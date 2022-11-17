ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Winchcombe meteorite brings clues to life’s origins to Gloucestershire

By Jon Kelvey
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P7X5U_0jDg7oB100

A meteorite that landed in the British county of Gloucestershire in 2021 carried with it clues to the origins of Earth’s water, and possibly of life , according to researchers.

The Winchcombe meteorite gets its name from the village of Winchcombe, where the meteorite fell on 28 February, 2021, and where it was quickly recovered. The quick recovery meant there was less contamination from Earthly sources that could confound scientists’ findings when studying the space rock.

In a new study published Wednesday in the journal Science Advances , researchers analysed the meteorite and found it contained just less than 11% water by weight, locked within minerals in the stone, as well as organic compounds such as amino acids. Moreover, the overall chemical composition of the water within the Winchombe meteorite closely tracks that of water on Earth.

The findings help further bolster the growing scientific consensus that water containing asteroids and comets made a significant contribution of water to the early Earth, helping to make our planet a blue one. Space rocks impacting the early Earth also brought with them amino acids, which are the building blocks of life.

Similar traces of water and amino acids have been detected in samples of the asteroid Ryugu taken and returned to Earth by the Japanese Space Agency’s Hayabusa 2 mission . Ryugu is a carbonaceous asteroid, a dark, carbon-rich space rock of the same sort the Winchombe meteorite originated in around 4.5 billion years ago.

Nasa’s Osiris-Rex mission, meanwhile, has taken samples from Asteroid Bennu, a space rock of a different kind of composition, and will return those samples for analysis on Earth in 2029.

Scientists study meteorites and send spacecraft to sample asteroids because these ancient space rocks act like deep frozen archives, preserving matter as it once was in the early Solar System. Understanding asteroids can help scientists both understand how planets such as Earth initially formed, but as the findings in the Winchcombe meteorite suggest, how asteroids and comets may have shaped our planet’s evolution, and even kickstarted the evolution of life itself.

Comments / 0

Related
Richard Scott

Scientists found a sci-fi-like creature that surprised them by devouring a full-grown alligator. 

Alien creature foundMing-Chih Huang, Tadashi Kawai, Neil Bruce via Journal of Natural History. Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only. Researchers recently discovered the most dangerous giant bug-like creature that can eat a fully grown alligator. This creature looks like some friction creature from sci-fi, but it isn't easy to believe that it is located inside the deep sea.
CNET

NASA Spacecraft Snaps Haunting View of Earth From 380,000 Miles Away

NASA's Lucy spacecraft is on a mission to visit Jupiter's ancient Trojan asteroids, but it took time during its journey to capture some poignant views of its home planet. NASA shared the images on Tuesday, and they serve as a reminder of just how solitary our planet is. A stark...
msn.com

31 breathtaking NASA photos you have to see to believe

Slide 1 of 32: On July 11, 2022, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) released the first image captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which shows the universe as it has never been seen before. President Joe Biden released the first photo in a live event streamed on NASA TV. Prior to the reveal, the image and four others captured by the James Webb Space Telescope were only shared with a small group of scientists from around the world who were astounded and almost moved to tears. These groundbreaking images are only the start of the Webb Telescope pioneering the next era in space photography and digital exploration. NASA officially began operations on Oct. 1, 1958, as the primary organization for U.S. civil aerospace research and development. Just 11 years later, NASA landed the first human on the moon in 1969. In the 1970s, the focus shifted to developing a space station. Skylab was launched, unmanned, in May 1973. Three crewed missions followed during the next seven months to repair the station and conduct experiments. The first international space station partnership was the Apollo-Soyuz Test Project in 1975, which brought American and Soviet crews together. The space shuttle program became fully realized in April 1981 with the manned launch of the Columbia. In 135 missions flown with five shuttles, there were two catastrophic accidents—Challenger and Columbia. Discovery delivered the Hubble Space Telescope into orbit. The 30-year shuttle program was significant in setting the foundation for future Earth-to-orbit transportation and sustained space stays. Shuttle technology led to the construction of the International Space Station, the largest structure humans have put into space. As of May 2022, 258 astronauts from 20 countries have lived there, conducting experiments and documenting life in space since 2000. In 2017, NASA opened the digital doors to its image and video library website, allowing the public to access more than 140,000 images, videos, and audio files. The collection provides unprecedented views of space. Stacker reviewed the collection to select 31 of the most breathtaking images, including the first from the James Webb Space Telescope. Keep reading to see these stunning images, curated with further information about the captured scenes. You may also like: Space discoveries that will blow your mind.
BGR.com

