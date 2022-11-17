Andre Iguodala: Scouting report and accolades

Andre Iguodala|#9

Position: G-F

Born: 01/28/84

Height: 6-6 / 1.98

Weight: 207 lbs. / 93.9 kg.

Salary: $2,905,851

SCOUTING REPORT

Seasoned vet who’s among the best role players in NBA history… Has been an excellent defender, rebounder and playmaker at his position for many seasons… Very athletic for his age… Never a huge scoring threat to begin with, he has regressed in that department over the years… Last averaged double digits in scoring in 2013.

ACCOLADES

NBA titles: 4 (2015, 2017, 2018, 2022)

Finals MVP: 1 (2015)

All-Star: 1 (2012)

All-Rookie 2nd Team: 1 (2005)

All-Defensive 1st Team: 1 (2014)

All-Defensive 2nd Team: 1 (2011)

Olympic gold: 1 (2012)

World Cup gold: 1 (2010)

DRAFT COMBINE MEASUREMENTS

Weight: 217 LBS

Standing reach: 8-foot-9.5

Height without shoes: 6-foot-5.75

Height with shoes: 6-foot-6.75

Wingspan: 6-foot-11