Seoul: Kim’s daughter unveiled last week is his 2nd child
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The daughter of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un who was recently seen in public for the first time at a missile launch site is his second child aged about 10, South Korea’s spy agency told lawmakers Tuesday, as speculation swirled about his motives for bringing her to the attention of the outside world.
Trump may not make it to the primaries
The conventional wisdom has Donald Trump as either the man to beat for the Republican nomination or at least headed for a drawn-out fight to the finish with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. But could Trump flame out and not even make it to the Iowa caucuses?. It’s not as far-fetched...
Hear what Russian soldier told his girlfriend on the phone from front line
CNN has obtained an intercepted phone conversation between a Russian soldier and his girlfriend where he describes what he sees on the ground in Ukraine as the "third world war." CNN's Matthew Chance reports.
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Incoming GOP chair says House investigation into Trump's Mar-a-Lago documents 'will not be a priority'
The top House Republican slated to take over the chamber's investigation into classified documents found at the former president's Florida estate said it "will not be a priority" in the new Congress.
Russian missile barrage forces Ukraine to shut nuclear power plants
KYIV, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Russia unleashed a missile barrage across Ukraine on Wednesday, forcing shutdowns of nuclear power plants and killing at least six civilians as Moscow pursued a campaign to pitch Ukrainian cities into darkness and cold as winter sets in.
Ukraine searches monastic complex, prompts anger in Moscow
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s counter-intelligence service, police officers and the country’s National Guard on Tuesday searched one of the most famous Orthodox Christian sites in the capital, Kyiv, after a priest spoke favorably about Russia – Ukraine’s invader – during a service. The...
Bolsonaro challenge to Brazil election result seen stoking protests
BRASILIA, Nov 23 (Reuters) - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's attempt to challenge the election he lost last month appears weak on the merits, according to electoral experts and political analysts, but could still fire up his supporters who have been protesting his loss.
EXPLAINER: How will UN climate deal on loss and damage work?
SHARM el-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — The decision Sunday by nations around the world to establish a fund to help poor countries hit hard by a warming planet was one of the most significant since U.N. climate talks began 30 years ago. It was an unequivocal confirmation that poor countries,...
Pakistan PM to appoint new army chief amid political turmoil
ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistani Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is poised to appoint a new army chief amid lingering political turmoil, officials said Wednesday, after the military sent a list of senior army generals as candidates for the key position. The latest move ended days of speculation about a deadlock...
White House announces six week campaign to boost COVID vaccination
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) — With the holiday season and family gatherings just around the corner, the Biden administration is kicking it into high gear, to get COVID-19 boosters out. “We are obviously now entering a higher risk part of the year,” said White House COVID Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha....
Magnitude 5.9 quake hits northwest Turkey, 68 injured
DUZCE, Turkey (AP) — A magnitude-5.9 earthquake hit a town in northwestern Turkey early Wednesday, causing damage to some buildings and widespread panic. At least 68 people were injured, mostly while trying to flee homes. The earthquake was centered in the town of Golkaya, in Duzce province, some 200...
Turkeys Chocolate and Chip saved by annual Thanksgiving presidential pardon
WASHINGTON (NEXSTAR) – Two lucky turkeys were saved from becoming part of a Thanksgiving meal. President Biden pardoned the birds at the White House on Monday as part of an annual Thanksgiving tradition. The two pardoned turkeys were named “Chocolate” and “Chip.” They came from a North Carolina farm...
U.S. weekly jobless claims at 3-month high; equipment spending resilient
WASHINGTON, Nov 23 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for jobless benefits increased to a three-month high last week amid rising layoffs in the technology sector, but that likely does not suggest a material shift in labor market conditions, which remain tight.
Clinging to ancient faith, India tribes seek religion status
GUDUTA, India (AP) — The ritual began with a thunderous roll of leather drums, its clamor echoing through the entire village. Women dressed in colorful saris broke into an Indigenous folk dance, tapping and moving their feet to its galloping rhythm. At the climax, 12 worshippers — proudly practicing...
King Charles III welcomes S. African leader for state visit
LONDON (AP) — King Charles III welcomed South African President Cyril Ramaphosa to London on Tuesday for the first state visit of his reign, which will include a formal banquet as well as talks with government leaders focused on investment and green energy. Charles and Camilla, the queen consort,...
