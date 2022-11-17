ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kait 8

Thousands of meals collected in Northeast Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank. Through various efforts, all of Northeast Arkansas managed to raise enough money and food for 321,574 meals. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals. Thanks to...
JONESBORO, AR
Stuttgart Daily Leader

Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties

LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Community event to give meals ahead of Thanksgiving

OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, the city of Osceola is hoping to feed more mouths this year. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Big River Steel Cares will host its annual “Giving Thanks by Giving Meals” event. It will be held at the Dickie Kennemore Community Center on North Country Club Road.
OSCEOLA, AR
Kait 8

Tech troubles for county offices after statewide hack

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In Greene County, many offices are being forced to deal with new ways to work after a statewide hack left their computers useless. It’s an unordinary case for the Greene County Assessor’s office, as their ways of getting the job done have changed in the last two weeks.
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

New workout equipment installed at Jonesboro park

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro residents have a couple of new ways to work out for free. This week city workers made updates to City Water and Light Park, located at 1123 South Culberhouse St. The cold temperatures this week did not stop crews from installing two new pieces of...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – More than three dozen new law enforcement officers are officially certified to protect and serve. On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August. The officers and deputies will serve across...
GREENE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Church vote ratification could leave some spiritually homeless

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A vote that took place in July is looking to be ratified, meaning possible big changes for a Jonesboro church. Back in July, the First United Methodist Church voted to disaffiliate following months of debate. At the root of disaffiliation was a congregational disagreement about sexuality.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Arkansas State nears completion on second farmer’s market

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An expansion project you may have seen in Jonesboro is getting closer to its final steps. Arkansas State University is working on building a second farmers market right next to its current one on Aggie Road because of the traffic they have seen over the years.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
POCAHONTAS, AR
Kait 8

Historical marker placed in Blytheville

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
BLYTHEVILLE, AR
Kait 8

Nov. 18: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold air may help squeeze out a few flurries or light snow showers this morning as a front moves through. No impacts are expected.
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Emergency responders concerned after increase in sign thefts

SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Some counties in Northeast Arkansas are used to having famous signs, such as Copperhead Road, stolen. In Sharp County, county officials say multiple road signs with no famous name are being stolen. Jeremy Langston is the County Road Foreman and Office of Emergency Management Director...
Kait 8

14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Sagewood Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. When they arrived, they learned a shooting...
JONESBORO, AR
rock929rocks.com

Fire Chief Canned After Using Inappropriate Emoji

A fire chief in Arkansas was only on the job for about 10 months before he was fired. Allen Hicks, the now former fire chief of Marked Tree, Arkansas was terminated for using “inappropriate emojis.” It’s a bit of a complicated story, but apparently, he “accidentally” used a middle-finger emoji instead of a thumbs-up emoji in reacting to a social media post.
MARKED TREE, AR
Kait 8

Bono police upgrades body camera equipment

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Bono Police Department has made upgrades to its body camera equipment. The cameras now turn on with the turn of a switch or the pull of a gun. Patrol Officer Jason Fraser said this is good for the entire community. “It incorporated our body camera,...
BONO, AR
Kait 8

Jury finds Paragould man guilty of drug trafficking

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County jury convicted a man Wednesday of trafficking narcotics. According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, the jury found 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price of Paragould guilty of trafficking a controlled substance. Circuit Judge Randy Philhours followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced...
PARAGOULD, AR

Comments / 0

Community Policy