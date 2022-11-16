Opinion: Biden's hesitancy to abandon harsh Title 42 immigration policy at odds with his rhetoric

Hundreds of asylum-seekers gather at Chaparral Border Crossing in February 2021 in Tijuana, soon after Joe Biden became president. He has so far left in place a Trump administration policy allowing agents to reject asylum-seekers on the spot because of pandemic health concerns. (Alejandro Tamayo / U-T)

In March 2020, with COVID-19 closures multiplying, the Trump administration allowed border agents to unilaterally deny migrants their rights to seek asylum under U.S. law by citing Title 42 — a passage in an omnibus 1944 federal law on public health. The pretext was it would slow the spread of COVID-19 at the outset of the pandemic. The reality? It was designed by people like then-President Donald Trump’s family-separation policy architect Stephen Miller as an immigration enforcement tool.

When Joe Biden became president 10 months later, he righteously promised the revival of a humane immigration policy in keeping with American values. Asylum-seeking minors received far better treatment and his aides released a plan to increase legal immigration and simplify the process. Border crossings also spiked dramatically , to the consternation of the build-the-wall contingent in American politics who see immigrants of any kind as a threat.

But even as administration officials denounced Title 42 as unfair and capricious — and even as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced in April that it could no longer be justified as a needed pandemic response — the administration has never stopped using it in ways that reflected the racial disparities in enforcement first seen under Trump. The rule has been used to justify 2.4 million expulsions over the last 32 months.

This led to an unusual decision this week from U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan. After immediately suspending Title 42 because of its arbitrary use and the CDC’s disavowal of it, Sullivan stayed his order until Dec. 21 at the emergency request of the White House, writing that he did so “WITH GREAT RELUCTANCE.” It seems that the Biden administration will use the time to craft not an appeal but a policy that can ensure a new era at the border begins without chaos. But the request for a five-week delay merely underscores the Biden administration’s ongoing ambivalence about ending the policy. Administration officials said they would end the policy earlier this year, but they used it to expel 78,400 people just last month. They knew this day would dawn. They should have been prepared.

