Chicago Med Lays the Groundwork for Ethan's Exit — and It's Romantic!

Warning: The following contains spoilers for Wednesday’s Chicago Med . Proceed at your own risk!

Looks like Dr. Ethan Choi will indeed be getting his happily ever after when he exits Chicago Med next month.

As previously reported, Brian Tee , who has played Ethan since the show’s debut in 2015, will depart the NBC drama this season in the Dec. 7 episode, titled “Could Be the Start of Something New.” And it now appears that he will be saying goodbye as wedding bells ring.

During this Wednesday’s episode, the hospital staff received surprise invitations to… Ethan and April’s nuptials! And they’re coming up real soon! Ethan explained to Dr. Charles that his dad’s death crystalized things for him, and that’s probably why things have been easier with April this time around.

“I guess I got closer to the guy she was holding out for,” Ethan summed up.

Although Ethan’s Med colleagues were happily shocked by the news of the impending wedding, the writing has been on the wall since the Season 8 premiere, when Yaya DaCosta made a surprise appearance as April. The two exes reconnected at the burial site for Ethan’s father and both reassured the other that they hadn’t gotten married in the time since they last saw each other. In a later episode, Ethan and April shared a heated dance at a night club, officially rekindling their romance.

#OneChicago fans, are you excited about the “Chexton” wedding? Does it feel like a fitting sendoff for Ethan?