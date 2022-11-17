ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pineville, MO

Couple indicted for kidnapping and murdering pregnant Arkansas woman

By Priscilla Mace, Dave Thomas
KARK 4 News
KARK 4 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33qT3f_0jDg69EO00

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. — A Pineville, Mo., couple has been indicted by a federal grand jury for their roles in the kidnapping and murder of a pregnant Arkansas woman.

Amber Waterman, 42, and her husband, Jamie Waterman, 42, were charged in a two-count indictment returned by a federal grand jury in Springfield, Mo. Today’s indictment replaces separate criminal complaints that charged the Watermans with the same crimes on Nov. 3, 2022. The Watermans remain in federal custody.

Suspect accused of kidnapping, killing pregnant NW Arkansas woman, unborn child faces new murder charges

Amber Waterman is charged with one count of kidnapping resulting in death. The indictment alleges that, between Oct. 31 and Nov. 2, 2022, Amber Waterman kidnapped Ashley Bush in order to claim her unborn child as her own. She allegedly transported Ashley Bush from Maysville, Arkansas, to Pineville. The indictment alleges the kidnapping resulted in her death.

Jamie Waterman is charged with one count of being an accessory after the fact to kidnapping resulting in death. The indictment alleges that he assisted Amber Waterman, in order to hinder and prevent her apprehension, trial, and punishment, knowing she had committed the offense of kidnapping resulting in death.

Murder suspect tried to pass baby off as her own

The charges contained in this indictment are simply accusations, and not evidence of guilt. Evidence supporting the charges must be presented to a federal trial jury, whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

This case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Stephanie L. Wan and James J. Kelleher. It was investigated by the FBI, the Benton County, Ark., Sheriff’s Department, and the McDonald County, Mo., Sheriff’s Department in conjunction with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Western District of Arkansas and the Benton County, Ark., Prosecuting Attorney’s Office.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KARK.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin woman pleads to 2020 kidnapping; victim died

TULSA, Okla. – A Joplin woman pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to kidnapping a woman whose body was later found in rural Oklahoma. Breanna Lynn Sloan’s plea is connected to the July 2020 death of Jolene Walker Campbell. Her body was discovered on July 15, 2020, in...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Incident turns violent, Carthage Police officer attacked

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A police officer in Carthage is recovering today after an incident turns violent. A 9-1-1 call to the 1100 block of Prospect lead to a concussion and broken nose for a female officer after the suspect head-butted her in the face. Three C.F.D. Officers had responded...
CARTHAGE, MO
KRMG

One dead, two injured in Cherokee County crash

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Okla. — A man died and two others were injured after a crash in Cherokee County Friday night, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Troopers said Angel Vasquez, 29, of San Bernardino, Calif. was driving westbound on US 62, five miles east of Tahlequah when he crossed the center line and hit a truck driving eastbound.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, OK
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: pizza delivery robbery, frozen water pipes

JOPLIN, Mo. — Law officers search for a domestic assault suspect at a home on the 18-block of Joplin’s west 21st street for several hours on Tuesday. As authorities continue their search they have now released his identity. They say 32-year-old Christopher L. Smith of Joplin assaulted a woman by punching her in the head multiple times and choking her. Smith has an active warrant for second-degree domestic assault.
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma man sentenced to 40 years – victim shot in the head for refusing to deny previous assault

MIAMI, Okla. — An Oklahoma man pleaded guilty to shooting his girlfriend multiple times after she refused to recant a previous domestic violence attack. The judge sentenced Austin Wesley Tanner, 26, of Hominy, to 40 years in prison, with all but 15 years of that sentence suspended. The case stems from 2020 when Tanner was charged with shooting his then girlfriend and running from police.
MIAMI, OK
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Pedestrian struck by two vehicles on Rangeline

JOPLIN, Mo. — About 5:30 p.m. reports of a pedestrian struck on South Rangeline and 7th alerted Jopin E-911 Dispatch. Joplin Police, Joplin Fire, METS ambulance and METRO 1 responded. On scene we learn from Cpl Tim Hudson that am adult male was struck in the southbound lanes of Rangeline, just south of 7th. He tells us the male was...
JOPLIN, MO
Vice

Body Cam Footage Shows Meat Scion John R. Tyson Asleep in Stranger's Bed

Earlier this month, Tyson Foods chief financial officer John Tyson—the 32-year-old great-grandson of the company’s founder, and son of its chair—was arrested in Fayetteville, Arkansas and charged with criminal trespass and public intoxication. Police said that he’d drunkenly entered a college-aged woman’s home and fallen asleep in a bed. Videos newly released to Motherboard under a public-records request show the incident in detail.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
fourstateshomepage.com

Grove woman injured in car crash

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Grove woman was admitted to a Joplin hospital Tuesday night after being injured in a one-vehicle collision in rural Ottawa County. Summer Crowe, 18, was taken to Mercy Hospital and admitted in fair condition with head, trunk, and leg injuries, according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. She was a passenger in a vehicle driven by Chandler Jacobson, 23, of Galena, Kan.
OTTAWA COUNTY, OK
KYTV

Cement truck overturns in Stone County, Mo.

NEAR KIMBERLING CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A driver suffered injuries in a Stone County crash involving a cement truck. Deputies responded to the crash Friday morning on Joe Bald Road. The driver lost control of the truck. The crash involved only the truck. The overturned truck blocked the road. To...
STONE COUNTY, MO
KARK 4 News

KARK 4 News

25K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

KARK.com is Little Rock's digital home for local news that matters, coverage from the Arkansas Storm Team and Pig Trail Nation highlights.

 https://www.kark.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy