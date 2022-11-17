Read full article on original website
Md. AG files motion to unveil documents detailing Archdiocese of Baltimore clergy abuse
BALTIMORE, Md. (7News) — The Maryland Attorney General filed a motion in court Thursday to have documents and interviews from a four-year investigation into clergy abuse released to the public. The office’s 456-page report found more than 600 victims of sexual abuse. The abusers were identified as 158 priests...
Virginia first lady launches campaign for women and girls' well-being
RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The first lady of Virginia, Suzanne Youngkin, announced a new campaign focusing on two areas: the well-being and workforce of women and girls. Through the campaign, Youngkin will connect, celebrate and champion Virginia's women and girls. “The privilege of serving Virginians is something I take...
Amazon Fresh donates turkeys, funds for over 100,000 holiday meals for DC area families
WASHINGTON (7News) — Amazon Fresh donated 1,000 turkeys and $50,000 to Capital Area Food Bank ahead of the holiday season. Employees distributed the turkeys to families in need around the DMV. These donations were in honor of National Hunger and Homelessness week which takes place every November. WATCH| Thanksgiving...
'Progressing positively': UVA shooting survivor Mike Hollins recovering at Va. hospital
WASHINGTON (7News) — The two surviving victims injured in a deadly University of Virginia shooting are on their way to recovery. 7News learned Thursday that Michael Hollins Jr., a football player from Louisiana and UVA's running back, is now in intermediate care and "progressing positively," according to a representative for the Hollins family.
Leonid Meteor Shower: When to watch it in the DC area
WASHINGTON (7News) — The Leonid Meteor Showers have been active since Nov. 3. The event peaked on Thursday but there are still many chances to see the brilliant Leonids. Tim Pruss sent 7News an amazing photo he captured of the fireball streaks across the sky over Olney, Maryland. The...
First Alert Winter Weather Outlook: How much snow can the DC area expect this winter?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Winter is coming! So what can you expect from this season? Just how much snow will fall this winter and how cold will it be this December, January and February?. Check out 7News' First Alert Weather Team's winter weather outlook:. Average snowfall for D.C. proper is...
DC Weather: Mostly sunny but breezy Thursday as colder air arrives
WASHINGTON (7News) — A push of colder air is set to arrive Thursday and Friday with highs only in the middle 40s and early morning temperatures in the 20s. Looking ahead to the weekend, it will feel more like late December and early January, especially with increasing winds. Highs...
DC Weather: Cold and breezy start to Friday; temps to reach mid-40s
WASHINGTON (7News) — Plan for a cold and breezy start to Friday with early temperatures in the 20s and 30s. Afternoon highs this Friday will reach the middle 40s with cooler feels-like readings. Looking ahead to the weekend, it will feel more like late December and early January, especially...
