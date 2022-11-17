Toll road app now offered in Oklahoma

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — A mobile app that allows users to pay highway tolls is now being offered in Oklahoma, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority (OTA).

The PlusPass app allows drivers to pay tolls via credit card, PayPal, or cash.

Users can load up to $500 in cash onto the app by taking their phones to CVS, Walgreens or Family Dollar stores.

“We are excited to provide convenient options for those who prefer mobile or cash payments”, said Joe Echelle, Deputy Director and Chief Engineer of the OTA. “The PlusPass app solves several challenges as electronic toll collection expands across the state and country. PIKEPASS is still the best rate, but our goal is to provide multiple opportunities to make paying tolls as simple as we can.”

Drivers can sign up for PlusPass by downloading the app, registering their email address and adding a picture of their license plate. The PlusPass app is free and available on the Apple App Store and Google Play.

OTA expects to make at least two more apps available to drivers, each one with slightly different options.

©2022 Cox Media Group