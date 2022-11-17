Read full article on original website
collegeandmagnolia.com
Staff Picks — Auburn vs. Western Kentucky
Auburn (-5.5) vs. Western Kentucky (O/U )
hflamppost.com
Zion Harmon is Back
Zion Harmon was possible one of the most exciting high school basketball player as he was in 8th grade playing 17u EYBL in the Nike Circuit. Zion Averaged 25 ppg as a high school career average, as well as an explosive 32 ppg year. He in undersized point guard listed at the height of 5’10. He makes up for it with an explosive frame who can finish get to the rim and finish between the trees as well as the ball is on a string at all times.
collegeandmagnolia.com
HOW TO WATCH AND LISTEN: Auburn vs Western Kentucky; Time, TV Channel, Weather
Game time: 3:00 pm CST/4:00 pm EST - Saturday, November 19th, 2022. TV channel: SEC Network (DirecTV channel lineup/Dish Network channel lineup) TV Announcers: Dave Neal, Deuce McCallister, Andraya Carter. Stream: Watch ESPN. Radio station: Auburn Radio Network list of affiliates and internet stream (Andy Burcham/Stan White/Ronnie Brown) Weather: Wonderful...
tdalabamamag.com
Nick Saban joyfully reacts to finding out he coached an Austin Peay player’s father
Nick Saban was all smiles when he was informed Austin Peay’s defensive back, Tra Stover, was the son of former Alabama wide receiver, Nikita Stover, during his Wednesday press conference. Nikita Stover played at Alabama in 2007 and 2008 under Saban. A reporter asked Saban does it feel ‘surreal’...
yoursportsedge.com
PHOTOS – Meet the Hopkinsville Tigers
Fans got an early look at the Hopkinsville Tigers and Lady Tigers Wednesday at “Meet the Tigers.” Get an introduction to the winter sports teams at Hopkinsville in this YSE gallery. Meet the Hopkinsville Tigers.
WBKO
Former Bowling Green city manager passes away
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Former Bowling Green City Manager Charles ‘Chuck’ Coates passed away Thursday. Coates was Bowling Green’s city manager from 1977 through 2005. During that time, he helped the city expand its police department, fire department, and parks system, as Bowling Green went through a major growth cycle.
Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous
Call it a historic attack on a historically Black institution — or at least its management. Tennessee State University officials hoped for a sympathetic ear and help in expediting the use of state funds to provide new housing for overflow enrollment when they went before a Senate committee this week. Instead, they received a shellacking […] The post Stockard on the Stump: Outrage over TSU was outrageous appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WBKO
Russellville native becomes lead in Netflix series "The Mole"
The latest news and weather. Members of the Burkesville community give back after anonymous Cumberland County donor. The latest news and weather.
iheart.com
This Tennessee City Named One Of The Best Big Cities In America
Another Tennessee city is getting praise for being one of the best big cities in America, and given its reputation as an "It City," the shout-out comes as no surprise. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best big cities around the country, and one popular destination in Tennessee managed to snag a spot on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
WSMV
The Mall at Green Hills has a Pickleball court that anyone is welcome to play on
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) -Pickleball is a great activity for all ages! It’s a fun game to play and a great way to exercise. Today In Nashville’s Danyel Detomo learned how to play at a unique court located inside The Mall at Green Hills.
theatlanta100.com
New luxury bus service from ATL to Nashville
After I figured out how the foot rest worked, I stretched out my legs. “This may be the most comfortable seat I’ve ever sat in,” I told my friend Hope. We were at a preview event for Vonlane, a luxury bus company based in Texas with routes originating from Houston, Dallas, Fort Worth and San Antonio. The company has now expanded to Atlanta and Nashville with buses traveling between the two cities several times a week, departing from the Grand Hyatt Buckhead and arriving at the Omni Downtown.
Kentucky Agriculture Development Board awards grant to Hopkinsville business
The Kentucky Agricultural Development Board on Friday approved a $3,750 grant to Hampton Premium Meats, Pembroke Road, Hopkinsville. The grant is to help pay for “consultation fees for a Global Food Safety Initiative audit, shelf-life consultation for ground beef, and consultation on smoked meats,” states a press release from the Department of Agriculture.
Metro councilman accuses Mayor Cooper of lying over Titan’s stadium deal
The Titans' campaign for a new $2.1 billion domed stadium is facing criticism from the chair of the committee tasked with looking into the deal.
kentuckytoday.com
New KBC president goes immediately to work
BARDSTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The morning after becoming the president of the Kentucky Baptist Convention, James Carroll was already at work. Once he gaveled out the KBC’s 185th Annual Meeting at First Baptist Church in Bowling Green, the clock began ticking on his one-year term as president. Carroll...
wnky.com
American Idol contestants to perform live in Glasgow
GLASGOW, Ky. – American Idol is coming to Glasgow!. Noah Thompson and Hunter Girl will be putting on a live show Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. at the Historic Plaza Theatre at 115 E. Main St. Thompson was the winner of American Idol 2022, while Hunter Girl placed as...
WBKO
Russellville native stars in new Netflix show “The Mole”
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) -Russellville-born and raised, Kesi Neblett, is doing big things on the big screen. She gave us a look at how she went from growing up in a small town to starring in a popular Netflix show. Neblett was a student at Gatton Academy in Bowling Green...
mingomessenger.com
This Is the Largest Military Base in Kentucky
The U.S. defense budget - by far the largest of any country in the world - is the subject of regular controversy. But while multi-billion dollar weapons development programs that blow past budgets and deadlines will always be subject to political scrutiny, much of America's annual military spending is less controversial. Nearly one-quarter of the $718 billion in U.S. military spending in fiscal 2021 went to pay and retirement benefits of service members. (Here is a look at the failed weapons the U.S. wasted the most money on.)
WBKO
Colder weather on the way!
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The cold blast is not quite over! Temperatures will continue to drop as we head into the weekend. Sunny skies will bring us dry conditions for the next several days. Temperatures are expected to stay well below normal with high in the upper 30s for...
k105.com
Edmonson Co. sheriff to retire effective Nov. 30. Loss of deputies spur move.
The Edmonson County sheriff has announced he is retiring early. The Edmonson Voice on Monday published a letter Sheriff Shane Doyle presented to Edmonson County Fiscal Court indicating his intention to retire on November 30. Doyle, who was defeated in the May primary by James Edward Vincent, was first elected...
eastcoasttraveller.com
The Best Breakfast Spots in Nashville
The Elliston Place Soda Shop is a classic Nashville breakfast spot with ice cream sundaes, entrees, specials, and more. This neighborhood favorite features a tiled wall and jukeboxes. The atmosphere is fun and relaxing, with a casual and friendly feel. The original location of Elliston Place Soda Shop opened in...
