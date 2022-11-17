ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Perfect Thanksgiving forecast

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A weak weather system is passing through the region today, and that is what is kicking up the winds across the state, especially out in eastern Arizona. Sunday will be a little breezy as well, with a high temperature of 71 in the Valley, with temps in the 40s in the high country. Winds will taper off slightly overnight but will pick up once again, especially in southeastern Arizona. Gusts to 20 mph are likely in the Valley.
Another cold start with a high near 72 degrees Friday

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Plan another cold start to your morning in Phoenix with widespread temperatures in the 40s. Later today, highs will hold steady in the low 70s with dry conditions in Arizona. A weak, dry cold front will clip the northern part of the state into the weekend,...
Scoop, there it is! Here are the winners in ADOT’s name-a-snowplow contest

PHOENIX – Pun-based choices cleaned up in the Arizona transportation agency’s inaugural contest to name a trio of snowplows ready to do heavy lifting in winter weather. Winners were Alice Scooper, Snowguaro and Frost Responder, the Arizona Department of Transportation announced Friday. Those names rolled past the remaining...
Missing Casper Girl, 14, Found With Man In Arizona, Man Arrested

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The 14-year-old Casper girl whose disappearance prompted a multi-state Amber Alert after she left town with a 36-year-old man Wednesday was found late Friday in Arizona. Wyoming’s Amber Alert coordinator told Cowboy State Daily the arrangement was a suspected “grooming situation.”...
This Arizona City Is One Of The Best To Live Without A Car

We live in a world where seemingly everyone drives cars to get around. But in some cities, it makes more sense to walk or take public transportation. LawnStarter compiled a list of the best cities to live without a car. The website states, "We compared the 200 biggest U.S. cities based on 19 indicators of car-free-friendliness. We measured each city’s walkability, transit ridership, climate, and pedestrian safety, among other factors."
Most commonly seen birds in Arizona

Stacker compiled a list of the most common birds seen in Arizona from Project FeederWatch. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
Water conspiracy theories are coming to Arizona. Here's why experts say they will flood the state with lies

ARIZONA, USA — The driest grounds California ever experienced were perfectly fertile for conspiracy theories. The state was in the midst of its worst water crisis in over 1,200 years during a mid-2010s drought. California's governor, in response, put a mandatory 25% water cut across the board, affecting countless residents. Farmers were fighting farmers after pumping restrictions were placed on rivers and groundwater. Fishers protested after officials banned the practice in the name of conservation.
Michigan could get Thundersnow with weekend storm

GRAND RAPIDS, MI - As if these winter storm warnings and impending gale warnings weren’t enough to keep weather enthusiasts buzzing, now we’ve got some thundersnow mixed into today’s forecast. The National Weather Service’s latest forecast update out of the Grand Rapids office says there is a...
Coconino County Amends Winter Parking Ordinance

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Coconino County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved amendments to the County’s annual Winter Parking Ordinance at their regular meeting on Tuesday, November 15, 2022; amendments that will enable the Sheriff’s Office to enhance enforcement during the winter recreation season with the goal of increasing public safety on County roads and rights of way.
Tribe continues fight against proposed Arizona copper mine

PHOENIX (AP) - The Arizona Court of Appeals ruled Tuesday that the state Department of Environmental Quality illegally issued a Clean Water Act permit for the proposed Resolution Copper Mine, which is being opposed by the San Carlos Apache Tribe. The decision overturns a Maricopa County Superior Court ruling and...
