Indianapolis, IN

WTHR

$2M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana about to expire

RUSSIAVILLE, Ind. — A $2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Indiana is about to expire. The ticket was sold in Russiaville at the McClure Oil located at 670 E. Main St. The drawing was for the June 18 jackpot. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket matched all five...
RUSSIAVILLE, IN
WTHR

'Send the Love' update: Kindness Delivered

INDIANAPOLIS — During Thanksgiving week, we are thanking our WTHR viewers for donating nearly $230,000 to 50 small, nonprofit recipients in our "Send the Love" microgiving campaign. Viewers donated $2,200 to Kindness Delivered. "We are an outdoor mobile ministry with a mission to spread acts of kindness through either...
NEW PALESTINE, IN
WTHR

Queen of Free: Deals on family games

INDIANAPOLIS — Once the Thanksgiving turkey is off the table and the dishes are cleared, many family gatherings turn to football on TV or board games. If you’re struggling to think of ways to keep your family entertained during Thanksgiving and Christmas break, Cherie Lowe, the Queen of Free, suggested a few of her family’s favorites this week on 13Sunrise and in her blog. She also shared how you can save some money playing games and entertaining.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Watch this before you go to the airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Flying can be stressful. That's why there are a few things we want you know before you go to Indianapolis International Airport. First, check for flight delays before you hit the road. If everything is on time, plan for a morning rush, anyway. Aaron Batt with TSA...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Indy Parks holding drive-thru turkey giveaways

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Parks is providing a community service Saturday by giving away free turkeys in drive-thru lines at two different parks at two separate times. People are encouraged to line up early at Watkins Park on the northwest side Saturday morning or Frederick Douglass Park on the northeast side Saturday afternoon. Supplies are limited and turkey distribution will begin at the designated event start times.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Central Indiana will near 60 degrees this week

INDIANAPOLIS — We wrapped up the weekend with a good dose of sunshine and every bit of it was needed after the coldest morning in Indianapolis since March 12. The morning of low 13° in Indianapolis was closer to the daily record of 8° than the daily average low of 33°. This was due to a clear sky, light wind, and very dry air that featured dewpoints below zero this afternoon.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WTHR

Fishers Air Force veteran turns 100 Monday

FISHERS, Ind. — Family and friends of Jim Reynolds gathered over the weekend to celebrate the United States Air Force veteran, who turned 100 years old Monday, Nov. 21. Reynolds, who lived in Fishers for many years before moving to St. Louis, celebrated the milestone back in August, when he took to the skies in a plane similar to the one he flew in the 1940s.
FISHERS, IN
WTHR

Homeowner hospitalized in Plainfield house fire

PLAINFIELD, Ind. — A garage fire in Plainfield sent one person to the hospital Tuesday night. A fire broke out at around 9 p.m. in the garage of a home in the 500 block of Crestpoint Lane, off of North Center Street. Firefighters arrived on the scene and began...
PLAINFIELD, IN
WTHR

Judge orders Rokita and Bernard legal teams back in court Monday

INDIANAPOLIS — Attorneys for a local doctor and the attorney general’s office faced off in Marion County court Friday for an emergency preliminary injunction hearing. During the hearing, Judge Heather Welch decided she wanted to hear more before deciding on Dr. Caitlyn Bernard’s request to stop Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita’s investigation into the doctor’s handling of an abortion for a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio.
INDIANA STATE
