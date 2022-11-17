ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hartford, CT

$130 million dollar development project coming to Hartford

By Bob Wilson
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NhA8S_0jDg8RQt00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Capital Regional Development Authority announced the developer for a new $130 million project coming to the city of Hartford Wednesday.

The Bushnell South project will turn a sea of parking into a brand-new neighborhood with restaurants, entertainment, and coffee shops.

The Michaels group was awarded the contract to develop the land. Mayor Bronin believes the organization best understands the area and how to blend it in with the rest of the neighborhoods and the historic districts.

“The group that was selected Michaels is a national development firm with tremendous experience all across the country and it’s exciting that they will bring that expertise to Hartford on such an important project,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D).

The development will have two city blocks of prime real estate across the street from the Bushnell Theatre and state Capitol. Mayor Bronin said the Michaels group plans to add parking underneath the new development.

“The development is about reconnecting our neighborhoods, healing those wounds that are left by highways or surface parking and filling them in with residential,” said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin (D).

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 18

Kert Rowlins
1d ago

it's amazing how many people are saying they got no money. including the state. But if u look around you'll see all the "developing" going on. from dollar stores, hospital's, and of course you have something like this development.whom doesn't even live in the state. maybe not even the country 🤔🤯✌️

Reply
2
freya norse
2d ago

🙄just what Hartford needs…I hope the lower class realizes this is a ploy to push them out.

Reply(7)
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
cbia.com

Hartford HealthCare Opens New Headquarters

At the corner of Pearl and Trumbull streets in downtown Hartford, one of the state’s largest healthcare organizations is working to improve the city’s economy while reimagining healthcare. Hartford HealthCare officially opened the doors of its new headquarters Nov. 17 before a standing room only crowd of hundreds...
HARTFORD, CT
Daily Voice

Torrington Woman Killed In Head-On Crash On Route 202 In New Hartford

Police are investigating a fatal head-on crash on a busy Connecticut roadway. It happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 in Litchfield County on Route 202 in New Hartford. A 2016 Ryder Truck was traveling eastbound and a 2004 Honda Odyssey EX was traveling westbound when, for an unknown reason, the Odyssey crossed the double-yellow line in the roadway and struck the Ryder Truck head-on, Connecticut State Police said.
NEW HARTFORD, CT
wiltonbulletin.com

'Why here?' Danbury residents shout at mayor, Clancy company planning 196,000-square-foot warehouse

DANBURY — An at times combative crowd gathered in the lobby of The Summit development complex shouted over each other in anger as local officials and attorneys representing Clancy Relocation and Logistics attempted to answer questions and provide information on the company’s planned warehouse development on an adjacent lot located on the city’s west side.
DANBURY, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain breaks ground on new, $20 million Public Works Operation Facility

NEW BRITAIN – The city held a groundbreaking for the new Public Works Operations Facility Thursday morning. “While I hope that none of you need the services of police or fire, you need our services every single day, whether you’re driving down the road, when you turn on your faucet, flush your toilet, that’s Public Works and God help me it’s going to snow pretty soon and we have to clean up that mess too,” said Mark Moriarty, Public Works director We maintain 170 miles of streets, and we have 40,000 trash and recycling bins around the city, but despite the great job that I think that we do, despite how vital we are to the city, I never thought the building of a new facility would get done during my tenure as director.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
WTNH

Hartford HealthCare opens new workspace, announces partnership with Google to increase health access

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford HealthCare officially opened its doors to a new, brilliant workspace in the heart of downtown Hartford on Thursday, investing in the capital city, innovation and its colleagues. “This was built with the idea to reignite Hartford,” Hartford HealthCare President Jeffrey Flaks said during a ribbon cutting for the new 110,000 […]
HARTFORD, CT
WCAX

Man wanted for Connecticut murder arrested in Vermont

VERNON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont State Police say a man wanted for murder in Connecticut was arrested in Vernon on Thursday. Police say Shawn Santoro, 26, from Windsor, Connecticut, was arrested at a home on Bemis Road. Santoro has an extraditable warrant out of Connecticut for murder and criminal in...
VERNON, VT
ctexaminer.com

I-95 Study to Consider Expanding and Redesigning the Eastern Connecticut Interstate Corridor

The Connecticut Department of Transportation is studying a possible expansion of the eastern Connecticut I-95 corridor, within and outside the right of way, including lengthening on and off ramps. The Planning and Environmental Linkages Study is charged with identifying solutions to reduce congestion and lower travel time between Branford and the Rhode Island border.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Noose found at RHAM High School in Hebron

HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — A staff member at RHAM High School in Hebron discovered a noose in the locker room on Friday morning, police said. The Connecticut State Police Hate Crimes Unit has been advised, and the investigation remains ongoing. Region 8 Superintendent Colin McNamara issued a statement regarding the incident, calling the incident a […]
HEBRON, CT
Journal Inquirer

Windsor uses $65,000 to start Pigeon Hill roadwork

WINDSOR — The Town Council unanimously approved a $65,000 appropriation from its Capital Projects Fund to start the Pigeon Hill Road Rehabilitation Project. Director of Public Works and Town Engineer Bob Jarvis spoke to the council about the project at its Nov. 7 meeting. “The multiphase rehabilitation of Pigeon...
WINDSOR, CT
Eyewitness News

1 hospitalized, 15 without a place to stay following Hartford fire

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - One person was hospitalized and 15 people total were forced out of their homes because of a fire in Hartford. Firefighters said they responded to 42 Lisbon St. shortly after midnight on Friday. The building was a three-family home located in the city’s Sheldon Charter Oak...
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

WTNH

31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy