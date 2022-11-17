Haverhill cancels football season after alleged hazing video is made public

“I am alarmed, concerned and frankly disgusted by what I have been told and by the video that I was shown.”

Haverhill High School. Lisa Poole/Boston Globe

Haverhill Public Schools abruptly canceled the rest of its football season Wednesday after a video reportedly showing hazing was made known to school officials.

In an online post, the district announced the cancellation of all future practices and forfeiture of all future games.

“Haverhill Public Schools is currently investigating misconduct involving some members of the high school football team. The investigation is ongoing and significant material was uncovered today which impacts the direction of the investigation and the entire school community,” the district said in a statement.

The decision to stop the football season was due to the “seriousness of the misconduct.”

Members of the coaching staff have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation. The Haverhill Police Department is continuing to look into the incident.

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini wrote on Facebook that he was made aware of the incident while on vacation. He said he was briefed on the particulars, and was shown a video of the alleged hazing. Fiorentini said he fully supported Superintendent Margaret Marotta’s decision to cancel the upcoming Thanksgiving game against Lowell High School.

“I am alarmed, concerned and frankly disgusted by what I have been told and by the video that I was shown,” he said. “The boys involved in this disgusting incident should be immediately permanently removed from the team. Parents deserve to know when they send their kids to play high school sports that their children will be safe.”

Fiorentini said he plans to be briefed on more details via phone on Thursday and in person when he returns to the city this weekend.

The leaked video shows alleged members of the football team sexually harassing a young man, Boston 25 News reported. Three people, one wearing a Haverhill football shirt, are shown dragging another person across the floor and pulling his clothes off. A fourth person, wearing only underwear, can be seen standing over the boy on the floor and straddling his face, Boston 25 News reported.

School officials said in their statement that privacy laws prevent them from disclosing any more information, including any disciplinary actions or safety measures.

“Haverhill Public Schools will not tolerate hazing, harassment, or retaliation in any form. Any such misconduct will be responded to swiftly and it will undoubtedly have lasting repercussions for all of those involved,” the district said in a statement.