ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Andre Iguodala: Scouting report and accolades

USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MZN2W_0jDg8MGU00

Andre Iguodala|#9

Position: G-F

Born: 01/28/84

Height: 6-6 / 1.98

Weight: 207 lbs. / 93.9 kg.

Salary: $2,905,851

SCOUTING REPORT

Seasoned vet who’s among the best role players in NBA history… Has been an excellent defender, rebounder and playmaker at his position for many seasons… Very athletic for his age… Never a huge scoring threat to begin with, he has regressed in that department over the years… Last averaged double digits in scoring in 2013.

Do you find this scouting report inaccurate/outdated? Contact us here: hoopshype@hoopshype.com

ACCOLADES

NBA titles: 4 (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

Finals MVP: 1 (2015)

All-Star: 1 (2012)

All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2005)

All-Defensive 1st Team: 1 (2014)

All-Defensive 2nd Team: 1 (2011)

Olympic gold: 1 (2012)

World Cup gold: 1 (2010)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 217 LBS

Standing reach: 8-foot-9.5

Height without shoes: 6-foot-5.75

Height with shoes: 6-foot-6.75

Wingspan: 6-foot-11

Comments / 0

Related
hotnewhiphop.com

Steph Curry Has A Message For Klay Thompson

Klay Thompson has struggled to start the season. Steph Curry and Klay Thompson are an iconic NBA duo. Together, they form the splash brothers. Of course, these two are some of the most prolific shooters the NBA has ever seen. They have won four NBA titles together, and they have an opportunity to win more.
The Spun

2-Time NBA All-Star Isaiah Thomas Reportedly Lands New Job

Former All-Star guard Isaiah Thomas has landed a new gig, but it's not on an NBA roster. Marcus Spears announced that Thomas will join the broadcast team for Overtime Elite this season. He'll apparently make his broadcasting debut tonight. Thomas, 33, should bring plenty of knowledge to the broadcast booth....
Vibe

Stephen A. Smith Suggests Golden State Warriors Trade For Kevin Durant

Stephen A. Smith believes the solution to the Golden State Warriors’ disappointing start to the 2022-2023 season lies in their recent history. The 55-year-old suggests that the defending NBA champions should trade for Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant, who previously played for the Warriors from 2016-2019. During Thursday morning’s (Nov. 17) broadcast of ESPN’s First Take, the accredited journalist first addressed the San Francisco powerhouse’s unexpected struggles. “I’m not going to blame the Warriors for that just yet because in their eyes, and I know this for a fact, in their eyes they didn’t come into the season aiming to...
WASHINGTON, CA
FanSided

Lakers look foolish as former role player is putting together career year

In the last few years, the concept of “mortgaging your future” for a short-term upgrade has blown up in team’s faces more often than it has succeeded. The Clippers and Nets are reeling from the Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and James Harden deals, and the Russell Westbrook deal is crippling the Los Angeles Lakers.
hotnewhiphop.com

Jalen Ramsey Calls Out LeBron James For His Lies

LeBron James’ lies have become the latest internet meme. Jalen Ramsey recently won a Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams. His stature as not just a football player but as a celebrity has risen, and recently, he was on the cover of Haute Living. As someone who plays in Los Angeles, Ramsey fraternizes with some huge stars, including the likes of LeBron James.
Yardbarker

Dwight Howard posts ridiculous stat line in Taiwan debut

Dwight Howard made his debut for the Taoyuan Leopards of Taiwan’s T1 League on Friday, and he posted one of the most ridiculous stat lines you will see. Howard went absolutely nuts in a 120-115 overtime win against New Taipei CTBC DEA. The veteran center scored 38 points on 14/32 shooting, collected 25 rebounds, contributed nine assists and added four blocks. He even attempted ten threes, making two of them.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera disciplined Commanders players for drinking alcohol on team plane

One of the more widely-circulated social media videos on Monday night into Tuesday was Washington Commanders quarterback Taylor Heinicke drinking a beer on the team plane. Heinicke and his teammates were celebrating Washington’s 32-21 win over the previously unbeaten Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. Several videos showed Washington players singing and dancing in the locker room, which prompted head coach Ron Rivera to say Tuesday he was going to get on some of his younger players.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Spun

Atlanta Hawks Reportedly Discussing Major NBA Trade

The Atlanta Hawks have reportedly opened up preliminary trade discussions involving sixth-year forward John Collins, per NBA insider Shams Charania. The Suns have been named as a possible frontrunner given their draft capital and need for depth at the forward position. Collins is off to the slowest start of his...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2023 NFL mock draft: First-round pre-Thanksgiving projections

With Thanksgiving right around the corner, and bowl games not too far away, it’s time for NFL personnel teams to ramp up their studies of college prospects for the 2023 NFL draft. It’s a year-round process, but especially for teams that unfortunately have no worries about extended seasons (i.e., playoffs), it’s really time to look at what went wrong, and how things can be fixed in the person of this or that draft prospect.
ARIZONA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

172K+
Followers
232K+
Post
70M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy