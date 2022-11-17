Amid concerns about long-term health problems, VA to track Red Hill fuel exposure for decades to come

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An organization in western Kenya opens a world of possibilities for children in need. It took its name from the islands: Camp Ohana. “These children are underprivileged, and in some cases just children that are curious to broaden their horizons beyond just their own backyard, to learn what the world is all about,” Camp Ohana founder Amos Balongo said.

HONOLULU, HI ・ 18 HOURS AGO