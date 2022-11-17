BUFFALO, N.Y. — The accused driver involved in a fatal crash that killed four teenagers in Buffalo last month has been indicted on manslaughter charges. Julian Armstead, 16, is facing four counts of manslaughter in the second degree and was arraigned in Erie County Court in front of Judge Susan M. Eagan. He is also charged with one count of assault in the first degree, one count of assault in the second degree and one count of criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, all felonies.

