Kait 8
Thousands of meals collected in Northeast Arkansas
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – The numbers are in for this year’s Fill the Food Bank. Through various efforts, all of Northeast Arkansas managed to raise enough money and food for 321,574 meals. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas’ goal for the event was 350,000 meals. Thanks to...
Stuttgart Daily Leader
Fire ant quarantine expands to include seven new Arkansas counties
LITTLE ROCK — The U.S. Department of Agriculture has expanded an Imported Fire Ant quarantine in Arkansas to include seven new counties, bringing the quarantined area in the state to 50 counties. The quarantine, issued through USDA’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service, confirms the presence of the invasive...
Kait 8
SOMETHING TO SMILE ABOUT: Community event to give meals ahead of Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA, Ark. (KAIT) – With the Thanksgiving holiday approaching, the city of Osceola is hoping to feed more mouths this year. On Saturday, Nov. 19, Big River Steel Cares will host its annual “Giving Thanks by Giving Meals” event. It will be held at the Dickie Kennemore Community Center on North Country Club Road.
Kait 8
Tech troubles for county offices after statewide hack
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - In Greene County, many offices are being forced to deal with new ways to work after a statewide hack left their computers useless. It’s an unordinary case for the Greene County Assessor’s office, as their ways of getting the job done have changed in the last two weeks.
Kait 8
Three staff members hurt when man gains access to Westside High School
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Three Westside High School staff members were hurt during an “incident” inside the school on Friday. According to Superintendent Scott Gauntt, a man was able to gain access to the high school on Nov. 18 through a student door and make his way inside.
Kait 8
New workout equipment installed at Jonesboro park
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro residents have a couple of new ways to work out for free. This week city workers made updates to City Water and Light Park, located at 1123 South Culberhouse St. The cold temperatures this week did not stop crews from installing two new pieces of...
Kait 8
Northeast Arkansas law enforcement officers earn their badges
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) – More than three dozen new law enforcement officers are officially certified to protect and serve. On Friday, Nov. 18, 47 men and women graduated from the Black River Technical College Police Academy. They began their training in August. The officers and deputies will serve across...
Kait 8
Church vote ratification could leave some spiritually homeless
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A vote that took place in July is looking to be ratified, meaning possible big changes for a Jonesboro church. Back in July, the First United Methodist Church voted to disaffiliate following months of debate. At the root of disaffiliation was a congregational disagreement about sexuality.
Kait 8
Arkansas State nears completion on second farmer’s market
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - An expansion project you may have seen in Jonesboro is getting closer to its final steps. Arkansas State University is working on building a second farmers market right next to its current one on Aggie Road because of the traffic they have seen over the years.
Kait 8
Employee dies at Peco Foods in Pocahontas
POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - An employee died Monday morning in an accident at Peco Foods in Pocahontas. In a statement, Peco Foods said the death happened in the Pocahontas truck shop. The company didn’t release the name of the victim. Here’s the full statement released to Region 8 News....
Kait 8
Teacher of the Month: Trumann teacher recognized for years of dedication and kindness
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Many students and teachers are preparing for the Thanksgiving break. But, before they head home, several are giving thanks to one teacher for her dedication and kind heart. “She helps us in math, and she teaches us new strategies,” said second-grader Abraham West. West’s classmate...
Kait 8
Historical marker placed in Blytheville
BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - History was preserved Saturday. In Blytheville, a historical marker was added to Ash Street. Ash Street was known as a staple in the black community in Blytheville. It was the hub for black-owned businesses and entertainment. Saturday the Mississippi County Juneteenth Committee was able to place...
Kait 8
Conference votes against ratifying disaffiliation for Jonesboro First United Methodist Church
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The vote is in for the First United Methodist Church Jonesboro’s disaffiliation agreement. In July after church leadership denied a request from some members wanting more time, the church voted to disaffiliate but needed ratification by a simple majority of the annual conference. The...
Kait 8
Nov. 18: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. Cold air continues for the rest of the week across Region 8. Highs will be in the 40s and lows in the 20s and 30s. Cold air may help squeeze out a few flurries or light snow showers this morning as a front moves through. No impacts are expected.
Kait 8
Emergency responders concerned after increase in sign thefts
SHARP COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Some counties in Northeast Arkansas are used to having famous signs, such as Copperhead Road, stolen. In Sharp County, county officials say multiple road signs with no famous name are being stolen. Jeremy Langston is the County Road Foreman and Office of Emergency Management Director...
Kait 8
14-year-old arrested in Jonesboro murder
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police have arrested a 14-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting another teen. According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300-block of Sagewood Drive around 9 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. When they arrived, they learned a shooting...
rock929rocks.com
Fire Chief Canned After Using Inappropriate Emoji
A fire chief in Arkansas was only on the job for about 10 months before he was fired. Allen Hicks, the now former fire chief of Marked Tree, Arkansas was terminated for using “inappropriate emojis.” It’s a bit of a complicated story, but apparently, he “accidentally” used a middle-finger emoji instead of a thumbs-up emoji in reacting to a social media post.
Kait 8
Multi-million dollar early childhood development center nearing completion
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Goddard School for Early Childhood Development Center is nearing the completion of a new facility. A social media post from Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development shows off the progress that has been made on the facility in just under two months. The multi-million...
Kait 8
Bono police upgrades body camera equipment
BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Bono Police Department has made upgrades to its body camera equipment. The cameras now turn on with the turn of a switch or the pull of a gun. Patrol Officer Jason Fraser said this is good for the entire community. “It incorporated our body camera,...
Kait 8
Jury finds Paragould man guilty of drug trafficking
PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County jury convicted a man Wednesday of trafficking narcotics. According to a news release from Prosecuting Attorney Keith Chrestman, the jury found 46-year-old Marshall Ray Price of Paragould guilty of trafficking a controlled substance. Circuit Judge Randy Philhours followed the jury’s recommendation and sentenced...
