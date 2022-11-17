Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Perfect Thanksgiving forecast
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A weak weather system is passing through the region today, and that is what is kicking up the winds across the state, especially out in eastern Arizona. Sunday will be a little breezy as well, with a high temperature of 71 in the Valley, with temps in the 40s in the high country. Winds will taper off slightly overnight but will pick up once again, especially in southeastern Arizona. Gusts to 20 mph are likely in the Valley.
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Another cold start with a high near 72 degrees Friday
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plan another cold start to your morning in Phoenix with widespread temperatures in the 40s. Later today, highs will hold steady in the low 70s with dry conditions in Arizona. A weak, dry cold front will clip the northern part of the state into the weekend,...
KTAR.com
Scoop, there it is! Here are the winners in ADOT’s name-a-snowplow contest
PHOENIX – Pun-based choices cleaned up in the Arizona transportation agency’s inaugural contest to name a trio of snowplows ready to do heavy lifting in winter weather. Winners were Alice Scooper, Snowguaro and Frost Responder, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Friday. Those names rolled past the remaining...
I live in Michigan and visited Sedona, Arizona, for the first time. Here are 8 reasons why I'm already planning a trip back.
From seeing sandstone formations to searching for vortexes, Insider's writer says there's still so much she wants to do in Sedona, Arizona.
cowboystatedaily.com
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
Faucets Could Run Dry For Hundreds Of Arizonans By The End Of The Year
More than 500 homes could lose water.
iheart.com
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car
We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
Hundreds of Waterfowl Fall from the Sky in Oregon as Lunar Eclipse Coincides With Snowstorm
At least 30 Oregon waterfowl died in a bizarre mass event last week—and hundreds more were injured. KTVZ News reports that residents in central and eastern parts of the state reported that tundra swans, snow geese, and other water birds fell from the sky by the dozens during the early morning hours of Nov. 9.
yumadailynews.com
Most commonly seen birds in Arizona
Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arizona from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
They control a large chunk of Arizona's water: Meet the CAWCD Board's newest members
ARIZONA, USA — There were numerous politicians and propositions that showed up on Arizonans' 2022 midterm ballots, but Maricopa County residents had something else to vote on: the state's water future. Five seats on the Central Arizona Water Conservation District were up for election this year, and numerous political...
Water conspiracy theories are coming to Arizona. Here's why experts say they will flood the state with lies
ARIZONA, USA — The driest grounds California ever experienced were perfectly fertile for conspiracy theories. The state was in the midst of its worst water crisis in over 1,200 years during a mid-2010s drought. California's governor, in response, put a mandatory 25% water cut across the board, affecting countless residents. Farmers were fighting farmers after pumping restrictions were placed on rivers and groundwater. Fishers protested after officials banned the practice in the name of conservation.
Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm
GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
Arizona has a new millionaire after player hits winning pull on Talking Stick Resort slot machine
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's note: The above video aired during a previous broadcast. There's a new, freshly-minted millionaire in Arizona. Representatives for Talking Stick Resort announced an anonymous player recently hit a slot machine jackpot worth more than $1 million. On Nov. 11, the slots player at the Scottsdale...
WATCH: Rare Javelina Sighting Caught on Ring Cam in Arizona Neighborhood
Arizona is home to a wide variety of desert wildlife, including rattlesnakes, Gila monsters, prairie dogs, javelina, horned toads, and, of course, the roadrunner (yes, the mohawk-sporting bird does exist outside of the Looney Tunes universe and, in fact, is hunted by coyotes). Typically, however, these animals remain in the...
az.gov
Coconino County Amends Winter Parking Ordinance
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved amendments to the County’s annual Winter Parking Ordinance at their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022; amendments that will enable the Sheriff’s Office to enhance enforcement during the winter recreation season with the goal of increasing public safety on County roads and rights of way.
arizonasuntimes.com
Murray Hooper Executed in Arizona After Nearly 40 Years on Death Row for 1980 Murder
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich announced Wednesday that death row inmate Murray Hooper had been executed by the state of Arizona for the 1980 murder of Pat Redmond and Helen Phelps. “The people of Arizona made it clear once again that those who commit heinous crimes in our state will...
fox10phoenix.com
Tribe continues fight against proposed Arizona copper mine
PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Quality illegally issued a Clean Water Act permit for the proposed Resolution Copper Mine, which is being opposed by the San Carlos Apache Tribe. The decision overturns a Maricopa County Superior Court ruling and...
Earthquake country: Are Utahns prepared for the ‘big one?’
Early in the morning on Nov. 12, 2022, Brigham City was hit with a 3.6 magnitude earthquake, making it one of five earthquakes around a magnitude of 3.0 since the month started.
fox10phoenix.com
Made In Arizona: Arizona vineyard creates unique pasta with a very local ingredient
Merkin Vineyards, located in Cottonwood, is becoming just as recognizable for their food, as they are their wine. FOX 10 Photojournalist Joe Tillman shows us how they create a signature dish with a uniquely Arizona ingredient - prickly pear pasta.
