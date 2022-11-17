ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverhill, MA

Haverhill cancels football season after alleged hazing video is made public

By Ross Cristantiello
Boston
Boston
 3 days ago

“I am alarmed, concerned and frankly disgusted by what I have been told and by the video that I was shown.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RzEVc_0jDg8aQY00
Haverhill High School. Lisa Poole/Boston Globe

Haverhill Public Schools abruptly canceled the rest of its football season Wednesday after a video reportedly showing hazing was made known to school officials.

In an online post, the district announced the cancellation of all future practices and forfeiture of all future games.

“Haverhill Public Schools is currently investigating misconduct involving some members of the high school football team. The investigation is ongoing and significant material was uncovered today which impacts the direction of the investigation and the entire school community,” the district said in a statement.

The decision to stop the football season was due to the “seriousness of the misconduct.”

Members of the coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. The Haverhill Police Department is continuing to look into the incident.

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini wrote on Facebook that he was made aware of the incident while on vacation. He said he was briefed on the particulars, and was shown a video of the alleged hazing. Fiorentini said he fully supported Superintendent Margaret Marotta’s decision to cancel the upcoming Thanksgiving game against Lowell High School.

“I am alarmed, concerned and frankly disgusted by what I have been told and by the video that I was shown,” he said. “The boys involved in this disgusting incident should be immediately permanently removed from the team. Parents deserve to know when they send their kids to play high school sports that their children will be safe.”

Fiorentini said he plans to be briefed on more details via phone on Thursday and in person when he returns to the city this weekend.

The leaked video shows alleged members of the football team sexually harassing a young man, Boston 25 News reported. Three people, one wearing a Haverhill football shirt, are shown dragging another person across the floor and pulling his clothes off. A fourth person, wearing only underwear, can be seen standing over the boy on the floor and straddling his face, Boston 25 News reported.

School officials said in their statement that privacy laws prevent them from disclosing any more information, including any disciplinary actions or safety measures.

“Haverhill Public Schools will not tolerate hazing, harassment, or retaliation in any form. Any such misconduct will be responded to swiftly and it will undoubtedly have lasting repercussions for all of those involved,” the district said in a statement.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
TheDailyBeast

Massachusetts High School in Turmoil Over ‘Disgusting’ Hazing Video

A group of Massachusetts high school football players and their coaches have been suspended, and the school’s entire football season canned, after a deeply disturbing hazing incident was captured in a viral video.Police now say they anticipate filing criminal charges against some of the Haverhill High School teammates, some of whom are over 18 years old. In the video, obtained by Boston 25 News, three Haverhill students—one of them wearing a Haverhill football shirt—can be seen dragging a reported freshman across the floor and stripping his clothes off. Then, a fourth teammate wearing only underwear straddles his head and commits...
HAVERHILL, MA
whdh.com

Haverhill school community outraged at hazing allegations

HAVERHILL, MASS. (WHDH) - A crowd of Haverhill residents gathered at City Hall for a school committee meeting focused on disturbing hazing allegations involving Haverhill High School football players that prompted the cancellation of the season. Among those speaking Thursday night were students who said they were shocked and saddened...
HAVERHILL, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island arrested for allegedly drugging, raping in downtown Boston

A well-known NBA trainer from Rhode Island has been arrested for allegedly drugging and raping in downtown Boston. According to Boston Police, on Friday, members of the Boston Police Sexual Assault Unit, Boston Police Fugitive Unit, and Warwick RI Police Department located and arrested 43-year-old Robert McClanaghan, of Warwick Rhode Island in East Greenwich Rhode Island. At the time of his arrest, the suspect was wanted on an arrest warrant issued out of Boston Municipal Court, on Thursday on charges of Rape and Drugging for Intercourse.
BOSTON, MA
97.5 WOKQ

NH’s Winnacunnet High School Replaces Haverhill in Thanksgiving Game

The Winnacunnet High School football team has stepped up and filled a Thanksgiving Day void for Lowell High School. The Lowell High Red Raiders were scheduled to play the Haverhill Hillies in their traditional Thanksgiving morning match up. But after video of a hazing incident in the Hillies locker room came to light all team activity was suspended and the Thanksgiving game was canceled.
HAMPTON, NH
framinghamsource.com

Framingham Police Arrest Woman on Larceny Charge

FRAMINGHAM _ Framingham Police arrested a Framingham woman on a larceny charge yesterday, November 17. Police arrested at 2:34 p.m. at 113 Beaver Street Jessica Powell, 34, of 149 Phelps Road in Framingham. She was charged with a Framingham warrant for vandalism and was also charged for stealing a package...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston Police Commissioner sends email to officers, clarifying permission to enter schools

BOSTON — Late Thursday, 25 Investigates obtained an email from the new Boston Police Commissioner Michael Cox to the entire Boston Police Department, clarifying that officers are allowed to enter public school buildings. Law enforcement sources tell 25 Investigates, there was confusion in the department about when officers were allowed to enter school, under the previous superintendent of BPS.
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts man set to graduate college gunned down after traffic dispute

Massachusetts officials have announced that investigators have developed additional information in connection with a fatal shooting that occurred on November 15. According to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Police Superintendent Barry Golner, based on the subsequent investigation, police and prosecutors believe that a fatal shooting on Chelmsford Street, at Maitland Avenue in Lowell may have followed a verbal altercation between the victim, 26-year-old Odogwu Ganobi of Lowell, and two parties who were not known to him.
LOWELL, MA
WCVB

Woman stabbed in Framingham; search for suspect continues

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Framingham police are searching for the person responsible for stabbing a woman in the Massachusetts city Wednesday afternoon. Framingham police Lt. Rachel Mickens confirmed the stabbing happened at about 2:30 p.m. on Phelps Road. Fire Chief Michael Dutcher said the victim, a 43-year-old woman, was transported...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Several Massachusetts teens arrested for allegedly violently beating, dragging, officer

Several teens were arrested this week after officials say the group violently beat and dragged one of their own. According to police, on Monday just before 4:00 p.m., Transit Police officers were assigned to the MBTA’s Forest Hills station for the Boston Public School break. At this time there were approximately 40 to 50 youths who were loitering inside the station. The youths refused to move along and utilize public transportation. Police stated that their behavior was causing a public inconvenience and creating an unsafe environment within the station.
BOSTON, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Woman Stabbed in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – A woman was stabbed in Framingham this afternoon, November 16. The stabbing happened on Phelps Road around 2:30 p.m. “This incident stemmed from an altercation between two parties who are known to each other,” said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The woman, in her 40s,...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
Boston

Boston

Boston, MA
60K+
Followers
21K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

What Boston really cares about right now.

 http://www.Boston.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy