Renters face double the rent or buyout | 'I was really hurt'
Tonight residents at an apartment complex in Lawrence are frustrated. They say they were given four days to accept or reject a buyout deal.
Former Lafayette Square Sears being repurposed into pop-up market
INDIANAPOLIS — Sojos Capital, the development group behind the Lafayette Square Mall renovations, is repurposing the Sears store to help tenants during the mall's temporary closure. (NOTE: The video above is a Nov. 5, 2022 report about the delayed reopening of the mall.) The mall was initially scheduled to...
Lawrence renters forced to take buyout or face massive rent increase
LAWRENCE, Ind. — Residents at an apartment complex in Lawrence are frustrated after they say they were given four days to accept or reject a buyout deal. If they decide to stay, a letter says their rent would double. “I was like, 'Oh lord, please don’t let this happen...
Thousands of Hoosiers expected to pass through IND for Thanksgiving travel
INDIANAPOLIS — In the midst of the Thanksgiving holiday travel season, Wednesday is expected to be one of the busiest travel days of the year. That's according to AAA's latest Thanksgiving travel forecast. Local TSA officials say they are prepared for the influx of passengers in the coming weeks.
$2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana about to expire
RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is about to expire. The ticket was sold in Russiaville at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main St. The drawing was for the June 18 jackpot. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched all five...
'Send the Love' update: Kindness Delivered
INDIANAPOLIS — During Thanksgiving week, we are thanking our WTHR viewers for donating nearly $230,000 to 50 small, nonprofit recipients in our "Send the Love" microgiving campaign. Viewers donated $2,200 to Kindness Delivered. "We are an outdoor mobile ministry with a mission to spread acts of kindness through either...
Queen of Free: Deals on family games
INDIANAPOLIS — Once the Thanksgiving turkey is off the table and the dishes are cleared, many family gatherings turn to football on TV or board games. If you’re struggling to think of ways to keep your family entertained during Thanksgiving and Christmas break, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, suggested a few of her family’s favorites this week on 13Sunrise and in her blog. She also shared how you can save some money playing games and entertaining.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Warm Wednesday for central Indiana and the holiday forecast
INDIANAPOLIS — It will be a warm Wednesday with some sun and highs in the middle 50s. Travel looks great across much of the country on Wednesday. Clouds arrive on Thanksgiving Day, but it will still be warm for late November with highs of 55 to 60 degrees. If...
Watch this before you go to the airport
INDIANAPOLIS — Flying can be stressful. That's why there are a few things we want you know before you go to Indianapolis International Airport. First, check for flight delays before you hit the road. If everything is on time, plan for a morning rush, anyway. Aaron Batt with TSA...
$50K-winning Powerball ticket sold at east Indianapolis gas station
INDIANAPOLIS — It isn't the record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot, but a gas station on the east side of Indianapolis sold a big-winning ticket in Wednesday's drawing. The $50,000-winning ticket was purchased at Phillips 66, located at 3301 N. Shadeland Ave., near East 34th Street. The winning Powerball numbers...
Inflation among things challenging IndyGo's Blue Line project; Mayor Hogsett weighs In
INDIANAPOLIS — A massive infrastructure project in Indianapolis that would run along East Washington Street to the Indianapolis International Airport continues to face challenges. . Inflation, increased pricing and change in stormwater requirements has severely impacted progress of IndyGo's Blue Line. According to IndyGo, their...
Indiana mother on a mission to save others after losing son to drug overdose
INDIANAPOLIS — Fentanyl continues to devastate communities across Indiana. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Indiana hit a record-high for a second year in a row, with an estimated 2,750 Hoosiers dead from drug overdoses. Fentanyl is killing Americans at record rates. Many of them didn't...
Colts owner Jim Irsay makes $1 million donation to Indianapolis Zoo
INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Colts owner and CEO Jim Irsay announced Sunday a $1 million donation to the Indianapolis Zoo. The gift will go toward funding the construction of a new Indianapolis Colts Welcome Center Plaza, which is already in progress and scheduled to open Memorial Day Weekend 2023. “The...
Comedian Mike Epps, Philanthropist Amp Harris host turkey giveaway to serve city they grew up in
INDIANAPOLIS — The average cost of a Thanksgiving dinner this year is $64.05. That's up 20% since last year. Thanks to inflation, consumers are seeing price hikes like this across the board — in grocery stores, at the gas pump and even on their utility bills. That's why...
Lift Indy picks East 38th Street Corridor for $3.5 million investment
INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is investing in underfunded and underserved communities to improve their quality of life. The life expectancy in Fishers is 84. That drops all the way down to 68 if you live on the near east side of Indianapolis. East 38th Street and North...
Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways
INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Central Indiana will near 60 degrees this week
INDIANAPOLIS — We wrapped up the weekend with a good dose of sunshine and every bit of it was needed after the coldest morning in Indianapolis since March 12. The morning of low 13° in Indianapolis was closer to the daily record of 8° than the daily average low of 33°. This was due to a clear sky, light wind, and very dry air that featured dewpoints below zero this afternoon.
Fishers Air Force veteran turns 100 Monday
FISHERS, Ind. — Family and friends of Jim Reynolds gathered over the weekend to celebrate the United States Air Force veteran, who turned 100 years old Monday, Nov. 21. Reynolds, who lived in Fishers for many years before moving to St. Louis, celebrated the milestone back in August, when he took to the skies in a plane similar to the one he flew in the 1940s.
Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire
PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
Judge orders Rokita and Bernard legal teams back in court Monday
INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys for a local doctor and the attorney general’s office faced off in Marion County court Friday for an emergency preliminary injunction hearing. During the hearing, Judge Heather Welch decided she wanted to hear more before deciding on Dr. Caitlyn Bernard’s request to stop Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s investigation into the doctor’s handling of an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.
