klcc.org
1-day donation drive for Operation Winter Survival Stockpile happening in Eugene
A one-day winter survival donation drive is underway today at First Christian Church in Eugene. KLCC checked in on Operation Winter Survival Stockpile this morning. Into its first hour, the drive was off to a modest start. Tables with labeled totes and bins were spread out across a large intake area, with a few items. But people kept coming in, with donated goods for the homeless community.
klcc.org
Waldport statue honors Black Oregon luminary
A new statue will be unveiled in Waldport on Saturday, honoring a prominent figure in Oregon’s Black history. Louis Southworth arrived in Oregon in 1858 as a slave, but he eventually purchased his freedom. He helped to found the first public school in Waldport, and served as school board president. He was also a blacksmith, a musician and a ferry operator.
lebanonlocalnews.com
Man recounts Foster Lake rescue
What began as a run-of-the-mill day on Foster Lake for avid fisherman Tony Ramirez turned quickly into a near-drowning incident, with the Sweet Home Fire & Ambulance District coming to the 28-year-old’s rescue. On Saturday, Oct. 29, Ramirez, a Lebanon resident and 2012 Sweet Home High School graduate, pushed...
kezi.com
Roseburg Fire Department goes inside burning home to put out fire
ROSEBURG, Ore. -- The Roseburg Fire Department is investigating the cause of a house fire they say they were able to put out just after noon on Thursday. According to RFD, firefighters responded to a reported structure fire at 827 northeast Garden Valley Boulevard just before noon on November 17. Firefighters said the person who reported the fire told them smoke was blowing out of the structure, and that they didn’t know if the house was occupied. Firefighters said 20 firefighting personnel showed up to find a one-story house with smoke blowing out of the back of the building.
klcc.org
King Estate Winery expands its acreage by acquiring longtime partner, Pfeiffer
30 years into their partnership, two wineries in Lane County have merged. King Estate Winery says it’s acquired Pfeiffer Winery and Vineyards. The wineries have been business partners and collaborators since King Estate first purchased fruit from Pfeiffer in 1992. The deal means King Estate’s vineyard acreage will expand...
kptv.com
Police: Stolen Lebanon Boy Scouts trailer found, suspects filled it with marijuana
WEST LINN, Ore. (KPTV) - A trailer that was stolen from a Lebanon Boy Scout troop has been found and it was full of marijuana, according to the West Linn Police Department. The trailer had been stolen from Lebanon Boy Scout Troop 350 on Aug. 14 of this year. At the time, it contained about $3,000 worth of camping and backpacking gear the scouts purchased with money they raised.
1 dead, 2-year-old among 4 hospitalized after Hwy 99W crash
One person was killed and four others, including a 2-year-old girl, were injured in a collision on Highway 99 West near Monmouth Thursday evening.
hh-today.com
Curious about old store site: Now, a fence
It seems as though every few days someone asks me what’s happening at the former Mega Foods supermarket in Albany. But the only thing that has happened since I checked last month is that now a fence is being built around part of the parking lot. It’s a simple but handsome metal fence — steel, I assume — and looks intended to be permanent.
klcc.org
Eugene Starbucks workers stage “Red Cup Rebellion” to promote union bargaining
Many Starbucks locations across Eugene were closed Thursday, as union workers went on strike on what would be one of the busiest days of the year. Seven local locations have joined a nationwide effort by Starbucks Workers United to pressure the company to the bargaining table. Employee Reez Alexander was...
Attempted murder suspect arrested by SWAT team in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office reportedly engaged their SWAT team on Wednesday to arrest a suspect accused of attempted murder.
Body found believed to be 21-year-old Miles Stanton: Officials
Officials recovered a body in Marion County that they believe is Miles Stanton, a 21-year-old man who was reported missing in October after moving to Tualatin.
kezi.com
Eugene police searching for man with nationwide warrant
EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a man they say has a nationwide warrant and was indicted on 30 separate charges related to drug possession and delivery. EPD says they’re looking for Joe Anthony Harker, 38 of Eugene. EPD says...
True Crime Tuesday: Accused Springfield murderer sought after 2004 disappearance
The Federal Bureau of Investigation is asking for the public’s help to track down a man they say shot and killed a family friend in 2004 in Springfield, Oregon.
Lebanon-Express
Lebanon buys chunk of Albany for $65k
The city of Lebanon has purchased a small portion of the city of Albany. If that sounds confusing, that’s because the city of Albany owned a piece of property in Lebanon. The Lebanon City Council directed city staff on Nov. 9 to sign a $65,000 purchase agreement with Albany for more than 5 acres of surplus land attached to River Park on the northeast side of the city.
klcc.org
Ten people want to be Eugene’s next City Councilor
The City of Eugene says ten people have submitted applications to become the next councilor from the Seventh Ward. The seat became vacant after voters ousted Claire Syrett a recall election in September. Other members of City Council will interview applicants in early December. The council is scheduled to finalize...
kptv.com
Oregon woman found dead under mysterious circumstances, police say
POLK COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - Police this week were investigating the mysterious circumstances surrounding the death of a 62-year-old woman. According to the Monmouth Police Department, officers were dispatched to a welfare check call in the 400 block of Yellowstone Drive where officers found Theresa Hethorn, dead inside her home.
klcc.org
4J Schools and union agree on new contract
Eugene’s 4J School District and union employees have agreed upon a three-year contract. The deal provides a minimum wage of $18 an hour, and pay raises for all classified workers. Negotiations began in July, and after eight bargaining sessions, the district and Oregon School Employees Association Chapter 1 reached...
kezi.com
Oregonians react to former President Donald Trump’s campaign announcement
LANE COUNTY, Ore. -- Reactions to former President Donald Trump’s declaration to run for a third time are mixed across Lane County. Those against the newly-announced campaign were focused on Trump’s pending legal and civil troubles, while those in support believe he can solve many of the country’s issues, despite those challenges.
