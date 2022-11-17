ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Virginia first lady launches campaign for women and girls' well-being

RICHMOND, Va. (WSET) — The first lady of Virginia, Suzanne Youngkin, announced a new campaign focusing on two areas: the well-being and workforce of women and girls. Through the campaign, Youngkin will connect, celebrate and champion Virginia's women and girls. “The privilege of serving Virginians is something I take...
VIRGINIA STATE
WJLA

Leonid Meteor Shower: When to watch it in the DC area

WASHINGTON (7News) — The Leonid Meteor Showers have been active since Nov. 3. The event peaked on Thursday but there are still many chances to see the brilliant Leonids. Tim Pruss sent 7News an amazing photo he captured of the fireball streaks across the sky over Olney, Maryland. The...
MARYLAND STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy