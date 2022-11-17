Amid concerns about long-term health problems, VA to track Red Hill fuel exposure for decades to come

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Her 4-year-old was diagnosed with an auto-immune disorder. She blames Red Hill
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - They come from different backgrounds and now live in different places. But what unites them is the Red Hill disaster ― and the fact that it upended their lives. A year ago, fuel from Red Hill contaminated the Navy water system, which serves 93,000 consumers. Thousands...
Red Hill, One Year Later: A look 140 feet underground ― at a pristine water source at risk
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Board of Water Supply’s Halawa Shaft is part of the public’s water system and it’s still pristine. But it’s less than a mile from the Navy’s Red Hill Shaft, which was contaminated last year. That’s why it’s been shut down since...
Health Department now involved in lead probe at Oahu’s only public shooting range
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Multiple investigations are underway after blood tests showed almost the entire staff at Koko Head Shooting Complex has elevated lead levels. Hawaii Occupational Safety and Health has taken the lead on a probe into worker safety. The state Department of Health is also looking into potential environmental...
US Space Force ‘guardians’ join Hawaii’s Indo-Pacific Command
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The U.S. Space Force is now officially working under the Indo-Pacific Command headquartered in Hawaii. Military leaders were joined by members of Hawaii’s congressional delegation for an activation ceremony on Tuesday at Camp Smith in Aiea. The specialized branch of the military was established in 2019...
Philadelphia woman ‘ports’ to Hawaii, bypasses affordable housing voucher waitlist
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Philadelphia woman bypassed the waitlist for public housing on Oahu and landed herself an apartment in Mililani. Timekia Palmer chose to port to Hawaii under the federal housing voucher program. It’s a feature under the Section 8 program called portability allowing voucher holders in one location...
Hundreds apply for permits to carry a concealed weapon, but some question rules
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Honolulu Police Department said it has received nearly 600 applications to carry a concealed weapon after it began accepting applications this week. On Tuesday, HPD Chief Joe Logan also outlined the new rules for applicants, which includes a proficiency requirement and criminal and mental health background...
In Kenya, a camp for kids embraces its Hawaiian name ... along with plenty of aloha
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An organization in western Kenya opens a world of possibilities for children in need. It took its name from the islands: Camp Ohana. “These children are underprivileged, and in some cases just children that are curious to broaden their horizons beyond just their own backyard, to learn what the world is all about,” Camp Ohana founder Amos Balongo said.
Healthier Hawaii: How whopping cough differs from other respiratory illnesses
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Whooping cough or pertussis can be dangerous for babies especially in the first six months of life. The respiratory illness can cause serious life threatening conditions. Dr. Dena Towner is a maternal fetal medicine specialist with Hawaii Pacific Health. She explains symptoms and the importance of pregnant...
In the Philippines, former US military bases are being transformed into modern cities
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Vice President Kamala Harris’ visit to the Philippines this week reaffirms the country’s importance in America’s military strategy in the Pacific ― just like Hawaii. That military legacy is also a vehicle for economic growth. Across the Philippines, former U.S. military bases are...
Thousands expected to come out for Salvation Army’s big Thanksgiving lunch
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The Salvation Army’s big Thanksgiving meal is back at the Blaisdell this year. The nonprofit is expecting about 2,000 guests for the big day at the Blaisdell Exhibition Hall. And this year will be the 50th anniversary of the lunchtime event. The Salvation Army said the...
Business Report: Gas prices in West Coast cities
Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch the U.S. Men's National Team play its first game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 8 hours ago. |. Cultural...
Look out for holiday thieves
A 58-year-old man was killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach. Transparency at HPD questioned after rising violent crime stats kept out of Waikiki safety summit ta. Updated: 4 hours ago. |. In August, a gun scare in Waikiki sent beachgoers in a panic as an erratic...
Structure partially collapses after 2-alarm fire tore through house in Makaha
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters extinguished a second-alarm fire that broke out at house in Makaha early Tuesday morning. Officials said the fire started around 3:40 a.m. at a two-story structure on Jade Street and Lahaina Street. HFD said 12 units staffed with about 37 personnel responded to the incident. Heavy...
Authorities seek suspect accused of shooting dog on Oahu’s North Shore
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Authorities are searching for a suspect accused of shooting a dog on Oahu’s north shore last week. The incident happened Nov. 17 around 4:30 p.m. Officials said an unknown person shot a dog with a firearm in the Waialua area. The dog was taken to a...
Hawaii’s LGBTQ+ community pauses to honor transgender lives lost
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Transgender Day of Remembrance was commemorated in Hawaii on Sunday. A memorial was put on by the Hawaii Health and Harm Reduction Center at Arts at Mark’s Garade in Honolulu. They’re remembering at least 32 transgendered lives lost across the nation this year due to violence and discrimination.
Smart Money Monday: How to grow a small business
Howard Dicus has a look at gas prices here and on the mainland, and it appears that they are falling. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch 2022 World Cup. Soccer fans in Hawaii gear up to watch the U.S. Men's National Team play its first game in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Former HCCC supervisor sentenced to 12 years in prison for 2015 beating of inmate
Hawaii enters a new era in concealed carry permit rules. Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 21, 2022) Your top local headlines for Monday, Nov. 21, 2022. Joseph Recca, iconic Waikiki entertainer and cultural historian, dies. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Cultural historian, Hawaii recording artist and entertainer Joseph Recca has died,...
Adopt-a-Family: Single mom and domestic violence survivor starts a new life with her kids
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - When Regine Supnet flew to Honolulu seven years ago from the Philippines, she had never been on a plane. “It was so fun. Like, I’m pregnant that time,” she said. She couldn’t speak English and didn’t know anyone except her then-husband and his family, but...
Driver killed after truck hits light pole is identified
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The driver killed Monday night in a single-vehicle crash in Ewa Beach has been identified as 58-year-old Todd Takahama. Police say he was not wearing a seatbelt when his mini truck apparently veered off Renton Road and crashed head-on into a light pole. Honolulu EMS said he...
Man sentenced after setting ex-wife’s workplace on fire, threatening employees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 41-year-old man who was convicted after setting his ex-wife’s workplace on fire and threatening employees with a gun was sentenced Tuesday to 25 years in prison. On Aug. 11, a jury found Casey Asato guilty on multiple charges, including arson, terroristic threatening and reckless endangering.
