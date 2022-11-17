Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Facts About Atlanta The Average Atlantan Doesn't KnowJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Kroger is Unexpectedly Closing in Atlanta in DecemberBryan DijkhuizenAtlanta, GA
Billionaires, Millionaires And Rich AtlantansJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Woman Finds Out 1996 Jane Doe Is Her Twin SisterStill UnsolvedPowder Springs, GA
Tri-City Herald
‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll
So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
Tri-City Herald
Pete Carroll’s message to first-place Seahawks on bye: ‘We are in control of everything’
As soon as they landed home, Pete Carroll had a message. After four days in Germany, five days of travel, practices and a lost game in Munich then 12 hours traveling from Munich to Seattle, their coach had a final word to the players before they got off the huge plane to scatter for a bye-week break.
Tri-City Herald
Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame
In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
Tri-City Herald
‘Shame on You!’: Falcons Coach, Players Sound Off on Marcus Mariota Critics
Quarterback is one of the most talked about positions in professional sports, receiving a lion's share of the credit for wins and sometimes an even bigger portion for losses. As the Atlanta Falcons have dropped three of their last four games, much of the blame has fallen on quarterback Marcus Mariota's shoulders.
Tri-City Herald
Five Giants Players To Watch In Week 11
The New York Giants are fresh off a 24-16 win at home against the Houston Texans and are looking to continue their winning ways against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Sitting at 7-2, the Giants have reached one step closer to tying the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East after the Washington Commanders snapped their undefeated record on Monday.
Tri-City Herald
Dan Campbell Makes List of NFL Coaches on Hot Seat
Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not lose confidence in himself or his regime when the team started the 2022 season with a 1-6 record. After defeating the Packers and Bears in back-to-back weeks, Campbell and his young roster have started to execute late in games, proving they are steadily learning how to win close games.
Tri-City Herald
Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List
It was perhaps a questionable pick for the Cleveland Browns who had other glaring holes but now looks like an absolute steal. Rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is starting to get some more attention around the league, as well as from other media outlets. PFF’s Marcus Mosher placed Emerson in his top-25 cornerback list for the entire NFL.
Tri-City Herald
Where is Aqeel Glass?
Glass is available, but no one is sure on how to use him at the professional level. The NFL, USFL, CFL, and recently the XFL have all passed on the two-time Black Football College Player of the Year. Has the former Alabama A&M star gotten a raw deal from the professional leagues? For an athlete of his ilk to be dispatched from the Tampa Bay Bucs and not allowed to showcase his skills in the USFL and XFL is mind-boggling.
Tri-City Herald
Lions Made Great Decision Letting Kenny Golladay Leave
Man, did the Lions make the right decision on wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay, a third-round draft pick of Detroit in 2017 (No. 96 overall), played his first four seasons in the Motor City, and accumulated 183 receptions, 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. The Northern Illinois product recorded back-to-back...
Tri-City Herald
Aaron Rodgers Trade from Packers to Seahawks? Cowherd ‘Best Take Ever!’
Aaron Rodgers appears to be running out of gas after his legendary run with the Green Bay Packers, but at least one observer apparently thinks he's worth $60 million to play QB in 2023 ... and that it is the Seattle Seahawks who should foot that bill. "It's my best...
Tri-City Herald
Broncos Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Raiders Rematch
The Denver Broncos are on the doorstep of their rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders. This time, the Raiders will come to Empower Field at Mile High as the Broncos hope to snap an ignominious five-game losing streak to their bitter division rival. On Saturday, the Broncos announced a flurry...
Tri-City Herald
Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 Game Prediction
After back-to-back road games, the Chargers return to SoFi Stadium in Week 11 with the Chiefs coming to town for the second of two meetings this season. The Chargers suffered two more season-ending injuries to the defensive line over the past week with Christian Covington going down with a pec injury and Otito Ogbonnia with a patella tendon rupture.
Tri-City Herald
Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains
HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
Tri-City Herald
Utah-Oregon Week 12 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet
Total: 59.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110) This is the other half of the Pac-12’s huge showdown weekend opposite USC-UCLA. The only reason it possibly makes sense for the Ducks to be a home underdog here is any lingering concern about Bo Nix’s late-game injury last week against Washington. But Nix came back for the final drive in that one, and it would stand to reason that he will be good to go Saturday against the Utes.
Tri-City Herald
Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing
PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
Tri-City Herald
Hawks Survive Scare from Short-Handed Raptors
No one expected a game as frightful as the Halloween night matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks. However, Saturday night's overtime thriller was equally stressful. Thanks to a buzzer-beater, Atlanta survived the scare. Toronto entered the game without six key players. Even worse, the shorthanded Raptors shot 21.6%...
Tri-City Herald
Hot Celtics Break Pelicans Win Streak
On Friday night, the Boston Celtics quickly led 40-25 in the first quarter and went wire-to-wire to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 at home in front of 17,828 fans. The Celtics entered the game with the league's best record and displayed why they are an elite NBA team. Boston...
Scorebook Live
Oregon high school football Round 3 recap: Top stars, best games, biggest wins
The Oregon high school football playoffs continued this weekend with state semifinals in most classifications, plus the 1A 6-player final. Here’s a look at some of the top stars and memorable performances. Note: Entries are based on information provided by coaches, statisticians and high ...
Tri-City Herald
Lakers News: Darvin Ham Earning Rave Reviews From Coaching Colleagues
Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has gained respect from his peers over the course of his 15 year coaching career, in large part due to his work ethic and gratitude. Over the years, Ham has served as a highly-regarded assistant coach with teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Since his recent hire in June 2022, Ham is currently serving his first head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's currently 14 games into his new position.
Tri-City Herald
Indiana Pacers game preview: Orlando Magic come to Indy on second night of Pacers back-to-back
The Indiana Pacers return home tonight after two games on the road to host the Orlando Magic. It's the first time the teams have played since the Pacers beat the Magic in overtime last March. Indiana is 9-7 and has won three games in a row, they have lost just...