Something terrifying is happening at the border of our solar system

Our solar system is just a small slice of the universe. From the depth that James Webb’s first images have provided, to the journeys that Voyager 1 and Voyager 2 have taken into interstellar space, our universe is much bigger beyond our solar system’s edge. Now, though, scientists have noticed a series of terrifying changes in the heliopause, the border between our solar system and interstellar space.
BGR.com

This is when the Sun and Earth will die, according to scientists

The Sun is one of the most important parts of our little circle of life. In fact, you could say that pretty much all known life on Earth relies on the Sun in some shape, form, or fashion. But the Sun won’t exist forever, and scientists now say they figured out when the Sun and Earth will die. Spoiler alert: It isn’t happening anytime soon.
Andrei Tapalaga

What Will Humans Look Like 1,000 Years From Now?

Humans are trying to unlock more of our cerebellum capacityImage by Stefan Kleine Wolter from Pixabay. Humanity has been evolving for thousands of years and as technology advances, our evolution seems to accelerate. According to current researchers on this subject, nanobots will be present in every cell of the human body within a thousand years, protecting it against harmful chemicals and diseases.
DOPE Quick Reads

65 years ago, Russia launched a dog into space knowing she would die- The Husky was the 1st animal to orbit Earth

Laika the Husky was the "first living creature in orbit." She was a Moscow street dog who became the "first creature to orbit Earth," but tragically dying in space. On Nov. 3, 1957, the Soviet Union launched Laika aboard the Sputnik 2. Originally named Kudrayavka, Little Curly, Laika was not the first dog to enter space but was the first to orbit Earth. The Soviets previously sent 36 other dogs into space. [i] [ii]
Lord Ganesh

The Golden Blood Type: The Rarest Blood Type in the World

In the blood types of the ABO system, Type O is the most common blood type in the world, occurring in about 38% of people. However, there’s also another type of blood that has been known to be extremely rare and can only be found in an estimated 7% of people worldwide. It’s called golden blood, and while it may look similar to Type O+, it has quite a few differences that make it significantly rarer than its counterpart. Here are some quick facts about golden blood and how to recognize someone who has this type of blood.
The Guardian

Lost and found: how two dead giant bees on eBay sparked the hunt to find one alive

A “flying bulldog” is how conservation photographer Clay Bolt described it, while local people call it raja ofu, or the king of bees. Wallace’s giant bee (Megachile pluto) is certainly a bee-hemoth. The world’s largest species of bee, it can grow to four times the size of a honeybee, with a wingspan of 64mm (2.5in). Such a giant should be hard to lose, but the incredibly rare bee, native to a cluster of Indonesian islands, was feared extinct for nearly 40 years, until Bolt and his colleagues “rediscovered” it in 2019.
petapixel.com

Photos of Newly Discovered Deep-Sea Creatures Living in the Remote Ocean

These photos show newly discovered deep-sea creatures living in the far reaches of the Indian Ocean close to underwater volcanos. The bizarre fish were uncovered during an expedition to Austalia’s remote Cocos (Keeling) Islands Marine Park by scientists from the Museums Victoria Research Institute. The team surveyed previously unknown...
ScienceAlert

Scientists Created a Black Hole in The Lab, And Then It Started to Glow

A new kind of black hole analog could tell us a thing or two about an elusive radiation theoretically emitted by the real thing. Using a chain of atoms in single-file to simulate the event horizon of a black hole, a team of physicists has observed the equivalent of what we call Hawking radiation – particles born from disturbances in the quantum fluctuations caused by the black hole's break in spacetime.
TheDailyBeast

Scientists Found a Way to Predict Your Death by How You Walk

We’re all going to die eventually—but what if you knew when you’d be at risk for dropping dead, based solely on the way you walk? A new study shows that measurements taken with wrist-worn motion sensors can be used to predict one’s mortality risk up to five years later. As one of the largest validations of wearable technology to date, the research raises the possibility of one day using the motion detection system in smartphones to survey patient health without the need for in-person visits to the doctor’s office.The study, published Thursday in the journal PLOS Digital Health, was run...
The Independent

The Independent

926K+
Followers
303K+
Post
471M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy