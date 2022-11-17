Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit the Magical Christmas Tree Forest in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenHamburg, NY
Western New York received nearly 6 feet of snow the weekend before Thanksgiving, causing road closuresZoran BogdanovicBuffalo, NY
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in New York StateKristen WaltersBuffalo, NY
State of Emergency Issued Ahead of Sizeable Expected SnowfallJ.M. LesinskiBuffalo, NY
Student gets shoes for bullied classmate: "It was upsetting him"Amy ChristieBuffalo, NY
Related
Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
Off-duty customs officer arraigned for menacing victim with handgun
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Tuesday that an Orchard Park man was arraigned on one count of menacing in the second degree.
WATCH: Police investigate deadly officer-involved shooting in Town of Niagara
Town of Niagara Police say the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office and the state attorney general’s office are probing Saturday’s officer involved shooting during a domestic dispute.
Adolescent offender in Kensington Expressway crash indicted on additional charges
The adolescent offender alleged of being behind the wheel of a deadly one-car crash nearly a month ago on the Kensington Expressway was back in court on Tuesday for arraignment on further charges. Read more here:
Customs and border protection officer arraigned on menacing charge
HAMBURG, N.Y. (WIVB) — A customs and border protection officer was arraigned on a misdemeanor menacing charge on Thursday, the Erie County District Attorney’s office announced. Derek Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park was arraigned on one count of menacing in the second degree. While off-duty on Nov. 6, Gentner allegedly followed a male victim as […]
City employee killed while assisting in snow removal in South Buffalo
BUFFALO, N.Y. — A City of Buffalo employee was killed Wednesday after being struck by a high lift during the snow removal process in South Buffalo. The accident happened around 11:15 a.m. on the scene of McKinley Pkwy. between Olcott and Tifft Street. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia says...
Off-duty CBP officer accused of menacing
HAMBURG, N.Y. — An off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer is accused of menacing with a handgun. Derek J. Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park is charged with one count of menacing in the second degree. He was arraigned in Hamburg Town Court. Investigators say Gentner allegedly followed the...
Teenage driver charged in crash of stolen car that killed 4 in Buffalo
Buffalo, N.Y. — A 16-year-old accused of driving a stolen SUV involved in a high-speed crash that killed four teenage passengers was arraigned Tuesday on manslaughter and other charges. The parents of two of those killed, meanwhile, have filed a lawsuit against automaker Kia, claiming their children would be...
Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash
BUFFALO, N.Y. — The accused driver involved in a fatal crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo last month has been indicted on manslaughter charges. Julian Armstead, 16, is facing four counts of manslaughter in the second degree and was arraigned in Erie County Court in front of Judge Susan M. Eagan. He is also charged with one count of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, all felonies.
Man accused of trying to rob Cattaraugus County post office
He's scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.
Teen facing charges for killing passengers after crashing stolen vehicle on 33
The district attorney's office announced a 16-year-old boy faces multiple charges, including manslaughter, in the crash that occurred on Route 33.
Batavia Police asking for the public's assistance to locate missing teen
BATAVIA, N.Y. — Batavia Police are asking for your help finding a missing teen. The 13-year-old girl went missing late last week. Police tell us that Jaylynn Alvord was last seen on Thursday, wearing a tie-dye sweatshirt and black jeans. She is 5 feet and 4 inches tall, about...
Erie County Sheriff identifies person hit and killed by train
FARNHAM, N.Y. — On Monday morning, Erie County Sheriff John Garcia put out a request to help identify human remains found near railroad tracks in the Village of Farnham on Nov. 19. Later that day, it was announced the person was identified as Manuel Battaglia, 63, of Derby. Sheriff...
nyspnews.com
Kendall woman arrested for DWI
On November 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Trisha M. Moyer, 44, of Kendall, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 15, 2022, Troopers stopped Moyer on State Route 262 in the town of Elba for traffic infractions. While interviewing Moyer, she exhibited signs of impairment. Moyer was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Batavia, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC.
Man dead following police-involved shooting
NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man identified as Daniel D. Kachinoski is dead following an officer-involved shooting, according to the Town of Niagara Police Department. Sheriff Michael Filicetti viewed the police body cam video and said "I can tell that based on what I have reviewed thus far,...
Detectives seek help in identifying person struck by train
The Erie County Sheriff's office is seeking the public's help in identifying an individual who was struck by a train in the Village of Farnham.
Baby revived with Narcan; 2 arrested, Sheriff says
Both will be in court at a later date.
Buffalo Police Captain sued for racist rant, hostile work enviornment
In a 17 page lawsuit, filed in Federal Court, three members of the Buffalo Police Behavioral Health Team allege their boss, Amber Beyer went on a 20 minute racist rant in May.
WGRZ TV
Frustrated by the lack of plowed streets, South Buffalo resident starts clearing the street himself
BUFFALO, N.Y. — It hasn't snowed in South Buffalo since Sunday, but residents in the neighborhood are still frustrated that side streets aren't passable. "It was one of the areas hit the hardest, but there was really not much concentration of help," said Roman Celniker. "I feel like there...
nyspnews.com
Seeking public assistance in collision investigation
The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Clarence are seeking public assistance in identifying the owner/operator of this vehicle. This was taken on Salt Road in the town of Clarence. If you have any information, contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200.
2 On Your Side
Buffalo, NY
26K+
Followers
18K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Western New York local newshttps://www.wgrz.com/
Comments / 0