Magda Szubanski shuts down radio host's 'rude' question about her royalties from Kath & Kim after Netflix picked up the classic Aussie sitcom

By Jimmy Briggs
 3 days ago

Magda Szubanski fired back at a radio host's 'rude' question about her royalties from the Aussie sitcom Kath & Kim.

The ABC comedy series, which ran from 2002 to 2007 and spawned two spin-off movies, is available on various streaming platforms, including Netflix, meaning the actors and writers should still be getting royalty checks.

During an interview on Thursday with B105's Stav, Abby & Matt about the show's upcoming reboot, Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life, Magda became annoyed when one of the presenters asked if she was getting paid for the series appearing on Netflix.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yXl7_0jDg8kFo00
Magda Szubanski (pictured in January 2016) fired back at a radio host's 'rude' question about her royalties from the Aussie sitcom Kath & Kim 

'That's a rude question, isn't it? I'm sitting here in my billionaire mansion,' she said.

The 61-year-old comedian then admitted the cast gets paid 'something', but wouldn't go into details about the exact numbers.

She then turned the tables on the host by asking him how much he gets paid, saying she would reveal her royalties if he shared his salary.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f5FgR_0jDg8kFo00
The ABC show, which ran from 2002 to 2007, is available on various streaming platforms, including Netflix, meaning the actors and writers should still be getting royalty checks 

The host wouldn't disclose his salary, which prompted Magda to burst into laughter.

She is set to reprise her iconic role as Sharon Strzelecki in an upcoming Kath & Kim two-part special.

The cast will mark the show's 20th anniversary in Our Effluent Life, premiering on Sunday, November 20, on Channel Seven, and concluding the following night.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4TgMVc_0jDg8kFo00
During an interview on Thursday with B105's Stav, Abby & Matt about the show's upcoming reboot, Kath & Kim: Our Effluent Life, Magda (pictured in March) became annoyed when one of the presenters asked if she was getting paid for the series appearing on Netflix 

In addition to the titular characters, fans can also expect to see supporting cast members including Kel Knight and Brett Craig return.

The special will be a combination of newly scripted material and a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the classic sitcom.

There will also be a tribute to late sporting legend Shane Warne, who guest-starred on the program in 2007.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PTV6Z_0jDg8kFo00
She is set to reprise her iconic role as Sharon Strzelecki in an upcoming Kath & Kim two-part special (pictured with the main cast of Kath & Kim) 

