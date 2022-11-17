ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Tri-City Herald

‘Swag Opportunities’: Seahawks QB Drew Lock Continues to Impress Pete Carroll

So much for an off-season quarterback competition. Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith has taken his opportunity and soared with it. His rise this season has helped lead the Seahawks to a 6-4 record and first place in the NFC West as they enter the bye week. But simultaneously, backup quarterback Drew Lock has become somewhat of an afterthought despite some real hype that he would be the Week 1 starter after arriving to Seattle from the Denver Broncos in the Russell Wilson trade.
SEATTLE, WA
Tri-City Herald

Justin Jefferson’s Incredible Game vs. Bills Honored By NFL and Hall of Fame

In just 2.5 seasons, Justin Jefferson has had a ridiculous number of great games in a Minnesota Vikings uniform. The 23-year-old superstar has 20 100-yard performances in just 40 starts, the most such games in a player's first three seasons in NFL history. Nine of those outings saw him amass at least 140 yards, tied with Tyreek Hill for the league lead since 2020. Since entering the league, Jefferson's 4,076 yards are over 300 more than the next-closest player.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Tri-City Herald

‘Shame on You!’: Falcons Coach, Players Sound Off on Marcus Mariota Critics

Quarterback is one of the most talked about positions in professional sports, receiving a lion's share of the credit for wins and sometimes an even bigger portion for losses. As the Atlanta Falcons have dropped three of their last four games, much of the blame has fallen on quarterback Marcus Mariota's shoulders.
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Five Giants Players To Watch In Week 11

The New York Giants are fresh off a 24-16 win at home against the Houston Texans and are looking to continue their winning ways against the Detroit Lions on Sunday. Sitting at 7-2, the Giants have reached one step closer to tying the Philadelphia Eagles for first place in the NFC East after the Washington Commanders snapped their undefeated record on Monday.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Dan Campbell Makes List of NFL Coaches on Hot Seat

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell did not lose confidence in himself or his regime when the team started the 2022 season with a 1-6 record. After defeating the Packers and Bears in back-to-back weeks, Campbell and his young roster have started to execute late in games, proving they are steadily learning how to win close games.
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Browns Rookie CB Martin Emerson Jr. Appears in Top-25 Cornerback List

It was perhaps a questionable pick for the Cleveland Browns who had other glaring holes but now looks like an absolute steal. Rookie cornerback Martin Emerson Jr. is starting to get some more attention around the league, as well as from other media outlets. PFF’s Marcus Mosher placed Emerson in his top-25 cornerback list for the entire NFL.
CLEVELAND, OH
Tri-City Herald

Where is Aqeel Glass?

Glass is available, but no one is sure on how to use him at the professional level. The NFL, USFL, CFL, and recently the XFL have all passed on the two-time Black Football College Player of the Year. Has the former Alabama A&M star gotten a raw deal from the professional leagues? For an athlete of his ilk to be dispatched from the Tampa Bay Bucs and not allowed to showcase his skills in the USFL and XFL is mind-boggling.
Tri-City Herald

Lions Made Great Decision Letting Kenny Golladay Leave

Man, did the Lions make the right decision on wide receiver Kenny Golladay. Golladay, a third-round draft pick of Detroit in 2017 (No. 96 overall), played his first four seasons in the Motor City, and accumulated 183 receptions, 3,068 receiving yards and 21 touchdowns. The Northern Illinois product recorded back-to-back...
DETROIT, MI
Tri-City Herald

Broncos Announce Multiple Roster Moves Ahead of Raiders Rematch

The Denver Broncos are on the doorstep of their rematch with the Las Vegas Raiders. This time, the Raiders will come to Empower Field at Mile High as the Broncos hope to snap an ignominious five-game losing streak to their bitter division rival. On Saturday, the Broncos announced a flurry...
DENVER, CO
Tri-City Herald

Chargers vs. Chiefs Week 11 Game Prediction

After back-to-back road games, the Chargers return to SoFi Stadium in Week 11 with the Chiefs coming to town for the second of two meetings this season. The Chargers suffered two more season-ending injuries to the defensive line over the past week with Christian Covington going down with a pec injury and Otito Ogbonnia with a patella tendon rupture.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Tri-City Herald

Why’s Davis Mills Still Texans Starting QB? Coach Lovie Smith Explains

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills knows what he needs to do: take better care of the football. Executing that initiative from himself and the coaching staff has proven to be a difficult exercise for the Texans' second-year quarterback. It's a fine line between risk and reward to talk...
HOUSTON, TX
Tri-City Herald

Utah-Oregon Week 12 College Football Odds, Lines, Spread and Bet

Total: 59.5 - Over (-118) | Under (-110) This is the other half of the Pac-12’s huge showdown weekend opposite USC-UCLA. The only reason it possibly makes sense for the Ducks to be a home underdog here is any lingering concern about Bo Nix’s late-game injury last week against Washington. But Nix came back for the final drive in that one, and it would stand to reason that he will be good to go Saturday against the Utes.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
Tri-City Herald

Steelers Will Let Minkah Fitzpatrick Play Without Practicing

PITTSBURGH -- A surprise appendectomy kept the Pittsburgh Steelers' star safety, Minkah Fitzpatrick out of the team's latest game against the New Orleans Saints. Midway through this week, with a divisional contest against the surging Cincinnati Bengals looming, Fitzpatrick's status is still up in the air. "If he's available, that'd...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Tri-City Herald

Hawks Survive Scare from Short-Handed Raptors

No one expected a game as frightful as the Halloween night matchup between the Toronto Raptors and Atlanta Hawks. However, Saturday night's overtime thriller was equally stressful. Thanks to a buzzer-beater, Atlanta survived the scare. Toronto entered the game without six key players. Even worse, the shorthanded Raptors shot 21.6%...
ATLANTA, GA
Tri-City Herald

Hot Celtics Break Pelicans Win Streak

On Friday night, the Boston Celtics quickly led 40-25 in the first quarter and went wire-to-wire to defeat the New Orleans Pelicans 117-109 at home in front of 17,828 fans. The Celtics entered the game with the league's best record and displayed why they are an elite NBA team. Boston...
BOSTON, MA
Tri-City Herald

Lakers News: Darvin Ham Earning Rave Reviews From Coaching Colleagues

Los Angeles Lakers head coach Darvin Ham has gained respect from his peers over the course of his 15 year coaching career, in large part due to his work ethic and gratitude. Over the years, Ham has served as a highly-regarded assistant coach with teams like the Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks. Since his recent hire in June 2022, Ham is currently serving his first head coaching job with the Los Angeles Lakers. He's currently 14 games into his new position.
LOS ANGELES, CA

