Rockets 101, Mavericks 92: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

The Houston Rockets (3-12) play against the Dallas Mavericks (6-6) at American Airlines Center

Game Time: 8:30 PM EST on Wednesday November 16, 2022

Houston Rockets 101, Dallas Mavericks 92 (Final)

Vinny Benedetto @VBenedetto

Michael Malone said postgame he doesn’t expect Aaron Gordon or Nikola Jokic to be available for Friday’s game in Dallas: “We have to prepare as if they’re going to be out.” – 1:19 AM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 101, Mavericks 92: Houston throws block party in road win

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets insider: How defense — yes, defense — keyed win over Mavericks

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jalen Green’s streak of 20-point games ended at six straight. But he had his fourth-consecutive game with at least six assists. He had only one game with as many as four in his first 11 games. – 12:19 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Suns Stop Throwing JaVale McGee Lobs To Jock Landale Challenge – 12:07 AM

Golden State Warriors PR @WarriorsPR

Tonight marks Stephen Curry’s third 40-point outing of the season. All three 40-point games have come over the span of his last five contests. He’s now tied with Luka Dončić and Joel Embiid for the most 40-plus point outings in the NBA this season. – 11:58 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Rockets KPJ on matching up w/ former teammate Christian Wood, "we love C-Wood, at the end of the day that's our brother…we wanted to give him our best shot and he definitely was giving (us) his best shot." Rockets beat Mavs, 101-92.

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

When the Rockets set the franchise record for blocked shots of 20, one more than they got tonight, they were not led that night by Hakeem Olajuwon. Not by Ralph Sampson. Nope. Rookie Jim Peterson, who would averaged a half of a blocked shot that season, got six. – 11:51 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Rockets Kevin Porter after the 101-92 win at Dallas about the team staying after it during the constant travel (11 road, 4 home games) & tough start to season to get their third win tonight. KPJ w/ 17p, 11r, 8a, 3 blocks.

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Mavs’ starters had 27 points vs. the Rockets. That’s the fewest for a starting five by 10 points this season, per @ESPNStatsInfo.

Dallas starters shot 20% from the floor, the lowest by a starting lineup since the Lakers on April 5, 2016. – 11:46 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

BIG D-FENSE 😤 BIG W

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

The #Rockets tied for the second-most blocks in franchise history tonight!

Big time. pic.twitter.com/owPYBSJKB3 – 11:31 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Not all bad tonight: Luka Doncic, his dad and Boban are having a long postgame chat outside the Mavs’ locker room.

Good buddies back together. – 11:23 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Bruno Fernando, in what is kind of typical for him, serenading Usman Garuba with chants of ‘MVP, MVP.’ – 11:19 PM

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

Rockets Usman Garuba interviewed after the game talking about the good defense says "I'm not sure how many shots we blocked," – media tells him "19". His response (w/ a smile): "That's crazy." Garuba had 3 blocks, 12 pts (5-5 FG, 2-2 3ptFG), 9 rebs, 3 assts.

Nick Wright @getnickwright

Luka didn’t play tonight.

The Mavs lost to the Rockets.

The Mavs’ starters were 8-40 from the field, 2-24 from 3, and scored 29 total points.

🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️ – 11:18 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Kevin Porter Jr. went to WORK in Dallas 👏 17 PTS, 8 AST, 11 REB, 3 BLK

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Monday: Clippers beat Rockets

Tuesday: Mavericks beat Clippers

Monday: Clippers beat Rockets Tuesday: Mavericks beat Clippers Wednesday: Rockets beat Mavericks

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 101, Mavericks 92: Houston throws block party in road win

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

The Mavericks didn't get a single starter into double figures tonight.

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

You can use the Luka’s not playing excuse all you want. But HOU kept giving the Mavs the ball (23 TO), & Mavs kept flinging up 3s on a night when they couldn’t make them. HOU blocked 19 shots (Mavs opp record), But you’ve just got to keep driving it and make refs blow the whistle – 11:13 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks notebook: Luka's night off, Bobi's return and Christian Wood sees his old team.

mavs.com/mavs-rox-noteb… – 11:11 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd after Mavs’ Luka-less 101-92 loss to NBA-worst Rockets: “We got 102 shots. That’s more than when Luka plays. I don’t think it was generating shots. It’s being able to make them.” – 11:04 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Final. Back to work on Friday.

Final. Back to work on Friday.

