Miley Cyrus Cringing At Estranged 61-Year-Old Dad Billy Ray’s Romance With 20-Something Girlfriend
Miley Cyrus’ friends reveal the pop star has fears for her estranged dad Billy Ray’s romance with his 20-something singer girlfriend Firerose, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Billy Ray, 61, has been flaunting his romance with Aussie singer Firerose for months on social media. In September, the country singer’s new fling was seen wearing a massive diamond ring fueling speculation the two got engaged.
Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals How His 6 Kids Feel About His Engagement To Firerose
Billy Ray Cyrus‘ six kids do not have an “Achy Breaky Heart” when it comes to his engagement to Firerose, 34. In an exclusive interview with People Magazine, the 61-year-old country singer put to rest the rumors that his children — Miley, 29, Noah, 22, Trace, 33, Brandi, 35, Braison, 28., and Christopher, 30 — disapproved of their father getting engaged to Firerose seven months after divorcing his wife of 28 years, Tish Cyrus, 55. “There’s no hard feelings. Everyone knew that relationship was over a long time ago,” Billy told People, referring to the fact that the deterioration of his marriage with Tish started long before they decided to call it quits. “Everyone’s turning the page. It’s been a lot, but everyone knew that it was time for a change,” he added.
Billy Ray Cyrus Met His Rumored Fiancee, Firerose, on the Set of ‘Hannah Montana’
Billy Ray Cyrus is confirmed to be in a romance with Australian singer-songwriter Firerose, and although the relationship is new, the two have known each other for the better part of a decade. According to a source that confirmed their relationship to People, they bonded over producing music — including their 2021 duet, "New Day" — but their timeline goes back further than a few years.
'She's Reevaluating Her Life': Why Miley Cyrus Has Cut Off Family Members & Gone MIA During Parents' Messy Divorce
On September 27, Miley Cyrus hit the stage at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles to pay tribute to her good friend, Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who passed away at the age of 50 in March, to belt out out a rousing version of Photograph with Def Leppard."I miss Taylor so much," she wrote on Instagram the following day. "It was such an honor to celebrate him last night." It was a rousing performance — and a surprise to fans, who haven't seen much of the 29-year-old star in recent months. According to sources, the Wrecking Ball singer was...
Cher, 76, Shocks Fans With Romantic Photos Of Her And Amber Rose's Ex Alexander Edwards, 36
Cher's appearance holding hands with Amber's ex, Alexander Edwards, caused a stir among fans. This comes after it was reported that Kylie's ex Tyga paid her a visit at her Malibu mansion. Cher, are you giving us any hints here? Or perhaps there is only a platonic friendship developing that is causing the temperature to pulse due to the psychological impact the image has on us.
Nick Cannon Confirms Baby No. 11 in Must-See Photoshoot with Pregnant Alyssa Scott
Watch: Nick Cannon Poses for Maternity Shoot With Alyssa Scott. We're going to need a big lens for this big family announcement. Less than two weeks after revealing her pregnancy, Alyssa Scott appeared to confirm she was expecting her second child with Nick Cannon after sharing photos of their maternity photo shoot.
Yeehaw! Kendall Jenner Embraced Her Inner Cowgirl in a "Toy Story" Halloween Costume
Yippy ki-yay — Kendall Jenner has given us another slay! And you can bet your (cowgirl) boots that we're saving her Jessie from Disney's Toy Story Halloween costume as inspo for next year's not-so-scary fright night 'fit. ICYMI, Kenny's been killing the game every October with iconic get-ups that...
Why Did Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton Break Up? See a Timeline of Their Tumultuous Divorce
Country stars Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert have been divorced for a while, but their split will go down as one of the most tumultuous in A-list history. Their feud lasted for years...
Gwen Stefani Slammed For 'The Voice' Look: 'The Lengths You’ll Go To Grasp For Attention Is Remarkable'
Eek! Gwen Stefani's outfit choice for the Halloween installment of The Voice had fans talking for all the wrong reasons. On Monday, October 31, the “Hollaback Girl” artist hit the stage of the long-running NBC singing competition series sporting a unique look, pairing what appears to be a patent leather crop tank top with a pair of blue jeans that freatured several flowy, cream-colored details — including a second ruched waistband.
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
Bradley Cooper Gets Back Together With His Ex
Bradley Cooper has reportedly rekindled his relationship with his ex, Irina Shayk. The Daily Mail reported that Cooper and Shayk appear to be back together based on the PDA that they put on display during a stroll in New York City. Cooper and Shayk, who share a daughter, Lea, previously dated from 2015 to 2019.
Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks’ Relationship Timeline
Heating up! Liam Hemsworth and Gabriella Brooks first fueled romance rumors in December 2019, and the couple have continued to grow closer since. The actor was first spotted with Brooks at lunch with his parents in Byron Bay, Australia. A source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time that Hemsworth "feels comfortable" with the model. […]
Lisa Rinna Home Accused of Being Total "Pigsty"
With everything that’s gone down on the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Reunion, it’s easy to forget some earlier reports. In the first half of 2022, rumor alleged that Sheree Zampino had received a rat bite at Lisa Rinna’s home. Most people considered the rumor quashed.
Heidi Klum’s daughter says mom shut down her first modeling offer
Leni Klum, daughter of legendary model Heidi Klum, recently discussed her own burgeoning modeling career and how it might have even started sooner if it weren’t for her own mom having her pump the brakes.
‘Real Housewives of Orange County’ Alum Alexis Bellino Announces Son Miles, 14, Is Transgender
A special announcement. Alexis Bellino revealed that her 14-year-old son, Miles, is transgender — and he asked her to tell the world on his behalf. "Hey world, this is Miles. My transgender son," the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 45, began in an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 26. "He’s now a month shy […]
See Khloé Kardashian Cuddle with 'Magic' Baby Son in 'The Kardashians' Season Finale Teaser
Khloé Kardashian's little boy is returning to the small screen. In a teaser for next week's season finale of The Kardashians, the new mom of two, 38, cuddles her newborn son, whose name has yet to be shared, as he comes home from the hospital. Joining her are mom...
Jhené Aiko gives birth to second baby, her first with Big Sean
Jhené Aiko has given birth to her second child, her first with Big Sean. “11/08/22✨💙Noah Hasani💙,” she captioned an Instagram carousel Friday showing the family of three in the delivery room of a hospital. “After 24 hours of labor, a total lunar eclipse, and while it was pouring rain… he came 🥹 my baby Yoda, my Sani 💙.” Sean also gushed over the newborn, posting similar pictures to his own account and writing, “After 24 hours of Labor, A Lunar Eclipse, with rain from the beginning of labor til he was born, he’s here safe and sound. Happy, Healthy and everything we could...
Kim Kardashian Calls Khloe Kardashian ‘Skinnier Than Ever’ Following Tristan Thompson Drama: ‘Love How Everyone Is Being So Supportive’
As Khloé Kardashian prepared for her first Met Gala appearance, it was the reality star’s weight loss that was on everyone’s minds. During a new episode of Hulu’s The Kardashians, which premiered on Thursday, November 10, Kim Kardashian showed excitement for her sister’s debut at fashion’s biggest night.
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Taylor Swift Flaunts Cleavage In Daring Bodysuit And See-Through Bejeweled Skirt At MTV EMAs
Taylor Swift shut down the 2022 MTV Europe Music Awards in a fierce dress in Düsseldorf, Germany. Swift, who hasn't attended the awards show since 2012 when she performed We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together in a circus-themed presentation, returned with another show stopper and all we can say is that dress is the bomb.
