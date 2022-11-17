ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

RadarOnline

Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend

Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
HollywoodLife

Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals How His 6 Kids Feel About His Engagement To Firerose

Billy Ray Cyrus‘ six kids do not have an “Achy Breaky Heart” when it comes to his engagement to Firerose, 34. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the 61-year-old country singer put to rest the rumors that his children — Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 35, Braison, 28., and Christopher, 30 — disapproved of their father getting engaged to Firerose seven months after divorcing his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, 55. “There’s no hard feelings. Everyone knew that relationship was over a long time ago,” Billy told People, referring to the fact that the deterioration of his marriage with Tish started long before they decided to call it quits. “Everyone’s turning the page. It’s been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change,” he added.
Taste of Country

Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’

Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
RadarOnline

'She's Reevaluating Her Life': Why Miley Cyrus Has Cut Off Family Members & Gone MIA During Parents' Messy Divorce

On September 27, Miley Cyrus hit the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to pay tribute to her good friend, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50 in March, to belt out out a rousing version of Photograph with Def Leppard."I miss Taylor so much," she wrote on Instagram the following day. "It was such an honor to celebrate him last night." It was a rousing performance — and a surprise to fans, who haven't seen much of the 29-year-old star in recent months. According to sources, the Wrecking Ball singer was...
Inquisitr.com

Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36

Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
Ok Magazine

Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'

Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
ComicBook

Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover

Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Popculture

Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex

Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
Us Weekly

Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ Relationship Timeline

Heating up! Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks first fueled romance rumors in December 2019, and the couple have continued to grow closer since. The actor was first spotted with Brooks at lunch with his parents in Byron Bay, Australia. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Hemsworth "feels comfortable" with the model. […]
The Hollywood Gossip

Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"

With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
Page Six

Jhené Aiko gives birth to second baby, her first with Big Sean

Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, her first with Big Sean. “11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday showing the family of three in the delivery room of a hospital. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” Sean also gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to his own account and writing, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could...
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.

