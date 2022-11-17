ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockford, IL

Rockford-area gas prices are falling, but record high expected for Thanksgiving

By Jim Hagerty
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18bNkQ_0jDg7mPZ00

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The average price for a gallon of gas in the Rockford area is more than $.64 less than it was a month ago.

The average price across the Stateline’s 10 cheapest gas stations is $3.68 per gallon. This time last month, drivers were paying around $4.32 per gallon at the pump.

“The decline has been partly driven by Great Lakes states, where prices fell by 15-25 cents per gallon due to an improvement in the refining situation, and also oil prices, which fell back under $90 per barrel last week,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, said in a release.

De Haan says while oil prices remain volatile, he’s hopeful some states could continue to see falling prices as Thanksgiving approaches while others could see them inches up.

RPS board member resigns after tussle with photographer

“Regardless, we’ll still be seeing the most expensive Thanksgiving Day prices on record,” he said.

The average price of gas nationwide is projected to be around that $3.68 on Thanksgiving Day, nearly $.30 higher than last year, and more than $.20 higher than the previous record of $3.44 set in 2012.

The news comes as 20% GasBuddy reported that despite higher fuel costs, 20% more Americans will be traveling this year.

Following are 10 Stateline gas stations with the cheapest gas, as of Nov. 16, 2022.

  • Fas Fuel, 518 Shirland Ave., South Beloit—$3.59
  • Phillips 66, 7997 Forest Hills Road, Loves Park—$3.62
  • Road Ranger, 6070 Gardner St., South Beloit—$3.67
  • Walmart, 4781 E. Rockton Road, Roscoe—$3.68
  • Costco, 5000 Stadium Drive, Loves Park—$3.69
  • Woodman’s, 3155 McFarland Road, Rockford—$3.69
  • Mobil, 1403 Pate Plaza Drive, South Beloit—$3.69
  • Thorntons, 13555 Willowbrook Road, Roscoe—$3.69
  • Flying J, 16049 Willowbrook Road, South Beloit—$3.72
  • Road Ranger, 4980 S Main St., Rockford—$3.74

Find anything cheaper? Let us know.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Large smoke plume rises from Safford Road fire

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Firefighters from multiple local agencies worked to contain a fire at a property on Safford Road on Wednesday morning. Multiple firefighters were summoned to the scene in the 6800 block of Safford Road around 11:04 a.m. Winnebago, Blackhawk, and Rockford fire departments were called to the scene. DEVELOPING…
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Machesney Park manufacturer celebrates 30 years

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. (WTVO) — Superior Joining Technologies is celebrating 30 years in Machesney Park after starting in a garage in 1992. Now, the business boasts a 55,000-square-foot building at 1260 Turret Drive. To celebrate its anniversary, the welding company invested $600,000 in three new state-of-the-art machines. “I think it makes people proud to be […]
MACHESNEY PARK, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford receives grant to step up traffic safety

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — The City of Rockford is using a state grant to reduce accidents. The Sustained Traffic Enforcement Program, or STEP grant, is funded by Federal Highway Safety Funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation. It was created for more traffic safety efforts. The STEP grant term started this past October and […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Candy Cloud launches franchise program

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A local business that started as a cotton candy stand just three years ago is now looking for franchisees.  Alex Edwards, co-owner of Candy Cloud, which opened its first brick-and-mortar location on Rockford’s east side in March, said his goal is to have 10 franchises up and running in 2023.  “When we […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Winnebago County Courthouse to open in December following arson

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Winnebago County court officials are crediting tools they developed during the COVID-19 pandemic with helping them make a significant transition after a fire closed their offices earlier this month. All operations at the Winnebago County Courthouse, including all 16 courtrooms, have been moved to the Winnebago County Justice Center, a transition prompted […]
WINNEBAGO COUNTY, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Where can I get a free Thanksgiving meal in Rockford?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — There are several places where residents staying in Rockford for the holiday can get a Thanksgiving meal. Rockford Rescue Mission, 715 W State St., is putting on their annual Thanksgiving banquet Wednesday. The mission is inviting people back into the “Great Room” for the first time since the pandemic started. The […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

What is Rockford’s favorite Thanksgiving side dish?

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — When it comes to favorites the most popular Thanksgiving dishes in Illinois, mashed potatoes are king, according to a report from Campbells. In fact, mashed potatoes and gravy own the top spot on the state’s list of favorite all-around holiday sides. But what about here in the Stateline? Do local s fall […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory is set to glow

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Rockford’s Nicholas Conservatory will be glowing before residents know it. “All Aglow” was named by an online blog as one of the 16 best places to view Christmas lights around Chicago. It includes 300,000 lights and 50 handmade candy canes throughout the gardens. The event, which starts Saturday, is free to […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Serial Rockford bank robber faces up to 40 years

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Demontrion Phillips, 28, has been convicted of robbing banks in Rockford and Belvidere last year. The U.S. Justice Department announced Phillips’ conviction. According to authorities, he stole $5,930 from the Midland States Bank, at 1700 N. Alpine Road, on April 7th 2021, and $4,408 from Midland States Bank, at 600 S. […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Can I own an AK-47 in Illinois? It depends

(WTVO) — Two Rockford felons were arrested on Tuesday after multiple guns and drugs were found at their house, including a stolen AK-47. However, many residents might be wondering if it is illegal to even own the weapon in the first place. The answer to that question is that it depends on where a person […]
ILLINOIS STATE
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

30K+
Followers
16K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 https://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy