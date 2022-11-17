ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greensboro, NC

30 pallet homes ordered in Greensboro to house those facing homelessness

By Madison Forsey
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2A5FFS_0jDg75jh00

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — After eleven months of conversations and millions of dollars spent, people are still sleeping on the streets of Greensboro.

FOX8 has learned city leaders placed an order for temporary pallet homes on Wednesday.

GREENSBORO: Catch up on the latest local news in your city.

City leaders discussed the option for months as a way to put a temporary roof over people’s heads during the winter months.

The pallet homes will be located in District 4 near the safe parking location.

At a city council meeting on Tuesday night, council members put more money aside for case workers and security at the site.

City staff said the Regency Inn will open again next week for people needing shelter during cold weather months.

The city has dedicated over $3 million to outside groups to refurbish and get the site ready.

50 people recovering from medical procedures or suffering from other ailments will call the Regency Inn home until the spring.

Then the inn will become vacant again until the fall when city leaders tell us it will be converted into a year-round place for people experiencing homelessness.

City staff did not offer up additional details on what it will take to convert the building to a year-round facility.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

Comments / 6

Don Ames
3d ago

Location for the safe parking and pallet shelters is in district 4. That sounds pretty vague. Just exactly where is this going to be located?

Reply
3
nc user 58
2d ago

I have an idea. since your getting 50 million to house invaders. how about take that 50 million and house Americans at the Hebrew school and deport the invaders. problem solved.

Reply
5
nc user 58
2d ago

meanwhile Greensboro was giving 50 million to house invaders at the Hebrew school in Jamestown. yet Americans gets nothing. smh. liberalism is a disease with no vaccine

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX8 News

Greensboro pet housing facility open after state shutdown

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Ruff Housing on Battleground Court in Greensboro is open for business again. The state shut down and fined the dog boarding business for not having the proper license to operate. The location has not had one for the last year. FOX8 reviewed the Department of Agriculture’s assessment and violations and learned […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

'A new start': Two Triad moms gifted cars before the holidays

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two moms will roll into the holidays with a new set of wheels. The organization Wheels4Hope in Greensboro gifted the vehicles to Emunah Evans and Anna Keller Friday at an early Thanksgiving Car Blessing event. Both moms have gone through significant life changes. "I just got...
GREENSBORO, NC
rhinotimes.com

Approval Sought For New Adult Care Home Facility In Greensboro

The residents of Greensboro and the surrounding area are, on average, getting older – in large part due to all the Baby Boomers in the area – and that means that there’s an increasing need for adult care facilities. Now, the State of North Carolina is seeking public input on a new facility planned for Greensboro.
GREENSBORO, NC
wfmynews2.com

Greensboro man reflects over his years of being homeless

GREENSBORO, N.C. — This week is hunger and homelessness awareness week. A time to draw attention to those living in difficult circumstances. David Merratt knows the struggles of being homeless and shared how he overcame it. He spends a lot of hours volunteering at the Tiny House Community Development...
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

One Triad church gives away warm clothes to community for its first time

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A Winston-Salem church is making sure people have warm clothes for the holidays. Dellabrook Presbyterian Church organizers said they were fulfilling Bible's instructions through their first clothing giveaway Saturday. Clerk Ingrid Dan said they are planning to recreate the event during spring. "It's amazing, we've always...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

3 men dead after shooting on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Three people are dead following a shooting Saturday on Attucks Street in Winston-Salem. Police were found three people with multiple gunshot wounds after 5 a.m. Saturday morning, according to Winston-Salem police. Ronnie Covington, 34, Charles Burns of Rural Hall, 38, and Jamarus Crews of Rural Hall,...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
etxview.com

Family of Anton Black alleges systemic cover up by state examiners

GREENSBORO — The family of Anton Black and the Coalition for Justice for Anton Black disclosed new evidence Thursday alleging that the state medical examiner’s office shielded police from responsibility for in-custody deaths. The evidence was disclosed as part of the amended federal lawsuit against the Office of...
MARYLAND STATE
FOX8 News

$27 million program bringing affordable housing to Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C (WGHP) — A new program is bringing hundreds of affordable houses to Greensboro. Marcus Thomas, Senior Program Officer for Community Foundation of Greater Greensboro, said the plan for the project is meant to help people have a chance to afford rent and live comfortably, even with the rising costs of rent nationwide. Thomas […]
GREENSBORO, NC
WXII 12

Asheboro men plead guilty to Greensboro robbery in 2020

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two Asheboro men, Deante Cheek, 26, and Amir Marshall, 21, have pleaded guilty to robbery and firearms charges after a 2020 robbery in Greensboro, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced. Click the video player above to view other headlines from WXII 12 News. Attorneys say Cheek entered...
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Caught on video: Greensboro man beaten in Georgia jail

CAMDEN COUNTY, Ga. — The man at the center of a jail beating that's gaining traction online lives in Greensboro. Attorneys for 41-year-old Jarrett Hobbs said the Georgia correctional officers were seen on surveillance video beating him for no reason. The video was taken back in September and was...
GREENSBORO, NC
FOX8 News

Lockdown lifted at Bethany Community School in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — The lockdown at Bethany Community School has been lifted after no threat was found. According to Rockingham County Sheriff Page, shortly before 1 p.m., a student reported the possibility of another student on campus with a firearm. Law enforcement on the scene conducted several searches and did not find anything, […]
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Plane crashes with 2 people on board in Winston-Salem: FAA

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A plane has crashed in Winston-Salem, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was a “twin-engine Piper PA-30,” according to the FAA. It crashed in Winston-Salem at around 11:15 a.m. on Saturday and two people were on board. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash. According […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
FOX8 News

FOX8 News

High Point, NC
81K+
Followers
19K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

Based in High Point, North Carolina, MyFOX8.com aims to serve as a one-stop-shop for news and entertainment covering the Piedmont Triad, North Carolina, the Southeast, the U.S. and beyond.

 https://www.myfox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy