Prep football: Most Sonoma County teams on road for NCS semifinals

And then there were five.

Just a handful of Sonoma County football teams remain standing after the first round of the North Coast Section playoffs. All five teams that advanced were among the higher seeds in their divisions and took care of business with home wins last week.

That changes this week for three local teams, as Rancho Cotate, Cardinal Newman and Analy — all seeded third — hit the road for their semifinal matchups. St. Vincent, the top seed in Division 7, and Windsor, the two seed in Division 3, will play on home turf.

Windsor’s game vs. three seed American Canyon (8-3) is The Press Democrat’s Game of the Week. We’ll have a full preview on that one Friday.

For now, here’s a closer look at the four other NCS semifinals that feature local teams this weekend.

Division 2: No. 3 Rancho Cotate (9-2) at No. 2 Campolindo (11-0), Friday, 7 p.m.

Despite being the two seed, Campolindo has a legitimate argument to be considered the best team in Division 2. Their team — also called the Cougars, just like Rancho Cotate — had a perfect season featuring wins over Windsor (28-26), Acalanes (27-24), Northgate (50-7), Miramonte (35-7) and Aptos (30-22), all teams that have advanced to their section semifinals.

The Diablo-Foothill League champions enter this one averaging 35 points per game and have beaten opponents by an average of nearly 17 points. Their one-two punch of senior quarterback Dashiell Weaver (2,672 yards, 70% completion, 30 touchdowns, seven interceptions) and senior wide receiver Robbie Mascheroni (56 receptions, 1,022 yards, 17 touchdowns) is one of the best in Northern California.

CalPreps computer prediction: Campolindo, 27-22

Division 4: No. 3 Cardinal Newman (7-4) at No. 2 Acalanes (10-1), Friday, 7 p.m.

The lone loss for the Dons this season was to Campolindo in a Week 8 game decided by a last-minute interception. Outside of that, Acalanes — which finished as runner-up to Campo in the Diablo-Foothill League — has been nearly untouchable.

The Dons have an average margin of victory this year of 25 points and have wins over San Marin (21-14), Miramonte (53-28) and Northgate (33-13). They’re also well-balanced offensively and rely on two junior quarterbacks in Sulley Bailey (1,782 yards, 16 touchdowns, five interceptions) and Jake Boselli (996 yards, 13 touchdowns, four interceptions).

The Dons can hurt teams in multiple ways, whether on the ground behind senior back Ellis Burger (695 yards, 16 rushing touchdowns) or in the air with dangerous receivers like junior Trevor Rogers (56 receptions, 1,070 yards, 15 touchdowns) and senior Ethan Torres (37 receptions, 727 yards, nine touchdowns).

CalPreps computer prediction: Acalanes, 28-20

Division 5: No. 3 Analy (6-5) at No. 2 Miramonte (7-4), Friday, 7 p.m.

If you like points, this is the game for you. Both the Tigers (39 points per game) and Matadors (36 points per game) can score in bundles and leave a bit to be desired on defense — Analy has yet to hold an opponent under 20 points this year, while Miramonte has done it just four times.

This will be an excellent matchup at quarterback between two of the NCS’s best in Analy senior Sammy Long (2,502 yards, 25 touchdowns) and Miramonte senior Luke Duncan (2,850 yards, 36 touchdowns), who is committed to UCLA. Expect a lot of passing and a lot of scoring in this one. First one to 50 wins.

CalPreps computer prediction: Miramonte, 44-42

Division 7: No. 1 St. Vincent (11-0) vs. No. 5 McKinleyville (7-4), Saturday, 1 p.m.

The Mustangs overcame some sloppy play last week to dispatch eight seed Hoopa Valley by a few scores. They’ll still be a heavy favorite this week will need a better effort to get past the Panthers and advance to a section title game for the second straight year.

McKinleyville is the lowest-scoring team left in Division 7, coming in at 19 points per game, but wields a stout defense that’s held teams to two or fewer touchdowns in seven games this season. If St. Vincent can return to its standard this week, it shouldn’t have much trouble getting through to the finals. But if McKinleyville can knock the defending section champs off their game, it could be an interesting afternoon in Petaluma.

CalPreps computer prediction: St. Vincent, 31-0

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @JustGusPD.