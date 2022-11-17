ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
News 4 Buffalo

Off-duty Buffalo police officer arraigned on gun charge

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 27-year-old off-duty Buffalo police officer was arraigned on a gun charge Monday morning, according to the Erie County District Attorney. Dequinn Saunders, of Buffalo, was arraigned on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree. On Oct. 7, Saunders allegedly left his legally-owned, loaded handgun underneath […]
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Off-duty CBP officer accused of menacing

HAMBURG, N.Y. — An off-duty US Customs and Border Protection officer is accused of menacing with a handgun. Derek J. Gentner, 39, of Orchard Park is charged with one count of menacing in the second degree. He was arraigned in Hamburg Town Court. Investigators say Gentner allegedly followed the...
HAMBURG, NY
2 On Your Side

Buffalo teen facing manslaughter charges in fatal 33 crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The accused driver involved in a fatal crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo last month has been indicted on manslaughter charges. Julian Armstead, 16, is facing four counts of manslaughter in the second degree and was arraigned in Erie County Court in front of Judge Susan M. Eagan. He is also charged with one count of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, all felonies.
BUFFALO, NY
nyspnews.com

Kendall woman arrested for DWI

On November 15, 2022, Troopers out of SP Batavia arrested Trisha M. Moyer, 44, of Kendall, NY for Driving while Intoxicated and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On November 15, 2022, Troopers stopped Moyer on State Route 262 in the town of Elba for traffic infractions. While interviewing Moyer, she exhibited signs of impairment. Moyer was placed under arrest after failing multiple SFSTs and transported to SP Batavia, where a chemical breath test revealed a 0.14% BAC.
KENDALL, NY
2 On Your Side

Man dead following police-involved shooting

NIAGARA COUNTY, N.Y. — A 40-year-old man identified as Daniel D. Kachinoski is dead following an officer-involved shooting, according to the Town of Niagara Police Department. Sheriff Michael Filicetti viewed the police body cam video and said "I can tell that based on what I have reviewed thus far,...
NIAGARA COUNTY, NY
nyspnews.com

Seeking public assistance in collision investigation

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation out of SP Clarence are seeking public assistance in identifying the owner/operator of this vehicle. This was taken on Salt Road in the town of Clarence. If you have any information, contact the NYSP at 585-344-6200.
CLARENCE, NY
