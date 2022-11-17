Read full article on original website
Absolutely Gorgeous Hobbit Home is Available to Rent in Montana
As someone who is a nerd at heart, I can safely say that this is possibly one of the coolest Airbnb's I think I've ever seen. Have you ever wanted to know what it was like to live like the Hobbits from The Lord of the Rings? Well, for $182 per night, you can rent this Hobbit home in Clancy, just 15 minutes from downtown Helena.
Montana Beverages to Pair with Your Thanksgiving Dinner
The foods we associate with Thanksgiving are obvious, turkey and stuffing and gravy and I could go on and on. When it comes to liquids, however, the options are more vague. For the most important meal of the year, I make all of my consumption choices with purpose. That's why every Thanksgiving I make a point to drink a Montanan beverage as a way of celebrating my gratitude for this state. That sounds corny, but it's true. Here are some Montanan beverages I'd recommend to wash down your holiday deliciousness.
Montana Animal Shelter Needs Your Old Cooler…For the Kitties
Winter is here, and we are slowly getting acclimated to the long cold nights and frigid winds. But, as we sit in our heated homes enjoying hot cocoa, there are animals and pets outside roaming the frozen wasteland. Montana is no different than much of the rest of the country....
From Car Crashes to Animal Attacks, How Dangerous is Montana?
If there is one way to deter folks from moving to a particular place, it's by convincing them of the imminent danger they'll encounter. Over the past several years, people have been flooding into Montana. They're moving to Big Sky Country to escape the big city, have a simpler life, and enjoy the beauty of the state.
This Holiday Season Don’t Be A Statistic In Montana
With the "Brawl of the Wild" happening this weekend and Thanksgiving next weekend, there will be a lot of people on the roads. AAA is predicting this upcoming holiday the roads will be crowded. They are predicting it will be just shy of pre-pandemic levels. But, the high price of gas will not be stopping many people from hitting the road. As you are making your plans to get out on the highway, according to the report, Wednesday before 11am will be the best time to travel.
Montana Towns as Thanksgiving Foods: Laugh Your Feathers Off
Every Montana town has a unique charm to it, just as every Thanksgiving food is delicious in its own way. You've read about Montana towns as Halloween candy but now I'll set the table for the ultimate list of Montana towns and what Thanksgiving foods they would be, dig in:
This is a Big Problem in Montana During the Winter
Driving conditions in Montana can be downright treacherous during the winter. Roads are covered in snow and ice, and visibility can be almost nonexistent at times. I live in Manhattan and commute to Bozeman each day for work. Most of the year, I can make it into town just fine, but during the winter my commute can be a real struggle. There's nothing worse than getting caught behind a semi during a snow storm.
Holiday Deliveries In Montana: What You Can Do
Ahh...the holidays. A time when packages, gifts, letters and cards are flung about our physical space at exorbitant rates, even for people you would have forgotten ever existed unless Facebook reminded you that they're still kicking. Hey, would it kill you to mail a card to Janet from high school?
Montana Special Olympics Are Staying Busy This Winter
The Montana Special Olympics are staying busy this winter season with events planned through the end of this year and the beginning of next year. I have had the honor of being a part of Special Olympics events in the past and I continue to look forward to helping out these amazing athletes whenever I can. They have a some events planned in the upcoming months.
Dana Carvey Talks About Missoula and His Montana Roots (Audio)
Montana has its fair share of Montana-born celebrities. One of which is an SNL alumnus and famous comedian, Dana Carvey. Doing celebrity interviews has always been a big bonus of working in radio. I grew up watching Dana Carvey on Saturday Night Live, and like many of you can recite every word to the Waynes World movies. Now while Dana was born in Missoula, his family moved when he was about 2 years old.
‘Yellowstone’ Luke Grimes Shares ‘Montana Locals’ Story on Kimmel
I have had a couple of buddies who grew up in Hawaii or spent a good chunk of their lives on one of the islands. Only to eventually end up in Montana, out of all places. They would tell me stories about how the locals treat tourists, especially tourists who plan on moving to Hawaii. Locals in Hawaii are not fond of more people moving to the already crowded state. So they don't treat some out of staters as nicely as some would in other parts of the country.
New Restrictions Cause Howling Over Montana Wolf Hunting Regs
Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks finds themselves at odds with a District Court order involving an always-controversial topic. Wolves and wolf hunting are some of the most polarizing subjects in the Montana hunting community. And while FWP stands by its wolf management policies, a Lewis and Clark County District Court says otherwise.
Why Car Washes Are Still Important In Montana Winter
"Why even bother?" I hear, as the snow falls in the daytime, freezes to your hood overnight, and sits there abetted by the outside Montana temperatures well below freezing. Why bother washing your car at all? Aren't you going to waste money, or water, or time?. You can look at...
Ticketmaster Under Investigation After Taylor Swift Eras Tour Ticket Disaster
According to a new report on Saturday (Nov. 19), Ticketmaster is now under investigation by the top legal authorities in three states after a botched rollout of tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour left millions of fans frustrated and empty handed. The Associated Press reports that the Attorneys General...
A Montana Couple is Heading to World Championship of Axe Throwing
I can remember the first time I threw an axe. I was at a house party and a friend handed me an axe. I was a little taken aback, thinking to myself, "What does this guy expect me to do with this? Cut more firewood?" Then he takes me over to the lane they had built specifically for throwing the axe. Granted, I didn't think it was the safest activity to do while at a party that was also holding a beer pong tournament and the occasional keg stand. But I gave it a shot anyways. My first throw was a dead-on bullseye, and I was immediately hooked.
Light Up Western Montana in 2022 — Show Us Your Brightest and Most Beautiful Holiday Displays
It's the most wonderful time of the year, and there's also no better time to show the world how much you love the holiday season. Let's light up our neighborhoods more than ever before. How?. Between now and December 16, we need you to share photos of your most creative,...
5 Incredible Animals That Will Be Hibernating in Montana
Who wouldn't want to get away from the world for a few months and enjoy some peace and quiet? I certainly would. With winter comes cold weather, snow, and the disappearance of many animals. Birds migrate toward warmer temperatures, but what about the animals that can't fly? How do they get through the cold months?
Did You Know The Beatles Covered a Song By a Montanan?
The Beatles are maybe the most written-about band in all of music, but not everyone knows their Montana connection. Here's the original 1959 song "Hippy Hippy Shake" by Chan Romero from Billings. There's such an energy to this rock and roll song. Typical of that era, the lyrics are about...
Montana AG Has Show and Tell with Fentanyl Reversal Kit
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Radio is not a visual medium, however, Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen was in Missoula on Wednesday and brought the new ‘Opioid Reversal Kit’ into the KGVO Talk Back studio to emphasize the seriousness of the fentanyl crisis in Montana. “The last couple...
Montana Town Makes List of Must-Visit Places in 2023
If you are planning any trips in the next year, keep this town on your radar; it's a blast, and we're not the only ones noticing. Montana is known for its many well-loved small towns. Each small town has a different personality, culture, and atmosphere—that's what makes Montana special. But which of these many small towns is considered a "must-visit"?
