yet Duke doubled down for a short-staffed Michigan hockey team, netting another two scores and often carrying the depleted Wolverine offense on his back. Despite the loss to...
Michigan Daily
Jared Greenspan: There’s no reason to believe in Michigan’s passing game
Asked to evaluate Michigan’s passing game following an uneasy 19-17 victory over Illinois, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh pounded his chest in appreciation. “I was super happy with the passing game because we needed it to win,” Harbaugh said, smiling. “The clutch plays, those are clutch plays that needed to be made, and they were made. Man. Good job passing game.”
Michigan running back gets bad injury news
The Michigan Wolverines will be absent a key contributor vs. the Illinois Fighting Illini. Michigan running back Donovan Edwards was ruled out ahead of the game vs. Illinois Saturday. The sophomore running back exited last week’s game against Nebraska early for undisclosed reasons. No real status update was provided up until today and Edwards was Read more... The post Michigan running back gets bad injury news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
Illinois' Bret Bielema 'very upset' with controversial ending after No. 3 Michigan edges Illini 19-17
Chase Brown rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns, but No. 3 Michigan escaped Illinois’ upset bid 19-17. Jake Moody drilled a 35-yard, game-winning field goal with nine seconds left to help Michigan improve to 11-0. A questionable no-call on Michigan's fourth-and-3 conversion helped set up Moody's go-ahead kick much to the displeasure of Bret Bielema and the Illinois coaching staff.
Everything Mel Tucker said after Michigan State lost to Indiana
The Old Brass Spittoon is going back to Bloomington, Indiana, after Michigan State's deflating loss to the Hoosiers on Saturday. After taking a 24-7 lead into halftime, the Spartans wilted in the second half and stumbled to a 39-31 loss in double-overtime. A game that was set up for MSU...
Michigan Basketball: 3 takeaways from an irritating loss to Arizona State
From the word go Michigan basketball had no chance against a club that literally shot the lights completely out of the Barclays Center. Arizona State played one of the best games of the Booby Hurley era, while Michigan basketball was the exact opposite for Juwan Howard. The Wolverines have not beaten the Sun Devils and that streak continued on Thursday night. Here are the three takeaways from the unexpected debacle in the Legends Classic finals.
Jim Harbaugh Offers Update On Blake Corum After Injury
Michigan running back Blake Corum suffered a knee injury in the first half of this Saturday's game against Illinois. He returned to the sideline for the second half, but the coaching staff gave him just one carry. Following the Wolverines' last-second win over the Fighting Illini, head coach Jim Harbaugh...
Michigan Nabs Commitment From High-Upside Prospect
It had been more than a month since Michigan landed a commitment, but the Wolverines got back on the board today with the pledge of Cumming (Ga.) South Forsyth interior offensive lineman Nathan Efobi. The 6-4, 282-pounder picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Kansas, Miami, Missouri, NC...
Michigan State basketball: Jaden Akins leaves Villanova win with apparent injury
EAST LANSING — Jaden Akins backpedaled on defense, landed awkwardly and came up limping. The sophomore guard left No. 25 Michigan State basketball’s 73-71 victory over Villanova on Friday night with an apparent injury to his surgically repaired left foot. The 6-foot-4, 190-pound combo guard underwent surgery Sept....
Michigan Daily
Connor Earegood: Amid medical crisis, Michigan shouldn’t have played Minnesota
Let’s face it, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team wasn’t thinking about hockey Thursday night. Nor should it have been. With one teammate in the hospital and six others out with severe illness, there were far more pressing concerns on the Wolverines’ minds than taking on No. 2 Minnesota. Medical professionals ultimately cleared 18 healthy skaters for the game, though five regular dressers didn’t take the ice.
Juwan Howard and Michigan Suddenly Conflicted About Unwritten Rules
Michigan Man upset with younger Michigan Men over bad job losing.
Michigan Daily
What to watch for: Illinois
Just a few weeks ago, the Illinois game was shaping up to be a test for the No. 3 Michigan football team ahead of The Game. While the Wolverines have made short work of their Big Ten competition each week, the Fighting Illini had looked feisty. Entering Week 10, Illinois was 7-1 and primed to run away with the Big Ten West.
Michigan Daily
As season nears its end, Michigan’s turnaround comes into focus
There’s been a lot of reflecting this week inside Schembechler Hall, and that’s par for the course at this time of year. The grueling marathon is winding to an end, with the regular season down to just two games — both of which merit reflections. First up...
247Sports
Michigan Recruiting Insider: Crystal Ball run coming for Michigan?
The Michigan Recruiting Insider latest episode is live, with TMI's Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz and Brice Marich providing unparalleled insight regarding the Wolverines on the recruiting trail. The episode is embedded below!. On the latest episode of The Michigan Recruiting Insider Sam Webb, Steve Lorenz, and Brice Marich discuss the...
Michigan Daily
Steven Holtz hospitalized amid wave of Michigan hockey illness
This story will be updated as additional information is gained. The most recent update was at 1:22 p.m., and corrected a mistake regarding guests on the Brandon Naurato Radio Show. For the third week in a row, the No. 3 Michigan hockey team will play short its full roster because...
4 mid-Michigan teams reach high school football semi-finals
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — The high school football season is very close to an end here in Michigan. There are just four teams left in all of mid-Michigan: Jackson Lumen Christi, Mason, DeWitt, and Napoleon. Two of those teams, DeWitt and Mason, could face each other in the finals if they win. The other two […]
WILX-TV
Hanover-Horton’s Danni Swihart pins down history with letter of intent
HORTON, Mich. (WILX) - In March, Hanover-Horton’s Danni Swihart won a state wrestling title In her first finals appearance. With the stroke of a pen Friday afternoon in her school’s library, she made history again. “My mind is blown. I honestly still can’t rub my head around it.”...
Michigan hockey player hospitalized, placed on ventilator while fighting virus
According to The Michigan Daily, the University of Michigan spokesperson would not comment because of potential violations of HIPAA.
Michigan Daily
The subtle power of Mazi Smith’s voice
When Mazi Smith talks, people tend to listen. The senior defensive tackle and captain doesn’t do it all that much. He isn’t the loudest person on the No. 3 Michigan football team, nor is he the most vocal leader. But he sets an example, one that everyone can’t...
Michigan Daily
A mentor, a mother and four o’clock flights: How Roman Wilson became Michigan’s fastest man
Back in August during fall camp, Roman Wilson was posed a question:. “I’m gonna say it’s me all day,” the junior receiver responded. Thus far, he’s proven that to be true, positioning himself as the No. 3 Michigan football team’s go-to guy in the flat. The Wolverines trust Wilson’s legs to carry him up the field — each stride he takes seems calculated and deliberate, powering him past defenders and in front of his own blockers.
