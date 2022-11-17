ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bismarck, ND

Freezin’ for a Reason: Raising funds and awareness for homelessness

By Kyara Brown
KX News
KX News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dARSm_0jDg7Zt000

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — The United States Interagency Council on Homelessness reports nearly 550 people live on the street every day during North Dakota winters.

To raise awareness and donations, Bismarck-Mandan community members are braving the weather Wednesday in the Freezin’ for a Reason campaign.

More than 30 organizations that contribute to helping the homeless are standing outside on the corner of 12th Street and Bismarck Expressway.

The main goal of the event this year is to raise funds to help the homeless get back on their feet.

Homelessness in North Dakota and what you can do to help

They are also receiving donations like coats, sweaters, gloves, or anything that can keep someone warm.

Participants also want others to understand the toll a North Dakota winter can take on a person.

“Just let people know that there are homeless people in the area, a lot of people just turn a blind eye to that and don’t think about that and don’t realize there are homeless in the area. And especially with Freezin’ for a Reason, it obviously is below freezing and very cold and this is a prime time of year to make donations for people that are homeless,” said Michelle Mccamy, said Community Outreach Coordinator, Northland Health Center.

You can always donate to the North Dakota Homeless Coalition to help those in need.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 1

Related
KFYR-TV

Bismarck family goes on shopping spree for hospitalized children

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the season of giving is underway, one family paid a trip to Target in Bismarck Friday morning to give back in a major way. The Moldenhauer family of five packed several shopping carts full of hundreds of gifts meant for children and families who will spend time in the hospital over the next year.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: National Rural Health Day

During the conversation, Oban discussed why National Rural Health Day is so important, how they help people access the programs and resources, what their top priorities are, and the biggest project or goal they have for the new year.
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

BRB: The Bismarck Big One Craft Fair

BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — The 37th annual Bismarck Big One Christmas Craft Fair has come to town, and it brings with it some of the midwest’s most creative minds in an all-purpose holiday shopping expo. The biggest and most famous example of the Big One craft fair takes place in Minot, but over the span […]
BISMARCK, ND
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG

North Dakota Governor pardons two turkeys heading into Thanksgiving holiday

(Bismarck, ND) -- Two turkeys who might otherwise have ended up as the main course on Thanksgiving Day are home free after Governor Doug Burgum pardoned both during yesterday's pre-holiday event at the state Capitol. The pardons were made during a ceremony with Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring, where Burgum commuted...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Standing Rock Community School awarded for supporting the employment of people with disabilities

BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Health and Human Services Vocational Rehabilitation (VR) has recognized a local school for supporting an inclusive workforce by hiring, training, and inspiring people with disabilities to excel in the workforce. According to North Dakota Health and Human Services, the agency and the State Rehabilitation Council recognized Standing Rock Community School in Fort Yates […]
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

Behind the scenes of The City of Bismarck

This is the second annual Citizen Academy. Last year’s pilot project was eight weeks long with a group of 12 residents. This time around, there will be a class of 20 residents over 13 weeks. And all 14 departments of the city will come with a three-hour class and a tour.
BISMARCK, ND
KFYR-TV

Holiday shoppers turn out for The Big One

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Thousands of people will be getting holiday shopping started early this weekend with The Big One Art & Craft Fair underway at the Bismarck Event Center. More than 150 vendors are set up with handmade gifts, showcasing everything from photography to screen printing and pottery. The...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Mandan Holiday Festivities

During the conversation, Schanandore discussed what's happening in Mandan next week, how people can help or donate at Holiday Lights on Main, more about helping local charities, and incentives to shop in Mandan for small business Saturday.
MANDAN, ND
KFYR-TV

Shop small at the Big One Craft Show

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Big One Art and Craft Show is the largest craft show in Bismarck to date. For its 13th year in Bismarck, it welcomed over 7,000 people while it hosted over 160 vendors with varying talents and handmade goods. “I call them cowgirl cuffs, I do...
BISMARCK, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy