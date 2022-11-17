Rockford-area gas prices are falling, but record high expected for Thanksgiving

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The average price for a gallon of gas in the Rockford area is more than $.64 less than it was a month ago.

The average price across the Stateline’s 10 cheapest gas stations is $3.68 per gallon. This time last month, drivers were paying around $4.32 per gallon at the pump.

“The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a release.

De Haan says while oil prices remain volatile, he’s hopeful some states could continue to see falling prices as Thanksgiving approaches while others could see them inches up.

“Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record,” he said.

The average price of gas nationwide is projected to be around that $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day, nearly $.30 higher than last year, and more than $.20 higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.

The news comes as 20% GasBuddy reported that despite higher fuel costs, 20% more Americans will be traveling this year.

Following are 10 Stateline gas stations with the cheapest gas, as of Nov. 16, 2022.

Fas Fuel, 518 Shirland Ave., South Beloit—$3.59

Phillips 66, 7997 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park—$3.62

Road Ranger, 6070 Gardner St., South Beloit—$3.67

Walmart, 4781 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe—$3.68

Costco, 5000 Stadium Drive, Loves Park—$3.69

Woodman's, 3155 McFarland Road, Rockford—$3.69

Mobil, 1403 Pate Plaza Drive, South Beloit—$3.69

Thorntons, 13555 Willowbrook Road, Roscoe—$3.69

Flying J, 16049 Willowbrook Road, South Beloit—$3.72

Road Ranger, 4980 S Main St., Rockford—$3.74

Find anything cheaper? Let us know.