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Mavs missed 71 shots tonight, the Rockets attempted 75 – 10:59 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Rockets stun Dallas — Christian Wood in shambles. 19 blocks for Houston, one short of their franchise record set in 1984. Rockets played much smarter, moved the ball really well and Usman Garuba was damn near perfect (12 points, 9 boards, 3 blocks, 3 assists, 5-5 FG, 2-2 3P). – 10:57 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Mavs without Luka tonight:

Lost to the worst team in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/PhMrrUZcif – 10:56 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

ROCKETS WIN!!!!!!!

Adam Wexler @AdamJWexler

#Rockets beat the Mavs, 101-92. Houston with 19 blocked shots, 1 shy of franchise record. KPJ: 17p, 11r, 8a. Sengun: 14p, 7r, 5 blocks. Doncic (rest) did not play, Mavs shot 12-55 on 3’s. – 10:53 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks drop a 101-92 decision to the Houston Rockets. No Luka might have made a little difference. – 10:51 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Rockets 101, Mavs 92 (final). Mavs’ offense seemed to be missing a key ingredient tonight. – 10:51 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Silas going with Garuba over Sengun in closing time – 10:50 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

KPJ coming up with some big time buckets late in this game. Rockets clinging to a 98-92 lead with 1:33 to go. – 10:48 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Sengun called for the ball. Got it from KPJ and gave it back, setting up Porter for a drive to a 98-92 lead, 1:33 remaining. – 10:48 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavs trail 93-87 as Christian Wood re-enters the game with 3:38 to play. – 10:45 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jabari Smith Jr. blocked shot. Rockets up to 17. That’s three from the franchise record with 3:38 left. – 10:44 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Seventeen blocks for Houston tonight. – 10:44 PM

Salman Ali @SalmanAliNBA

Kevin Porter whenever Alperen Sengun calls for a post touch right in front of him. pic.twitter.com/2IisQsYZPg – 10:44 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

This game has had three 9-0 runs and a 15-0 run. And neither team has led by more than nine. Rockets up 90-83 with 6:14 left. They are 2-0 this season when never trailing by double digits, 0-12 when they have. – 10:37 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Kevin Porter Jr. two assists from his second triple double. His 10 rebounds ties his season high. Seven minutes left. – 10:34 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

The Rockets have 21 turnovers. Also, the sun rose in the East this morning. – 10:32 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets aren’t forcing turnovers, but all the blocks are allowing them to get easy points in transition, which is important because their half court offense has been lousy – 10:25 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

The Rockets have blocked 15 shots in this game. The Mavericks have blocked zero. – 10:24 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

@KJ Martin pic.twitter.com/FEjhptjqDb – 10:24 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Quarter starts with another blocked shots, Nix’s second. Rockets up to 15. – 10:23 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Rockets: 76 Mavericks: 74

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Rockets lead 76-74 after the third quarter. Wood has 20 pts, Tim has 18 pts. – 10:21 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 76, Mavericks 74 after 3. Rockets with three shot-clock violations in the closing minutes of the quarter. Wood with 10 of 20 points in the quarter. He’s 6 of 6 from the line. The thought bubble over John Lucas’ head is interesting. – 10:21 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets up to 14 blocked shots. Mavs stat crew tells me before I could even look it up that the franchise record is 20. – 10:19 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Christian Wood hitting 64.6 % of is free throws this season, 100 % tonight. – 10:17 PM

David Hardisty @clutchfans

Does Christian Wood not remember who KJ Martin is? That block by KJ was ridiculous. – 10:17 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

KPJ 🤝 Alpi

Brad Townsend @townbrad

9-0 Mavericks run ties the score at 64. This after a 15-0 run gave Houston a 57-51 lead. And that had followed a 9-0 Dallas run.

This game has the runs. – 10:08 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

If memory serves, we’ve had an 11-0 Mavs’ run, a 15-0 Houston run and, now, a 9-0 Mavs blitz to rally them into a tie at 64. Midpoint of the third. – 10:07 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

The Rockets should give transition defense a try – 10:06 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Again, Christian Wood checks in early with the Mavericks needing his scoring. – 10:01 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Let it fly Usman 👌

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets have gone from a nine-point deficit to a nine-point lead, their largest. Mavs misfiring, making 33.3 %. But Rockets also have a season-high nine blocked shots barely three minutes into the second half. – 10:00 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

One of those nights when Jaden Hardy might offer a new little spark off the bench. – 10:00 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Rockets in much better spirits right now than on Monday night. Might have something to do with the fact that they’re up 64-55 with 8:51 to go in the third. Green and Sengun leading the way with 25 combined points. Garuba chipping in strongly with 10. – 10:00 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets ran that BOB like crazy last season. Amazing how often it worked. Not so much this season, but set up Green for a slam there. – 9:56 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Maverick for life. Welcome back, Boban Marjanovic 🫶

#MFFL pic.twitter.com/lAJUIDGDsq – 9:52 PM

Bobby Manning @RealBobManning

126-101. #Celtics win their 8th straight over the #Hawks and remain the most dominant offense in the #NBA, with the ability to turn up the heat defensively.

#Pelicans and #Bulls round out the road trip. #Mavericks visit Boston one week from today. – 9:49 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

🔵🔵⚪⚪

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

No surprise that Mavs offense is struggling w/o Luka Shoot 33.3% despite an 11-0 run that gave them a 9 pt lead. HOU answered that run with a 15-0 run to end the half. HOU 57-51. Only 3rd time all season Mavs have trailed at half (2 to NO & 3 to Utah) 2nd half soon @971TheFreak – 9:46 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Leading at the half 👏

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Rockets lead 57-51 at the half after closing the first half on a 15-0 run. Tim has 11 pts, Wood has 10 pts. – 9:42 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

The Thunder scored 46 points on 41 drives from the perimeter by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tonight vs. the Wizards.

Per @SecondSpectrum, both of those numbers are season-highs for all NBA players. SGA held the previous highs (41 points on 39 drives by him vs. Dallas).

Unstoppable. pic.twitter.com/sFASt5hCq8 – 9:41 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 57, Mavericks 51 at half. Green with a 3 off a hell of a Garuba screen. Rockets close with a 15-0 run. The Spanish Shane Battier with 10 points, four rebounds in 10 minutes. Green with 11. Nice bounce back from KPJ. Had five assists in the half. – 9:40 PM

Tim Cato @tim_cato

starting to develop this crazy theory that the mavericks might not be as good without luka – 9:39 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Jalen Green’s triple at the buzzer caps off a 15-0 Rockets run to close the half. Houston up 57-51. – 9:39 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Alperen Sengun needs to learn from Usman Garuba’s willingness to shoot the three. Mike D’Antoni would be proud – 9:38 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Consecutive 3-pointers by Campazzo, Wood and Finney-Smith give Dallas its biggest lead, 51-42. – 9:29 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Mavericks on an 11-0 run, lead 51-42. Again, Rockets have faced a double-digit deficit in every prior game but two, the two they won. – 9:29 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Wood drains a triple and stares at the Rockets bench as he walks back down the court. – 9:28 PM

Scott Agness @ScottAgness

Pacers closed strong in Charlotte, win 125-113 to move above .500 for the first time in 638 days.

Four players with 19+ pts: Haliburton 22/11a, 20/10 for Turner, 20 from Mathurin and Hield scored 19.

Up next: Friday in Houston. – 9:25 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

In Doncic’s absence, Dinwiddie figured to pick up much of the offensive load, or at least contribute his usual 18-plus points — but he is 1-for-7 from the field. Most of his shots have been short.

Probably not a coincidence that he played 41 minutes last night. – 9:23 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

With Bertans picking up three quick fouls, C-Wood returns with his two. He played just five minutes in the first quarter. – 9:20 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Boban Marjanovic’s video tribute between quarters:

— Luka and most of Mavs’ support staff stopped to watch the whole thing.

— A bunch of Rockets patted Boban on the back as he watched.

— Afterward, Boban taught the Rockets teammate next to him how to make the arm heart. pic.twitter.com/tejaemWQbS – 9:19 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Strong minutes from Usman Garuba. He is improving in his role considerably. – 9:15 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

End of 1

Rockets: 31

Mavericks: 28

@Kroger | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/oZLakV1osg – 9:14 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Davis Bertans’ first shot of the season is a 3-point swish. – 9:14 PM

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Rockets lead 31-28 after the first quarter. Tim has 11 pts. And the Mavs just showed a tribute to Boban on the jumbotron. Nice touch. – 9:13 PM

Tim MacMahon @espn_macmahon

Boban responds to his tribute video in Dallas with his trademark arms-into-a-heart gesture. The highlights package featured a lot of jokes and Boban dislodging a stuck ball with a broom. – 9:13 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Great tribute video to Boban Marjanovic at the quarter break. Very well done by the Mavs’ creative crew. And Boban sent out his oversized arm-heart to the fans after watching the video. – 9:13 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets 31, Mavericks 28 after 1. Green with 8p, 3r, 2a. Hardaway with 11. – 9:11 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Dwight Powell has a nice bruise building under his right eye after he was kneed there by Kenyon Martin Jr., who was doing a chin-up on the rim after a dunk. Mavericks trail 31-28 after a quarter. – 9:11 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Officials deem K.J. Martin’s dunk + ensuing knee to Dwight Powell’s head as a Flagrant 1. – 9:08 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Luka Doncic is walking toward the refs reviewing this unsportsmanlike call, waving his hand in disgust, as if he has nothing better to do than pick up a(nother) technical foul when he’s not even playing. – 9:07 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Campazzo has given the Mavs a nice spark: Entered game with Dallas trailing 15-9. He has 4 assists, 2 rebounds and 2 steals, including the backcourt steal that led to Ntilikina’s tying 3-pointer. – 9:06 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

K.J. Martin hit with a T for hanging on the rim and a kick to Dwight Powell face on the dunk. Officials checking video to see if it should be a flagrant foul. – 9:06 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

ALPEREN SENGUN

watch till the end 😂 pic.twitter.com/hRUZhjk6Qf – 9:03 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Jalen Green has 6 points on 2-for-4 shooting so far but is playing like he has a point to prove tonight. A different level of aggression. – 9:00 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

An actual Mavericks fast break that actually looked like a fast break, led by Campazzo. – 8:57 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets come out of the time out posting up Sengun on Wood. He scores on a rebound, his sixth in seven minutes. – 8:54 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Facundo Campazzo is off the bench before Frank Ntilikina, for those wondering about depth chart hierarchy.

And for those not. – 8:53 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Christian Wood checks in four minutes into the game. Think he’ll look to score? – 8:47 PM

Kelly Iko @KellyIko

Wood checking in for Dallas. Oh boy. – 8:46 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Sengun has 5 rebounds, apparently headed toward 20 tonight. – 8:45 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

Mavericks have yet to score more than three minutes into the game. The good news is they only trail by four points. – 8:44 PM

Neil Dalal @NeilDalal96

Wizards 14 3-pointers in the first half vs. Thunder was a franchise record for the first half.

Tied for second most across any half in franchise history (15 vs. HOU 10/30/19, 14 at ORL 11/17/19).

via @WizPRStats – 8:33 PM

😤

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Josh Green gets the start for Dallas against Houston in place of the resting Luka Dončić. Christian Wood continues in an off-the-bench role.

More NBA from me: marcstein.Substack.com – 8:21 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

With Luka out (rest), Josh Green elevates into the starting lineup. Green celebrating his 22nd birthday today is making his 9th career start and first this season. Mavs vs Rockets coming up on BSSW – 8:21 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Jason Kidd: “The Rockets, Silas has done a really good job with these guys. They’re young, they’re quick. They can score. They’re not afraid. On the defensive end, if you don’t take care of it, they’re going to come up with deflections and steals and get out and run.” – 8:17 PM

Mark Followill @MFollowill

A good note, albeit early, the Mavs are second in the league in steals at 9.1 a game. The highest the Mavs have ever finished is 4th in 2004-05 and 2011-12. Luka leads the way with just over 2 a game – 8:17 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Rockets starters: Gordon, Smith Jr., Sengun, Green, Porter Jr.

Mavericks starters: Bullock, Finney-Smith, Powell, Green (on his birthday,) Dinwiddie. – 8:15 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Normal starters for the Rockets tonight in Dallas. Bullock, Dinwiddie, Finney-Smith, Green, and Powell start for the Luka-less Mavs – 8:15 PM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

Mavs starters: Bullock, DFS, Powell, Green, Dinwiddie

HOU starters: Gordon, Smith, Sengun, Green, Porter

7:40 start @971TheFreak – 8:05 PM

@ModeloUSA | #FightingSpirit pic.twitter.com/ZZKJrMnBX3 – 8:04 PM

@ReliantEnergy | #Rockets pic.twitter.com/NG9Bct4Cpj – 8:04 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Papa Doncic is in the house tonight, although his son won’t be playing. – 7:51 PM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Per Utah head coach Craig Smith, Marco Anthony and Keba Keita both practiced late this afternoon, availability for tomorrow night vs. Sam Houston is TBD.

Beyond Sam Houston, Utah has GT and Miss. State/Marquette in Florida, then St. Thomas back at home next week. – 7:50 PM

Eddie Sefko @ESefko

As everybody presumed, yes, Luka Doncic is getting a rest night against Houston. Also, Maxi Kleber (low back) and JaVale McGee (neck strain) are out too. – 7:31 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

All love 🫶

NBA Math @NBA_Math

🗣NEW @HardwoodKnocks

📋 1 Question for Each NBA Team, Part 1

Mavs (4:39)

Nuggets (11:41)

Dubs (20:18)

Rockets (28:22)

Clippers (36:55)

Lakers (44:13)

Grizzlies (52:18)

🎧 https://t.co/bKtyBxlegE

🍎 https://t.co/c5VuTcycPS

✳️ https://t.co/SwPU9h6LHN

📺 https://t.co/BYPDJxDKsV pic.twitter.com/MwZLq1imYi – 7:25 PM

Tim Reynolds @ByTimReynolds

More Jovic …

– At 19 years, 160 days, he’s the youngest Heat starter ever. He’s 116 days younger than Tyler Herro was when he made his first start.

– 4th-youngest starter this season. Shaedon Sharpe was 19 years, 151 days; Jeremy Sochan was 19-152; Jabari Smith was 19-159. – 7:12 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kidd says he expects Bertans will play. Mavs only have 12 available players. – 6:52 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

Kleber and McGee are day to day, Kidd says. Who will get Doncic’s and Kleber’s minutes? “Everybody,” Kidd says. – 6:51 PM

Callie Caplan @CallieCaplan

Jason Kidd said Maxi Kleber is “day-to-day” with his lower back contusion. – 6:51 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

Lookin' fly 🚀

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Load Mismanagement w/@jphanned is LIVE @Underdog__NBA

– 10-game slate

– Cavs & Bucks square off

– Donovan Mitchell status

– Warriors/Suns grudge match

– Zion OUT/Jokic OUT/Luka OUT

– Breaking lineup news across the league

Join us now through tip!

📺 https://t.co/WaHqMeGUME pic.twitter.com/TH34whGOVL – 6:33 PM

Brad Townsend @townbrad

No Doncic, Kleber or McGee, so Dallas will need a lot of scoring from this fellow and Christian Wood and probably Tim Hardaway Jr. and whomever else can hit timely shots tonight. pic.twitter.com/WgAGNmlI61 – 5:55 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Which Texas team will lead after 3 quarters of play?

@DraftKings | #Rockets – 5:29 PM

StatMuse @statmuse

Most clutch points this season:

42 — Fox

40 — Mitchell

39 — Steph

38 — Luka

De’Aaron is shooting 64.3% in the clutch. pic.twitter.com/TMCexlgarS – 5:23 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Former Rocket Christian Wood takes secondary role, but having impact off Mavericks’ bench ift.tt/P28Tysm – 5:18 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

New #Rockets at #TXSN – Rockets to team with 50 Cent’s foundation, Kroger for turkey giveaway ift.tt/mp2fHJq – 5:18 PM

Houston Rockets @HoustonRockets

Back on road! See you soon, @Dallas Mavericks 👋

⏰ 7:30 PM Tip-Off

📺 @ATTSportsNetSW

📻 740 KTRH / En Español 93.3 FM TUDN pic.twitter.com/ML97Cnc2Zq – 4:30 PM

Adam Spolane @AdamSpolane

Usman Garuba has had some really good moments this season, this was not one of them pic.twitter.com/yhC5G0kLtp – 4:18 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

Luka Doncic is playing chess on and off the court ♟️😁

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

⬇️⬇️⬇️ – 4:00 PM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Only incorrection from L2M report from Dallas is that the officials missed a lane violation on Marcus Morris Sr. when Nicolas Batum intentionally missed his last free throw. Robert Covington was unable to secure the rebound on the play. pic.twitter.com/PNweOp1t8J – 3:51 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

#MFFL pic.twitter.com/KjA6Ob2aNR – 3:30 PM

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Dallas Mavericks star Luka Dončić to miss Rockets game

Jonathan Feigen @Jonathan_Feigen

Former Rocket Christian Wood takes secondary role, but having impact off Mavericks' bench

Dwain Price @DwainPrice

Luka Doncic (rest), Maxi Kleber (low back contusion) and JaVale McGee (neck strain) will not play for the @Dallas Mavericks tonight when they host the Houston Rockets. – 2:35 PM

Big vibes in Dallas.

Big vibes in Dallas. pic.twitter.com/8kg7ohSMTy – 2:32 PM

Dallas Mavericks @dallasmavs

@7eleven | #MFFL pic.twitter.com/MAgJ3P7veb – 2:30 PM